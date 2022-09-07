PREP VOLLEYBALL

MHSAA Rankings 9/5/22

Division 1

1. Bloomfield Hills Marian

2. Northville

3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

4. Ann Arbor Skyline

5. Macomb Dakota

6. Hudsonville

7. Farmington Hills Mercy

8. Coopersville

9. Clarkston

10. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

Honorable Mention

Novi

Rockford

Mattawan

Grand Haven

White Lake Lakeland

Caledonia

Richland Gull Lake

Division 2

1. North Branch

2. Lake Odessa Lakewood

3. Detroit Country Day

4. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

5. Grand Rapids South Christian

6. Frankenmuth

7. Grand Rapids Christian

8. Birch Run

9. Essexville Garber

10. Hudsonville Unity Christian

Honorable Mention

Marshall

Cadillac

Imlay City

Warren Regina

Wixom St Catherine

Division 3

1. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central

2. McBain

3. Kalamazoo Christian

4. Pewamo-Westphalia

5. Traverse City St. Francis

6. Watervliet

7. Cass City

8. Shelby

9. Kent City

10. Bridgman

Honorable Mention

Calumet

Centreville

Manistique

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

Plymouth Christian Academy

Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

Division 4

1. Adrian Lenawee Christian

2. Leland

3 .Athens

4. Battle Creek St Philip

5. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

6. Indian River Inland Lakes

7. Mendon

8. Lansing Christian

9. McBain Northern Michigan Christian

10. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian

mlb

american league

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 82 54 .603 _

Tampa Bay 77 58 .570 4½

Toronto 76 60 .559 6

Baltimore 72 65 .526 10½

Boston 67 71 .486 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 70 64 .522 _

Minnesota 68 66 .507 2

Chicago 69 68 .504 2½

Kansas City 55 82 .401 16½

Detroit 52 85 .380 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 87 49 .640 _

Seattle 77 60 .562 10½

Los Angeles 60 77 .438 27½

Texas 59 76 .437 27½

Oakland 50 87 .365 37½

national league

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 87 51 .630 _

Atlanta 86 51 .628 ½

Philadelphia 75 61 .551 11

Miami 55 80 .407 30½

Washington 48 88 .353 38

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 80 56 .588 _

Milwaukee 71 65 .522 9

Chicago 57 78 .422 22½

Cincinnati 53 80 .398 25½

Pittsburgh 50 86 .368 30

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 94 42 .691 _

San Diego 75 62 .547 19½

Arizona 65 70 .481 28½

San Francisco 65 70 .481 28½

Colorado 59 79 .428 36

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Game

Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 4

Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0

Toronto 4, Baltimore 1

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:55 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

