MHSAA Rankings 9/5/22
Division 1
1. Bloomfield Hills Marian
2. Northville
3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
4. Ann Arbor Skyline
5. Macomb Dakota
6. Hudsonville
7. Farmington Hills Mercy
8. Coopersville
9. Clarkston
10. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
Honorable Mention
Novi
Rockford
Mattawan
Grand Haven
White Lake Lakeland
Caledonia
Richland Gull Lake
Division 2
1. North Branch
2. Lake Odessa Lakewood
3. Detroit Country Day
4. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
5. Grand Rapids South Christian
6. Frankenmuth
7. Grand Rapids Christian
8. Birch Run
9. Essexville Garber
10. Hudsonville Unity Christian
Honorable Mention
Marshall
Cadillac
Imlay City
Warren Regina
Wixom St Catherine
Division 3
1. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central
2. McBain
3. Kalamazoo Christian
4. Pewamo-Westphalia
5. Traverse City St. Francis
6. Watervliet
7. Cass City
8. Shelby
9. Kent City
10. Bridgman
Honorable Mention
Calumet
Centreville
Manistique
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
Plymouth Christian Academy
Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
Division 4
1. Adrian Lenawee Christian
2. Leland
3 .Athens
4. Battle Creek St Philip
5. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
6. Indian River Inland Lakes
7. Mendon
8. Lansing Christian
9. McBain Northern Michigan Christian
10. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian
american league
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 82 54 .603 _
Tampa Bay 77 58 .570 4½
Toronto 76 60 .559 6
Baltimore 72 65 .526 10½
Boston 67 71 .486 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 70 64 .522 _
Minnesota 68 66 .507 2
Chicago 69 68 .504 2½
Kansas City 55 82 .401 16½
Detroit 52 85 .380 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 87 49 .640 _
Seattle 77 60 .562 10½
Los Angeles 60 77 .438 27½
Texas 59 76 .437 27½
Oakland 50 87 .365 37½
national league
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 87 51 .630 _
Atlanta 86 51 .628 ½
Philadelphia 75 61 .551 11
Miami 55 80 .407 30½
Washington 48 88 .353 38
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 80 56 .588 _
Milwaukee 71 65 .522 9
Chicago 57 78 .422 22½
Cincinnati 53 80 .398 25½
Pittsburgh 50 86 .368 30
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 94 42 .691 _
San Diego 75 62 .547 19½
Arizona 65 70 .481 28½
San Francisco 65 70 .481 28½
Colorado 59 79 .428 36
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Game
Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 4
Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0
Toronto 4, Baltimore 1
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:55 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
