MHSAA Boys Rankings 5/19/22
Division 1
1. East Kentwood
2. Traverse City West
3. Zeeland West
4. Caledonia
5. Holland West Ottawa
6. Rockford
7. East Lansing
8. Battle Creek Lakeview
9. Traverse City Central
10. Walled Lake Northern
Division 2
1. Frankenmuth
2. Battle Creek Harper Creek
3. Berrien Springs
4. Whitehall
5. Zeeland East
6. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
7. Flint Powers Catholic
8. Corunna
9. Allendale
10. St. Clair
Division 3
1. Clare
2. Hillsdale
3. Traverse City St. Francis
4. Erie Mason
5. Benzie Central
6. Constantine
7. Chesaning
8. Centreville
9. Adrian Madison
10. St. Louis
Division 4
1. White Cloud
2. Concord
3. Petersburg Summerfield
4. Hillsdale Academy
5. Carson City-Crystal
6. Reading
7. Unionville-Sebewaing
8. Morrice
9. Morenci
10. Pittsford
MHSAA Girls Rankings 5/19/22
Division 1
1. East Kentwood
2. Rockford
3. Traverse City West
4. Macomb Dakota
5. Holland West Ottawa
6. Oxford
7. Howell
8. Zeeland West
9. St. Joseph
10. Temperance Bedford
Division 2
1. Zeeland East
2. Freeland
3. Dearborn Divine Child
4. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg
5. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
6. Otsego
7. Tecumseh
8. Parma Western
9. Chelsea
10. Allendale
Division 3
1. Clare
2. Traverse City St. Francis
3. St. Louis
4. Reese
5. Grand Rapids West Catholic
6. Onsted
7. Napoleon
8. Hart
9. Benzie Central
10. Ithaca
Division 4
1. Hillsdale Academy
2. Athens
3. Addison
4. Marcellus
5. White Cloud
6. Mason County Eastern
7. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
8. Gobles
9. Pittsford
10. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
