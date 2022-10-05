PREP VOLLEYBALL

MHSAA Rankings 10/6/22

Division 1

1. Bloomfield Hills Marian

2. Northville

3. Ann Arbor Skyline

4. Farmington Hills Mercy

5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

6. Clarkston

7. Coopersville

8. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

9. Hudsonville

10. Macomb Dakota

Honorable Mention

Rockford

Saline

Grand Haven

Novi

Caledonia

White Lake Lakeland

Lake Orion

Battle Creek Lakeview

Jenison

Division 2

1. North Branch

2. Detroit Country Day

3. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

4. Lake Odessa Lakewood

5. Grand Rapids South Christian

6. Grand Rapids Christian

7. Frankenmuth

8. Marshall

9. Birch Run

10. Wixom St Catherine

Honorable Mention

Otsego

Grand Rapids West Catholic

Orchard Lake St Mary’s

Warren Regina

Essexville Garber

Imlay City

Lansing Catholic

Croswell-Lexington

Holland Christian

Division 3

1. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central

2. Pewamo-Westphalia

3. Watervliet

4. McBain

5. Kalamazoo Christian

6. Blissfield

7. Shelby

8. Bridgman

9. Plymouth Christian Academy

10. Traverse City St Francis

Honorable Mention

Cass City

Calumet

Centreville

Manistique

Manton

Kent City

Lake City

Division 4

1. Adrian Lenawee Christian

2. Leland

3. Mendon

4. Indian River Inland Lakes

5. Athens

6. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

7. Battle Creek St Philip

8. Hillsdale Academy

9. Lansing Christian

10. McBain Northern Michigan Christian

Honorable Mention

Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes

Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian

PREP GIRLS GOLF

MHSAA Rankings 10/6/22

Division 1

1. Northville

2. Brighton

3. Rockford

4. Rochester Adams

5. Troy Athens

6. Milford

7. Rochester

8. Plymouth

9. Troy

10. Okemos

11. Ann Arbor Pioneer

12. Grand Blanc

13. Clarkston

14. Battle Creek Lakeview

15. Lake Orion

Division 2

1. South Lyon

2. Byron Center

3. Haslett

4. Farmington Hills Mercy

5. Grosse Pointe South

6. Sparta

7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

8. Dexter

9. DeWitt

10. Richland Gull Lake

11. Midland Dow

12. Mason

13. Zeeland West

14. South Lyon East

15. Coopersville

Division 3

1. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

2. Macomb Lutheran North

3. Goodrich

4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

5. Grosse Ile

6. Grand Rapids South Christian

7. Spring Lake

8. Detroit Country Day

9. Wixom St Catherine

PREP Girls Golf

10. Bloomfield Hills Marian

11. Ludington

12. Holland Christian

13. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

14. Williamston

15. Flint Powers Catholic

Division 4

1. Jackson Lumen Christi

2. Adrian Lenawee Christian

3. Kalamazoo Christian

4. Grandville Calvin Christian

5. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

6. Montague

7. Ann Arbor Greenhills

8. Brooklyn Columbia Central

9. Lansing Catholic

10. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

11. Traverse City St Francis

12. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

13. Harbor Springs

14. Almont

15. Shepherd

Baseball

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-New York 99 63 .611 _

y-Toronto 92 70 .568 7

y-Tampa Bay 86 76 .531 13

Baltimore 83 79 .512 16

Boston 78 84 .481 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Cleveland 92 70 .568 _

Chicago 81 81 .500 11

Minnesota 78 84 .481 14

Detroit 66 96 .407 26

Kansas City 65 97 .401 27

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Houston 106 56 .654 _

y-Seattle 90 72 .556 16

Los Angeles 73 89 .451 33

Texas 68 94 .420 38

Oakland 60 102 .370 46

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-Atlanta 101 61 .623 _

y-New York 101 61 .623 _

y-Philadelphia 87 75 .537 14

Miami 69 93 .426 32

Washington 55 107 .340 46

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-St. Louis 93 69 .574 _

Milwaukee 86 76 .531 7

Chicago 74 88 .457 19

Cincinnati 62 100 .383 31

Pittsburgh 62 100 .383 31

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Los Angeles 111 51 .685 _

y-San Diego 89 73 .549 22

San Francisco 81 81 .500 30

Arizona 74 88 .457 37

Colorado 68 94 .420 43

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 4, 1st game

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 0, 5 innings

Seattle 7, Detroit 6, 10 innings, 1st game

Texas 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 3

Houston 10, Philadelphia 0

Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1, 10 innings

Seattle 9, Detroit 6, 2nd game

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Toronto 4, 1st game

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 2

Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 5, Detroit 4

Houston 3, Philadelphia 2

Toronto 5, Baltimore 1, 2nd game

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2, 1st game

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 2, Miami 1

St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 7, 10 innings

Milwaukee 3, Arizona 0

Houston 10, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 0, 2nd game

San Diego 6, San Francisco 2

Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 3

Arizona 4, Milwaukee 2

N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 2

Houston 3, Philadelphia 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1

San Francisco 8, San Diego 1

Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 2

Miami 12, Atlanta 9

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m.

Baseball

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 8:07 p.m.

Seattle 5, Detroit 4

Detroit Seattle

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Baddoo lf 5 0 1 0 Rodríguez cf 2 1 1 1

Báez dh 3 0 1 1 Kelenic cf 2 0 0 0

Clemens pr-dh 1 0 0 0 France 1b 4 0 1 1

Greene cf 4 0 2 1 Haniger rf 3 2 2 1

Torkelson 1b 3 1 0 0 Santana dh 4 0 1 0

Haase c 4 1 1 0 Torrens 2b 4 1 2 2

Candelario 3b 4 0 2 1 Trammell lf 4 0 0 0

Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 Toro 3b 4 0 2 0

Davis rf 3 2 1 0 Casali c 3 1 0 0

Kreidler ss 4 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0

Totals 35 4 8 3 Totals 34 5 9 5

Detroit 000 210 100 — 4

Seattle 200 002 001 — 5

E_Soto (1), Toro (6). DP_Detroit 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Detroit 6, Seattle 8. 2B_Haase (17). HR_Rodríguez (28), Haniger (11), Torrens (3). SB_Davis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Alexander 5 2/3 7 4 4 1 5

Diaz 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 1

Cisnero 1 1 0 0 0 0

Soto L,2-11 1/3 1 1 0 2 0

Seattle

Gonzales 7 8 4 3 2 5

Sewald 1 0 0 0 0 3

Swanson W,3-2 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Soto.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Ben May.

T_2:48. A_22,053 (47,929).

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 114 58

Miami 3 1 0 .750 98 91

N.Y. Jets 2 2 0 .500 76 101

New England 1 3 0 .250 74 98

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 2 2 0 .500 105 67

Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 75 101

Indianapolis 1 2 1 .375 57 85

Houston 0 3 1 .125 73 93

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 119 100

Cincinnati 2 2 0 .500 91 70

Cleveland 2 2 0 .500 105 95

Pittsburgh 1 3 0 .250 74 90

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 3 1 0 .750 129 96

Denver 2 2 0 .500 66 68

L.A. Chargers 2 2 0 .500 92 108

Las Vegas 1 3 0 .250 96 100

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Phila. 4 0 0 1.000 115 71

Dallas 3 1 0 .750 71 62

N.Y. Giants 3 1 0 .750 76 71

Washington 1 3 0 .250 73 107

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Atlanta 2 2 0 .500 103 101

Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 82 68

Carolina 1 3 0 .250 78 85

New Orleans 1 3 0 .250 76 96

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 75 69

Minnesota 3 1 0 .750 86 80

Chicago 2 2 0 .500 64 77

Detroit 1 3 0 .250 140 141

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 2 2 0 .500 88 103

L.A. Rams 2 2 0 .500 70 94

San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 71 46

Seattle 2 2 0 .500 95 115

Thursday’s Games

Indianapolis at Denver, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Giants vs Green Bay at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New England, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Seattle at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Washington, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Phila. at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Washington at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

New England at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

NFL

Buffalo at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Phila., 8:20 p.m.

