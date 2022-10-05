PREP VOLLEYBALL
MHSAA Rankings 10/6/22
Division 1
1. Bloomfield Hills Marian
2. Northville
3. Ann Arbor Skyline
4. Farmington Hills Mercy
5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
6. Clarkston
7. Coopersville
8. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
9. Hudsonville
10. Macomb Dakota
Honorable Mention
Rockford
Saline
Grand Haven
Novi
Caledonia
White Lake Lakeland
Lake Orion
Battle Creek Lakeview
Jenison
Division 2
1. North Branch
2. Detroit Country Day
3. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
4. Lake Odessa Lakewood
5. Grand Rapids South Christian
6. Grand Rapids Christian
7. Frankenmuth
8. Marshall
9. Birch Run
10. Wixom St Catherine
Honorable Mention
Otsego
Grand Rapids West Catholic
Orchard Lake St Mary’s
Warren Regina
Essexville Garber
Imlay City
Lansing Catholic
Croswell-Lexington
Holland Christian
Division 3
1. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central
2. Pewamo-Westphalia
3. Watervliet
4. McBain
5. Kalamazoo Christian
6. Blissfield
7. Shelby
8. Bridgman
9. Plymouth Christian Academy
10. Traverse City St Francis
Honorable Mention
Cass City
Calumet
Centreville
Manistique
Manton
Kent City
Lake City
Division 4
1. Adrian Lenawee Christian
2. Leland
3. Mendon
4. Indian River Inland Lakes
5. Athens
6. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
7. Battle Creek St Philip
8. Hillsdale Academy
9. Lansing Christian
10. McBain Northern Michigan Christian
Honorable Mention
Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes
Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian
PREP GIRLS GOLF
MHSAA Rankings 10/6/22
Division 1
1. Northville
2. Brighton
3. Rockford
4. Rochester Adams
5. Troy Athens
6. Milford
7. Rochester
8. Plymouth
9. Troy
10. Okemos
11. Ann Arbor Pioneer
12. Grand Blanc
13. Clarkston
14. Battle Creek Lakeview
15. Lake Orion
Division 2
1. South Lyon
2. Byron Center
3. Haslett
4. Farmington Hills Mercy
5. Grosse Pointe South
6. Sparta
7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
8. Dexter
9. DeWitt
10. Richland Gull Lake
11. Midland Dow
12. Mason
13. Zeeland West
14. South Lyon East
15. Coopersville
Division 3
1. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
2. Macomb Lutheran North
3. Goodrich
4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
5. Grosse Ile
6. Grand Rapids South Christian
7. Spring Lake
8. Detroit Country Day
9. Wixom St Catherine
PREP Girls Golf
10. Bloomfield Hills Marian
11. Ludington
12. Holland Christian
13. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
14. Williamston
15. Flint Powers Catholic
Division 4
1. Jackson Lumen Christi
2. Adrian Lenawee Christian
3. Kalamazoo Christian
4. Grandville Calvin Christian
5. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
6. Montague
7. Ann Arbor Greenhills
8. Brooklyn Columbia Central
9. Lansing Catholic
10. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
11. Traverse City St Francis
12. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
13. Harbor Springs
14. Almont
15. Shepherd
Baseball
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-New York 99 63 .611 _
y-Toronto 92 70 .568 7
y-Tampa Bay 86 76 .531 13
Baltimore 83 79 .512 16
Boston 78 84 .481 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 92 70 .568 _
Chicago 81 81 .500 11
Minnesota 78 84 .481 14
Detroit 66 96 .407 26
Kansas City 65 97 .401 27
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 106 56 .654 _
y-Seattle 90 72 .556 16
Los Angeles 73 89 .451 33
Texas 68 94 .420 38
Oakland 60 102 .370 46
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 101 61 .623 _
y-New York 101 61 .623 _
y-Philadelphia 87 75 .537 14
Miami 69 93 .426 32
Washington 55 107 .340 46
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-St. Louis 93 69 .574 _
Milwaukee 86 76 .531 7
Chicago 74 88 .457 19
Cincinnati 62 100 .383 31
Pittsburgh 62 100 .383 31
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 111 51 .685 _
y-San Diego 89 73 .549 22
San Francisco 81 81 .500 30
Arizona 74 88 .457 37
Colorado 68 94 .420 43
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 4, 1st game
Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 0, 5 innings
Seattle 7, Detroit 6, 10 innings, 1st game
Texas 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 2nd game
Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 3
Houston 10, Philadelphia 0
Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1, 10 innings
Seattle 9, Detroit 6, 2nd game
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore 5, Toronto 4, 1st game
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2
Cleveland 9, Kansas City 2
Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 5, Detroit 4
Houston 3, Philadelphia 2
Toronto 5, Baltimore 1, 2nd game
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2, 1st game
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 2, Miami 1
St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 7, 10 innings
Milwaukee 3, Arizona 0
Houston 10, Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 0, 2nd game
San Diego 6, San Francisco 2
Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 3
Arizona 4, Milwaukee 2
N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 2
Houston 3, Philadelphia 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1
San Francisco 8, San Diego 1
Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 2
Miami 12, Atlanta 9
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m.
