TRAVERSE CITY -- March 10 was an important day for Michigan's political dialogue, and not only because that was the date of the state's presidential primary election.
That was the day the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced in the mitten state.
That announcement the evening of election day, almost immediately shoved election year political discussions into the back seat. Since then, the nation, state and the Grand Traverse region have all shifted focus away from the ballot box and toward the pandemic that threatens the health, both physical and economic, of the United States.
The conversation continues to shift as the days tick toward the November presidential election as voters watch national and state leaders react to the virus' spread.
Traverse City Record-Eagle reporters hit the streets to talk with voters about their priorities during the days between the primary election and when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a "stay at home" order for Michiganders.
Here are some of their stories, the latest installment of the Record-Eagle's ongoing Pulse of the Voters series:
