PREP TRACK & FIELD

MHSAA Boys Rankings 5/19/22

Division 1

1. East Kentwood

2. Traverse City West

3. Zeeland West

4. Caledonia

5. Holland West Ottawa

6. Rockford

7. East Lansing

8. Battle Creek Lakeview

9. Traverse City Central

10. Walled Lake Northern

Division 2

1. Frankenmuth

2. Battle Creek Harper Creek

3. Berrien Springs

4. Whitehall

5. Zeeland East

6. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

7. Flint Powers Catholic

8. Corunna

9. Allendale

10. St. Clair

Division 3

1. Clare

2. Hillsdale

3. Traverse City St. Francis

4. Erie Mason

5. Benzie Central

6. Constantine

7. Chesaning

8. Centreville

9. Adrian Madison

10. St. Louis

Division 4

1. White Cloud

2. Concord

3. Petersburg Summerfield

4. Hillsdale Academy

5. Carson City-Crystal

6. Reading

7. Unionville-Sebewaing

8. Morrice

9. Morenci

10. Pittsford

MHSAA Girls Rankings 5/19/22

Division 1

1. East Kentwood

2. Rockford

3. Traverse City West

4. Macomb Dakota

5. Holland West Ottawa

6. Oxford

7. Howell

8. Zeeland West

9. St. Joseph

10. Temperance Bedford

Division 2

1. Zeeland East

2. Freeland

3. Dearborn Divine Child

4. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg

5. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

6. Otsego

7. Tecumseh

8. Parma Western

9. Chelsea

10. Allendale

Division 3

1. Clare

2. Traverse City St. Francis

3. St. Louis

4. Reese

5. Grand Rapids West Catholic

6. Onsted

7. Napoleon

8. Hart

9. Benzie Central

10. Ithaca

Division 4

1. Hillsdale Academy

2. Athens

3. Addison

4. Marcellus

5. White Cloud

6. Mason County Eastern

7. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

8. Gobles

9. Pittsford

10. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