Baseball
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 8:07 p.m.
Seattle 5, Detroit 4
Detroit Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Baddoo lf 5 0 1 0 Rodríguez cf 2 1 1 1
Báez dh 3 0 1 1 Kelenic cf 2 0 0 0
Clemens pr-dh 1 0 0 0 France 1b 4 0 1 1
Greene cf 4 0 2 1 Haniger rf 3 2 2 1
Torkelson 1b 3 1 0 0 Santana dh 4 0 1 0
Haase c 4 1 1 0 Torrens 2b 4 1 2 2
Candelario 3b 4 0 2 1 Trammell lf 4 0 0 0
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 Toro 3b 4 0 2 0
Davis rf 3 2 1 0 Casali c 3 1 0 0
Kreidler ss 4 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0
Totals 35 4 8 3 Totals 34 5 9 5
Detroit 000 210 100 — 4
Seattle 200 002 001 — 5
E_Soto (1), Toro (6). DP_Detroit 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Detroit 6, Seattle 8. 2B_Haase (17). HR_Rodríguez (28), Haniger (11), Torrens (3). SB_Davis (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Alexander 5 2/3 7 4 4 1 5
Diaz 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 1
Cisnero 1 1 0 0 0 0
Soto L,2-11 1/3 1 1 0 2 0
Seattle
Gonzales 7 8 4 3 2 5
Sewald 1 0 0 0 0 3
Swanson W,3-2 1 0 0 0 0 2
WP_Soto.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Ben May.
T_2:48. A_22,053 (47,929).
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 114 58
Miami 3 1 0 .750 98 91
N.Y. Jets 2 2 0 .500 76 101
New England 1 3 0 .250 74 98
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 2 2 0 .500 105 67
Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 75 101
Indianapolis 1 2 1 .375 57 85
Houston 0 3 1 .125 73 93
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 119 100
Cincinnati 2 2 0 .500 91 70
Cleveland 2 2 0 .500 105 95
Pittsburgh 1 3 0 .250 74 90
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 3 1 0 .750 129 96
Denver 2 2 0 .500 66 68
L.A. Chargers 2 2 0 .500 92 108
Las Vegas 1 3 0 .250 96 100
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Phila. 4 0 0 1.000 115 71
Dallas 3 1 0 .750 71 62
N.Y. Giants 3 1 0 .750 76 71
Washington 1 3 0 .250 73 107
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 2 2 0 .500 103 101
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 82 68
Carolina 1 3 0 .250 78 85
New Orleans 1 3 0 .250 76 96
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 75 69
Minnesota 3 1 0 .750 86 80
Chicago 2 2 0 .500 64 77
Detroit 1 3 0 .250 140 141
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 2 2 0 .500 88 103
L.A. Rams 2 2 0 .500 70 94
San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 71 46
Seattle 2 2 0 .500 95 115
Thursday’s Games
Indianapolis at Denver, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Giants vs Green Bay at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Detroit at New England, 1 p.m.
Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Seattle at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Washington, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Phila. at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Washington at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 16
Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
New England at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Carolina at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
NFL
Buffalo at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Phila., 8:20 p.m.
