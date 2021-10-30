Traverse City Human Rights Commission Roundtable on Ending Homelessness

When: Monday, November 8, 2021, 5:30 PM

Where: Training Room, 2nd Floor of the Governmental Center, 400 Boardman Avenue, Traverse City

Panelists scheduled to speak include:

Ashley Halladay-Schmandt, director of the Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness

Ryan Hannon, community engagement officer, Goodwill Northern Michigan

Becca Binder, executive director, Northwest Michigan Supportive Housing

Grant Card, homeless prevention general manager, Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency

Panelists' discussion will be followed by an audience Q& A. 

For those who prefer to attend remotely, the event will be available on Zoom:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83772032460?pwd=YUNTMTllaytET2VaMEtrRytlSWxoQT09

Passcode: 186534

Visit endhomelessnessnmi.org/roundtable for more info.

