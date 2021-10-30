Traverse City Human Rights Commission Roundtable on Ending Homelessness
When: Monday, November 8, 2021, 5:30 PM
Where: Training Room, 2nd Floor of the Governmental Center, 400 Boardman Avenue, Traverse City
Panelists scheduled to speak include:
Ashley Halladay-Schmandt, director of the Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness
Ryan Hannon, community engagement officer, Goodwill Northern Michigan
Becca Binder, executive director, Northwest Michigan Supportive Housing
Grant Card, homeless prevention general manager, Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency
Panelists' discussion will be followed by an audience Q& A.
For those who prefer to attend remotely, the event will be available on Zoom:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83772032460?pwd=YUNTMTllaytET2VaMEtrRytlSWxoQT09
Passcode: 186534
Visit endhomelessnessnmi.org/roundtable for more info.