PREP FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Division 1

District Final

Belleville 41, Canton 0

Dearborn Fordson 34, Brownstown Woodhaven 14

Grand Blanc 49, Howell 28

Macomb Dakota 35, Romeo 20

Rochester Adams 42, Oxford 7

Rockford 38, Grandville 7

Sterling Heights Stevenson 38, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 35

West Bloomfield 35, Detroit Catholic Central 21

Division 2

District Final

Caledonia 42, Muskegon Mona Shores 12

Livonia Franklin 27, Livonia Churchill 20

Portage Central 21, Battle Creek Lakeview 7

South Lyon 34, East Lansing 13

Traverse City Central 55, Bay City Western 18

Warren De La Salle 35, Grosse Pointe South 20

Waterford Mott 35, Walled Lake Western 21

Division 3

District Final

Allen Park 28, Gibraltar Carlson 7

Birmingham Brother Rice 32, St. Mary’s Prep 19

DeWitt 50, Mount Pleasant 26

Mason 27, Haslett 21

Parma Western 41, Battle Creek Harper Creek 28

St. Joseph 17, Stevensville Lakeshore 14

Division 4

District Final

Chelsea 49, Milan 12

Detroit Country Day 49, Livonia Clarenceville 6

Edwardsburg 50, Three Rivers 0

Freeland 37, Lake Fenton 6

Grand Rapids South Christian 38, Hastings 14

Hudsonville Unity Christian 79, Grand Rapids Christian 21

Division 5

District Final

Corunna 20, Armada 8

Frankenmuth 37, Saginaw Swan Valley 7

Kalamazoo United 21, Berrien Springs 14

Kingsley 32, Clare 6

Marine City 49, Dundee 6

Montague 35, Reed City 22

Division 6

District Final

Boyne City 34, Standish-Sterling 14

Calumet 24, Negaunee 19

Clinton 13, Ida 6

Ecorse 20, Detroit Southeastern 18

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 44, Grand Rapids West Catholic 6

Oakridge High School 58, Howard City Tri-County 22

Portland 35, Olivet 28

Warren Michigan Collegiate 44, Almont 14

Division 7

District Final

Detroit Loyola 18, Detroit Central 14

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 28, Hemlock 7

Jackson Lumen Christi 21, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 12

Lawton 35, Union City 6

Muskegon Catholic Central 50, Ravenna 14

Pewamo-Westphalia 53, New Lothrop 21

Division 8

District Final

Beal City 41, Iron Mountain 6

Breckenridge 41, Fowler 32

Carson City-Crystal 35, Muskegon Heights 26

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 46, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 0

Hudson 28, Addison 8

Ubly 42, Marlette 0

White Pigeon 30, Saugatuck 8

Whiteford 54, Sand Creek 14

Eight-Player

Division 1

Regional Final

Lenawee Christian 41, Britton-Deerfield 0

Martin 14, Mendon 0

Suttons Bay 53, Indian River-Inland Lakes 18

Division 2

Regional Final

AuGres-Sims 48, Kinde-North Huron 42

Colon 29, Morrice 22

prep volleyball

districts schedule

DIVISION 1 at TC CENTRAL

Monday, Nov. 1

TC West 3, Marquette 0

Petoskey 3, Gaylord 0

Wednesday, Nov. 3

TC West 3, TC Central 1

Petoskey 3, vs. Alpena 1

Friday, Nov. 5

TC West 3, Petoskey 0

TC West advances to regional at Mount Pleasant

DIVISION 2 at MANISTEE

Monday, Nov. 1

Cadillac 3, Boyne City 0

Kingsley 3, Manistee 0

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Cadillac 3, Ludington 0

Kingsley 3, Kalkaska 0

Thursday, Nov. 5,

Cadillac 3, Kingsley 0

Cadillac advances to regional at Alma

DIVISION 3 at EAST JORDAN

Monday, Nov. 1

Johannesburg-Lewiston 3, St. Ignace 0

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Charlevoix 3, East Jordan 0

Joburg 3, Harbor Springs 0

Thursday, Nov. 4

Charlevoix 3, Joburg 2

Winner advances to regional at St. Ignace

DIVISION 3 at GLEN LAKE

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Traverse City St. Francis 3, Benzie Central 0

Elk Rapids 3, Grand Traverse Academy 0

Thursday, Nov. 4

Traverse City St. Francis 3, Mancelona 0

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Elk Rapids 3, Glen Lake 0

Saturday, Nov. 6

District final, Traverse City St. Francis vs. Elk Rapids, noon at Traverse City Central High School

Winner advances to regional at St. Ignace

DIVISION 3 at MANTON

Monday, Nov. 1

McBain 3, LeRoy Pine River 0

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Lake City 3, Evart 0

McBain 3, Manton 1

Thursday, Nov. 4

McBain 3, Lake City 0

McBain advances to regional at Houghton Lake

DIVISION 3 at ROSCOMMON

Monday, Nov. 1

Beaverton 3, Roscommon 1

Harrison 3, Heston Academy 0

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Beaverton 3, Grayling 0

Houghton Lake 3, Harrison 1

Thursday, Nov. 4

Beaverton 3, Houghton Lake 0

Beaverton advances to regional at Houghton Lake

DIVISION 4 at INLAND LAKES

Monday, Nov. 1

Indian River Inland Lakes 3, Boyne Falls 0

Burt Lake NMCA 3, Petoskey St. Michael 0

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Inland Lakes 3, Harbor Light Christian 0

Burt Lake NMC 3, vs. Alanson 0

Friday, Nov. 5

Inland Lakes 3, Burt Lake NMC 0

Inland Lakes advances to regional at Inland Lakes

DIVISION 4 at BELLAIRE

Monday, Nov. 1

Ellsworth 3, Alba 1

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Gaylord St. Mary 3, Bellaire 0

Central Lake 3, Ellsworth 0

Thursday, Nov. 4

Gaylord St. Mary 3, Central Lake 1

Gaylord St. Mary advances to regional at Buckley

DIVISION 4 at LELAND

Monday, Nov. 1

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 3, Frankfort

Wednesday, Nov. 3

TC Christian 3, Leland 1

North Bay 3, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 1

Thursday, Nov. 4

TC Christian 3, North Bay 0

Traverse City Christian advances to regional at Buckley

DIVISION 4 at FOREST AREA

Monday, Nov. 1

Mesick 3, Buckley 1

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Forest Area 3, Marion 0

McBain NMC 3, Mesick 0

Friday, Nov. 5

District final at Forest Area, 6 p.m.

Winner advances to regional at Buckley

DIVISION 4 at BALDWIN

Monday, Nov. 1

Brethren 3, Mason County Eastern 0

Onekama 3, Beak Lake 0

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Onekama 3, Manistee Catholic 0

Brethren 3, Baldwin 0

Friday, Nov. 5

Onekama 3, Brethren 0

Onekama advances to regional at Brethren

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you