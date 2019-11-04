TRAVERSE CITY – Self-described skeptic, Don Thomas, 88, of Leelanau County, still remembers the shock he felt the last time he traveled to Washington State.
“The glacier, the way I remembered it, well it was just so diminished,” Thomas said, during a recent conversation at the Senior Center on E. Front St. “When you see things like that, with your own eyes, that’s climate change.”
A veteran of the U. S. Air Force, Thomas served during the Korean War, and was a meteorologist stationed at a fighter base not far from Mt. Rainier.
He has a succinct way of explaining the difference between weather and climate: “Weather is what’s happening in our part of the world. Climate is what’s happening around the world over time.”
Tess Crowley, 17, a student at Traverse City West high school said she has observed changes closer to home.
“Water levels rising, less beach to walk on," she said. "Mostly I think its a very pressing subject right now and my friends are talking about it."
Crowley is a senior, planning on college, a vegetarian and a self-described environmentalist. Thomas was in college in 1952 on an education deferment, watched his friends get drafted and enlisted in response. Both say they believe climate change is caused by human activity.
“I’m 88 years old so I don’t have any selfish interests in saying that,” Thomas told the Ethics and Current Events discussion group that gathers every Thursday morning at the Senior Center. “I’m sorry to say this but I have a dim view of the future.”
In September, Thomas, who describes himself as a “non-joiner” attended his first climate-related protest at the Open Space. He didn’t carry a sign – his presence was his protest – and the crowd he expected wasn’t there.
“Not many people showed up in the way of young people,” Thomas said. “I was disappointed. We can’t turn our backs on such things.”
Crowley was there, too, agreed turnout was light, but was proud of the effort.
“Only about 20 people came but it was still nice," she said. "We went to West Bay and just walked along the parkway and had signs and yelled alarming facts out to cars.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.