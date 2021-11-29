Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.