Open: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit

Monday, Oct. 17

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 5 4 1 0 8 20 9

Buffalo 5 4 1 0 8 14 11

Boston 5 3 2 0 6 13 9

Ottawa 6 3 3 0 6 21 25

Detroit 6 2 4 0 4 15 15

Florida 4 1 3 0 2 9 16

Montreal 6 0 5 1 1 13 24

Tampa Bay 3 0 3 0 0 2 14

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 5 4 1 0 8 24 11

New Jersey 5 4 1 0 8 13 6

Washington 5 3 1 1 7 13 9

Columbus 6 3 2 1 7 16 18

N.Y. Rangers 5 2 2 1 5 14 15

N.Y. Islanders 4 2 2 0 4 8 12

Pittsburgh 5 2 3 0 4 10 18

Philadelphia 6 1 4 1 3 8 16

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 6 5 1 0 10 23 14

Minnesota 5 4 1 0 8 18 10

Nashville 4 3 0 1 7 16 5

Winnipeg 5 3 1 1 7 16 13

Colorado 5 2 2 1 5 11 17

Dallas 5 2 3 0 4 12 17

Chicago 4 1 3 0 2 5 12

Arizona 5 0 4 1 1 13 19

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Seattle 5 4 1 0 8 15 7

San Jose 5 4 1 0 8 19 14

Anaheim 6 4 2 0 8 20 15

Edmonton 6 4 2 0 8 16 12

Calgary 7 4 3 0 8 16 13

Vegas 5 2 2 1 5 16 16

Los Angeles 5 2 2 1 5 11 13

Vancouver 5 0 3 2 2 7 22

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

San Jose 3, Eisbaren Berlin 1

Buffalo 4, Carolina 2

Ottawa 5, Montreal 4

N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

St. Louis 4, Minnesota 2

Anaheim 5, Los Angeles 4

Vegas 4, Arizona 3

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 5, N.Y. Rangers 4

Washington 4, Detroit 2

Winnipeg 5, Calgary 0

Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Edmonton vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford Centre, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ottawa vs. Montreal at Steele Community Centre, 5:30 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas vs. Los Angeles at Vivint Smart Home Arena, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Jose vs. Nashville at O2 Arena, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Nashville vs. San Jose at O2 Arena, 2 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Montreal vs. Ottawa at J.K. Irving Centre, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Arizona vs. Vegas at Idaho Central Arena, 8 p.m.

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 2 0 1.000 —

Phila. 2 0 1.000 —

New York 1 0 1.000 ½

Boston 1 1 .500 1

Brooklyn 0 1 .000 1½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 0 0 .000 —

Miami 0 1 .000 ½

Orlando 0 1 .000 ½

Washington 0 2 .000 1

Charlotte 0 2 .000 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Indiana 1 0 1.000 —

Cleveland 0 1 .000 1

Chicago 0 1 .000 1

Milwaukee 0 1 .000 1

Detroit 0 1 .000 1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 1 0 1.000 ½

Dallas 1 0 1.000 ½

Memphis 2 0 1.000 —

New Orleans 1 0 1.000 ½

San Antonio 0 1 .000 1½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 1 0 1.000 —

Utah 1 1 .500 ½

Oklahoma City 1 1 .500 ½

Denver 0 1 .000 1

Portland 0 2 .000 1½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Sacramento 1 0 1.000 ½

L.A. Clippers 2 0 1.000 —

Golden State 2 0 1.000 —

Phoenix 0 1 .000 1½

L.A. Lakers 0 1 .000 1½

Tuesday’s Games

New York 117, Detroit 96

Minnesota 121, Miami 111

New Orleans 129, Chicago 125

Utah 118, Portland 101

Wednesday’s Games

Phila. 113, Cleveland 112

Indiana 122, Charlotte 97

Toronto 125, Boston 119, OT

Dallas 98, Oklahoma City 96

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Adelaide at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Maccabi Ra’anana at Portland, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Miami at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 12 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you