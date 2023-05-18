PREP SOFTBALL
MHSSCA Rankings 5/16/23
Division 1
1. Macomb Dakota
2. Hudsonville
3. Allen Park
4. Farmington Hills Mercy
5. Jenison
6. Grand Blanc
7. Hartland
8. Walled Lake Northern
9. Saline
T-10. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
T-10. Rockford
T-10. Brownstown Woodhaven
HM: New Baltimore Anchor Bay
HM: DeWitt
HM: Grand Haven
HM: Grandville
HM: Lake Orion
HM: Livonia Stevenson
HM: Midland
HM: Novi
HM: Temperance Bedford
HM: Zeeland West
Division 2
1. Gaylord
2. Escanaba
3. Essexville Garber
4. Chelsea
5. Stevensville Lakeshore
6. Vicksburg
7. Goodrich
8. Hudsonville Unity Christian
9. Freeland
10. Clio
HM: Big Rapids
HM: Detroit Country Day
HM: Frankenmuth
HM: Hamilton
HM: Linden
HM: Muskegon Oakridge
HM: New Boston Huron
HM: North Branch
HM: Orchard Lake St Mary’s
HM: Richmond
HM: St Clair
HM: Trenton
HM: Wayland
Division 3
1. Evart
2. Algonac
3. Almont
4. Buchanan
5. Gladstone
6. Grandville Calvin Christian
7. Grass Lake
8. Laingsburg
9. Watervliet
10. Standish-Sterling
HM: Cass City
HM: Clare
HM: Clinton
HM: Coloma
HM: Delton Kellogg
HM: Ithaca
HM: Kingsley
HM: Otisville LakeVille Memorial
HM: Leslie
HM: New Lothrop
HM: Ottawa Lake Whiteford
HM: Ravenna
HM: Schoolcraft
HM: St Louis
HM: Traverse City St Francis
Division 4
1. Unionville-Sebewaing
2. Mendon
3. Riverview Gabriel Richard
4. Holton
5. Hillman
6. Rogers City
7. Athens
8. Decatur
9. Three Oaks River Valley
10. Marion
HM: Fowler
HM: Johannesburg-Lewiston
HM: Indian River Inland Lakes
HM: Ishpeming
HM: Lake Leelanau St Mary
HM: Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
HM: Portland St Patrick
HM: Southfield Christian
deals
thursday’s transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Acquired SS Robbie Glendenning from Kansas City in exchange for cash
considerations and assigned him to Norfolk (IL). Agreed to terms with C Tim Susnara on a minor league contract.
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned LHP Ryan Sherriff to Worcester (IL).
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Sent RHP Aaron Civale to Columbus (IL) on a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed C Jose Trevino on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Ben Rortvedt from
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Sent RHP Tommy Kahnle to Tampa (FSL) on a rehab assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned 1B Dylan Moore to Everett (NWL) on a rehab assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Taj Bradley from Durham (IL). Optioned RHP Zack Burdi to Durham.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned SS Braden Shewmaker to Gwinnett (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Riley Pint to Albuquerque (PCL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Andre Jackson and LHP Justin Bruihl from Oklahoma City (PCL).
Designated RHP Dylan Covey for assignment. Placed RHP Dustin May on the 15-day IL.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Seth Lugo on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 17. Optioned LF David Dahl to El Paso (PCL). Recalled LHP Ryan Weathers from El Paso.
