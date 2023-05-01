The tight inventory of houses for sale is expected to bring some career changes among real estate agents in northwestern Michigan.
The number of Realtors in the United States and in Michigan often has declined after a recession, though whether the nation is headed toward a recession again is unclear.
What is certain is a growing number of agents in the Traverse City area is facing a significant drop in sales.
At 127 in February, the number of sales in the five-county area was a five-year low for the year-over-year period, according to Northern Great Lakes Realtors MLS data provided by Aspire North Realtors.
When sales go down, the number of agents soon follows, said Karly Wentzloff, an agent with Real Estate One in Traverse City who has been in the business for 13 years. “If you take the number of sales divided by the number of agents, no one’s making ends meet,” she said. “The math doesn’t work.”
Homes were “truly selling themselves,” said Matt Geib of Century 21 Northland. Not so much now. “It’s going to be a challenging time with a lot of competition.”
Matt Dakoske of RE/MAX Bayshore has been in the real estate industry for 45 years. “I expect in our industry to see real estate agents dropping out of the business, along with title companies and lenders,” he said. “There’s just too many of them.”
On March 2, the Detroit Free Press reported that the nation’s top two mortgage lenders, Rocket Companies and United Wholesale Mortgage, shed thousands of jobs.
