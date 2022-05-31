PREP SOFTBALL

MHSAA Rankings 5/31/22

Division 1

1. South Lyon

2. Allen Park

3. Macomb Dakota

4. Walled Lake Northern

5. Jenison

6. Farmington Hills Mercy

7. Grand Blanc

8. Brownstown Woodhaven

9. Hudsonville

10. Canton

Honorable Mention

New Baltimore Anchor Bay

Byron Center

East Kentwood

Grand Haven

Howell

Lake Orion

Mattawan

Midland

Rockford

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

South Lyon East

Walled Lake Central

Zeeland West

Division 2

1. Gaylord

2. Jackson Northwest

3. Chelsea

4. Owosso

5. Frankenmuth

6. Clio

7. Escanaba

8. Essexville Garber

9. Muskegon Oakridge

T-10. Linden

T-10. Hudsonville Unity Christian

Honorable Mention

Detroit Country Day

Edwardsburg

Gladwin

Hamilton

Milan

North Branch

Shepherd

Stevensville Lakeshore

Trenton

Wayland

Division 3

1. Millington

2. Richmond

3. Traverse City St. Francis

4. Algonac

5. Almont

6. Buchanan

7. Schoolcraft

8. Watervliet

9. Cass City

10. Kingsley

Honorable Mention

Clinton

Coloma

Delton Kellogg

Elk Rapids

Gladstone

Grandville Calvin Christian

Grass Lake

Laingsburg

New Lothrop

Negaunee

North Muskegon

Pewamo-Westphalia

Ravenna

Division 4

1. Unionville-Sebewaing

2. Ottawa Lake Whiteford

3. Holton

4. Riverview Gabriel Richard

5. Mendon

6. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

7. Portland St. Patrick

8. Hillman

9. Kalamazoo Christian

10. Decatur

Honorable Mention

Ishpeming

Johannesburg-Lewiston

Marion

Norway

Rogers City

Trending Video

Recommended for you