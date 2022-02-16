PREP WRESTLING
MHSAA Rankings 2/14
Division 1
1. Detroit Catholic Central
2. Brighton
3. Salem
4. Grandville
5. Saginaw Heritage
6. Howell
7. Rockford
8. Berkley
9. Traverse City Bay Reps
10. Lake Orion
Division 2
1. Hartland
2. Marquette
3. Livonia Stevenson
4. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
5. Muskegon Mona Shores
6. Trenton
7. Canton
8. Portage Northern
9. Traverse City Central
10. Byron Center
Division 3
1. Flint Powers Catholic
2. Warren De La Salle Collegiate
3. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
4. Houghton
5. Riverview Gabriel Richard
6. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
7. Calumet
8. Midland Dow
9. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
10 Grosse Pointe South
Deals
Wednesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released OF Bryce Denton and INF Riley Krane.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Jose Almonte.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Eddy Tavarez.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Osman Gutierrez and C Carlos Martinez.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G DeAndre Bembry to a rest-of-season contract.
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed G Patrick Beverley to a contract extension.
UTAH JAZZ — Signed F Xavier Sneed to a two-way contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Released OLB Dante Fowler.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LS Beau Brinkley and P Ryan Winslow.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed head coach Zac Taylor to a five-year contract extension.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived WR Derrick Willies from the reserve/retired list.
DENVER BRONCOS — Named Tyrone Wheatley running back coach.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WRs Landen Akers and J.J. Koski, Ts Chandler Brewer and Max Pricher, DBs Antoine Brooks Jr., Kareem Orr and Tyler Hall, DEs Earnest Brown IV and Jonah Williams, RB Javian Hawkins, G Jeremiah Kolone and TE Kyle Markway to reserve/future contracts.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Kevin O’Connell head coach.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Bryan Cox assistant defensive line coach and Kevin Wilkins defensive assistant.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed RB Darwin Thompson to a reserve/future contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived OL Donell Stanley. Signed OL Brandon Walton to a reserve/future contract.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ELKS — Signed QB Keon Howard.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Jermaine Ponder.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Promoted G Cale Morris from Rockford (AHL). Recalled D Alec Regula and G Arvid Soderblom from Rockford from loan.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Activated Filip Hronek from COVID-19 protocols.
EDMONTON OILERS — Reassigned G Stuart Skinner to Bakersfield (AHL) on loan. Activated G Mikko Koskinen from COVID-19 protocols.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Filip Gustavsson and D Dillon Heatherington from Belleville (AHL). Reassigned C Mark Kastelic and G Kevin Mandolese to Belleville.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Promoted RW Maksim Sushko from Lehigh Valley (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled D Ryan Merkley and G Zach Sawchenko from San Jose (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned D Darren Raddysh to Syracuse (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned D Timothy Liljegren to Toronto (AHL). Acquired C Adam Brooks from Vegas waivers.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned G Jiri Patera to Henderson (AHL) from Fort Wayne (ECHL).
American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Named John Anderson assistant coach.
LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled F Shawn St. Amant, Ds Charles-David Beaudoin and Carl Neill from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) loan.
MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled G Philippe Desrosiers from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed C Tommy Apap to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Assigned D Michael Kim to Maine (ECHL) on loan.
East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Suspended Kansas City Ryan Olsen one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on Feb. 15 against Allen.
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released D Guillaume Lepine. Suspended F Danick Paquette.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated F Cody Sylvester from the reserve list. Placed F Mike Pelech on the reserve list.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated G Angus Redmond from the reserve list. Placed G Sean Bonar on the reserve list.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Russell Jordan from the reserve list. Placed D Stephen Desrocher on the reserve list.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed F Keaton Jameson to a standard player contract (SPC). Activated F Connor Jones from injured reserve. Placed Fs Shawn Szydlowski and Shawn Boudrian on the reserve list and F Matthew Barnaby on injured reserve effective Feb. 5.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated D Darren Brady from injured reserve.
INDY FUEL — Traded D Mike Lee to Kansas City.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed F Josh Koepplinger to a standard player contract (SPC).
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Luke Lynch from injured reserve. Placed F Dominick Sacco on the reserve list.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Recalled D Greg Moro from Stockton (AHL) loan. Activated D Tommy Muck from injured reserve and D Garrett Clarke and F Ryan Galt from the reserve list. Placed Ds Chays Ruddy and Noah Delmas on the reserve list. Traded F Bryan Lemos to Indy.
MAINE MARINERS — Activated F Jake Bricknell from the commissioners list. Placed F Brendan Soucie and D Connor Doherty on the reserve list and G Zachary Bouthillier (Feb. 8) and F Pascal Laberge (Jan. 31) on injured reserve.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Traded D Ryan Cook to Adirondack.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Traded F Ryan Valentini to Indy for D Ryan Zuhlsdorf and F Keegan Iverson. Activated F Logan Nelson from the reserve list. Placed F Zach Court on the reserve list.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated D Connor Walters from injured reserve and G Max Milosek from the reserve list. Placed G Kaden fulcher on the reserve list.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released Ds Francis Meilleur and Danick Malouin and Fs Brendan Hamelin and Andre Bouvet-Morrisette. Signed Ds Felix-Olivier Chouinard, Jean-Francois David, Eliott St-Pierre, Alexis Girard and F Paul-Antoine Deslauriers to the active roster. Activated F Julien Nantel from injured reserve and G Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo from the reserve list.
TULSA OILERS — Activated F Logan Coomes from injured reserve and F Alex Gilmour from the reserve list. Placed F Maxim Golod on the reserve list.
WHEELING NAILERS — Released F Nick Mangone. Signed F Matt Quercia to the active roster. Activated F Jared Cockrell from injured reserve.
WICHITA THUNDER — Recalled D Alex Peters from Bakersfield (AHL) loan.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA UNITED — Acquired the rights for D/MF Kervin Arriaga from Austin FC in exchange for 2022 and 2023 general allocation money (GAM) and signed Arriaga to a two-year contract pending receipt of his P-1 visa, international transfer certificate (ITC) and physical.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired MF Luquinhas from Legia Warszawa and signed him to a three-year contract pending receipt of his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).
ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed F Jack Lynn to a one-year contract.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Named Jared Shawlee president.
USL Championship
INDY ELEVEN — Signed G Tim Trilk pending league and federation approval.
COLLEGE
MICHIGAN — Signed head coach Jim Harbaugh to a contract extension through 2026 season.
