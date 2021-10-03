TRAVERSE CITY — If it feels like Pitch Night rolled around quicker than normal, you would be correct.
TCNewTech moved the monthly event back a week in September so it wasn’t the day after Labor Day weekend and prevent any conflicts with the first day of school.
It’s the first time TCNewTech moved from the first Tuesday of the month in the six years of the organization’s existence, executive director Jennifer Szunko said.
“We had a good turnout,” Szunko said of the Sept. 14 Pitch Night. “I think it was a good decision.”
The Oct. 5 event for start-ups to pitch their new business or technology ideas to an in-person audience at the City Opera House and to an online community comes just three weeks after the September gathering.
“It’s kept me hopping,” Szunko said.
The Oct. 5 event begins with networking and a cash bar at 5:30 p.m.
Pitches start at 6 p.m., with each having five minutes to make a presentation for their business and technology idea, followed by a five-minute question-and-answer session. Audience voting for the winner is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The winning presentation earns the $500 prize, sponsored by 4Front Credit Union.
After the winner is announced, there is another opportunity for networking for the audience and the presenters at the City Opera House. An optional chance for interaction will be held at The Workshop Brewing Company starting at abut 8 p.m.
The October Pitch Night is the fourth live presentation this year. Pitch Night is livestreamed on TCNewTech’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Following the welcome Matt Bower of the Grand Rapids firm Varnum Attorneys At Law will give a Quick Tips presentation. Bower’s topic is “Using ‘Finders’ to Find Capital: Avoiding Problems for Your Company.”
Jay Meldrum is also scheduled to give a brief presentation on the establishment of the Michigan Technological University Traverse City workspace.
“They’re giving me three minutes,” Meldrum said proudly.
Scheduled presenters for the October Pitch Night include:
Mahmoud “Moody” Mattan of BrandXR. A past Pitch Night presenter in January 2020, BrandXR is a no-code platform allowing for the creation of “augmented, virtual and mixed reality (to) help businesses cut through the digital noise and deliver compelling and impactful experiences,” according to its website. BrandXR has offices in Ann Arbor and Orlando.
Chase Bonhag of FirstIgnite. The Traverse City-based start-up “matches companies with university experts to solve their toughest scientific problems,” according to a release. Companies describe their problem and “are matched to university experts for paid consultations.”
Craig Tucker of VERN Health, LLC. Based in East Lansing and Muskegon, VERN is artificial intelligence that “reduces the time it takes to analyze emotions in communications” and uses the technology to improve “a computer’s understanding of human emotional communication,” according to the company website.
Szunko said all three Pitch Night presenters have some fascinating technology behind their start-ups.
“We had a practice run (Wednesday) and they were all very interesting,” she said.
People can apply for the future Pitch Nights at https://tcnewtech.org/pitch/ or by emailing Szunko at executivedirector@tcnewtech.org.