Open: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit
Monday, Oct. 17
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 5 4 1 0 8 20 9
Buffalo 5 4 1 0 8 14 11
Boston 5 3 2 0 6 13 9
Ottawa 6 3 3 0 6 21 25
Detroit 6 2 4 0 4 15 15
Florida 4 1 3 0 2 9 16
Montreal 6 0 5 1 1 13 24
Tampa Bay 3 0 3 0 0 2 14
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 5 4 1 0 8 24 11
New Jersey 5 4 1 0 8 13 6
Washington 5 3 1 1 7 13 9
Columbus 6 3 2 1 7 16 18
N.Y. Rangers 5 2 2 1 5 14 15
N.Y. Islanders 4 2 2 0 4 8 12
Pittsburgh 5 2 3 0 4 10 18
Philadelphia 6 1 4 1 3 8 16
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 6 5 1 0 10 23 14
Minnesota 5 4 1 0 8 18 10
Nashville 4 3 0 1 7 16 5
Winnipeg 5 3 1 1 7 16 13
Colorado 5 2 2 1 5 11 17
Dallas 5 2 3 0 4 12 17
Chicago 4 1 3 0 2 5 12
Arizona 5 0 4 1 1 13 19
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Seattle 5 4 1 0 8 15 7
San Jose 5 4 1 0 8 19 14
Anaheim 6 4 2 0 8 20 15
Edmonton 6 4 2 0 8 16 12
Calgary 7 4 3 0 8 16 13
Vegas 5 2 2 1 5 16 16
Los Angeles 5 2 2 1 5 11 13
Vancouver 5 0 3 2 2 7 22
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
San Jose 3, Eisbaren Berlin 1
Buffalo 4, Carolina 2
Ottawa 5, Montreal 4
N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 3, OT
St. Louis 4, Minnesota 2
Anaheim 5, Los Angeles 4
Vegas 4, Arizona 3
Wednesday’s Games
Boston 5, N.Y. Rangers 4
Washington 4, Detroit 2
Winnipeg 5, Calgary 0
Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Edmonton vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford Centre, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Ottawa vs. Montreal at Steele Community Centre, 5:30 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vegas vs. Los Angeles at Vivint Smart Home Arena, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
San Jose vs. Nashville at O2 Arena, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Nashville vs. San Jose at O2 Arena, 2 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Montreal vs. Ottawa at J.K. Irving Centre, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.
Arizona vs. Vegas at Idaho Central Arena, 8 p.m.
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 2 0 1.000 —
Phila. 2 0 1.000 —
New York 1 0 1.000 ½
Boston 1 1 .500 1
Brooklyn 0 1 .000 1½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000 —
Miami 0 1 .000 ½
Orlando 0 1 .000 ½
Washington 0 2 .000 1
Charlotte 0 2 .000 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Indiana 1 0 1.000 —
Cleveland 0 1 .000 1
Chicago 0 1 .000 1
Milwaukee 0 1 .000 1
Detroit 0 1 .000 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 1 0 1.000 ½
Dallas 1 0 1.000 ½
Memphis 2 0 1.000 —
New Orleans 1 0 1.000 ½
San Antonio 0 1 .000 1½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 1 0 1.000 —
Utah 1 1 .500 ½
Oklahoma City 1 1 .500 ½
Denver 0 1 .000 1
Portland 0 2 .000 1½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Sacramento 1 0 1.000 ½
L.A. Clippers 2 0 1.000 —
Golden State 2 0 1.000 —
Phoenix 0 1 .000 1½
L.A. Lakers 0 1 .000 1½
Tuesday’s Games
New York 117, Detroit 96
Minnesota 121, Miami 111
New Orleans 129, Chicago 125
Utah 118, Portland 101
Wednesday’s Games
Phila. 113, Cleveland 112
Indiana 122, Charlotte 97
Toronto 125, Boston 119, OT
Dallas 98, Oklahoma City 96
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Adelaide at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Orlando at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Maccabi Ra’anana at Portland, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Detroit at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Miami at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 12 p.m.
