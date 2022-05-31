PREP SOFTBALL
MHSAA Rankings 5/31/22
Division 1
1. South Lyon
2. Allen Park
3. Macomb Dakota
4. Walled Lake Northern
5. Jenison
6. Farmington Hills Mercy
7. Grand Blanc
8. Brownstown Woodhaven
9. Hudsonville
10. Canton
Honorable Mention
New Baltimore Anchor Bay
Byron Center
East Kentwood
Grand Haven
Howell
Lake Orion
Mattawan
Midland
Rockford
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
South Lyon East
Walled Lake Central
Zeeland West
Division 2
1. Gaylord
2. Jackson Northwest
3. Chelsea
4. Owosso
5. Frankenmuth
6. Clio
7. Escanaba
8. Essexville Garber
9. Muskegon Oakridge
T-10. Linden
T-10. Hudsonville Unity Christian
Honorable Mention
Detroit Country Day
Edwardsburg
Gladwin
Hamilton
Milan
North Branch
Shepherd
Stevensville Lakeshore
Trenton
Wayland
Division 3
1. Millington
2. Richmond
3. Traverse City St. Francis
4. Algonac
5. Almont
6. Buchanan
7. Schoolcraft
8. Watervliet
9. Cass City
10. Kingsley
Honorable Mention
Clinton
Coloma
Delton Kellogg
Elk Rapids
Gladstone
Grandville Calvin Christian
Grass Lake
Laingsburg
New Lothrop
Negaunee
North Muskegon
Pewamo-Westphalia
Ravenna
Division 4
1. Unionville-Sebewaing
2. Ottawa Lake Whiteford
3. Holton
4. Riverview Gabriel Richard
5. Mendon
6. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
7. Portland St. Patrick
8. Hillman
9. Kalamazoo Christian
10. Decatur
Honorable Mention
Ishpeming
Johannesburg-Lewiston
Marion
Norway
Rogers City
