PREP SOFTBALL

MHSSCA Rankings 5/16/23

Division 1

1. Macomb Dakota

2. Hudsonville

3. Allen Park

4. Farmington Hills Mercy

5. Jenison

6. Grand Blanc

7. Hartland

8. Walled Lake Northern

9. Saline

T-10. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

T-10. Rockford

T-10. Brownstown Woodhaven

HM: New Baltimore Anchor Bay

HM: DeWitt

HM: Grand Haven

HM: Grandville

HM: Lake Orion

HM: Livonia Stevenson

HM: Midland

HM: Novi

HM: Temperance Bedford

HM: Zeeland West

Division 2

1. Gaylord

2. Escanaba

3. Essexville Garber

4. Chelsea

5. Stevensville Lakeshore

6. Vicksburg

7. Goodrich

8. Hudsonville Unity Christian

9. Freeland

10. Clio

HM: Big Rapids

HM: Detroit Country Day

HM: Frankenmuth

HM: Hamilton

HM: Linden

HM: Muskegon Oakridge

HM: New Boston Huron

HM: North Branch

HM: Orchard Lake St Mary’s

HM: Richmond

HM: St Clair

HM: Trenton

HM: Wayland

Division 3

1. Evart

2. Algonac

3. Almont

4. Buchanan

5. Gladstone

6. Grandville Calvin Christian

7. Grass Lake

8. Laingsburg

9. Watervliet

10. Standish-Sterling

HM: Cass City

HM: Clare

HM: Clinton

HM: Coloma

HM: Delton Kellogg

HM: Ithaca

HM: Kingsley

HM: Otisville LakeVille Memorial

HM: Leslie

HM: New Lothrop

HM: Ottawa Lake Whiteford

HM: Ravenna

HM: Schoolcraft

HM: St Louis

HM: Traverse City St Francis

Division 4

1. Unionville-Sebewaing

2. Mendon

3. Riverview Gabriel Richard

4. Holton

5. Hillman

6. Rogers City

7. Athens

8. Decatur

9. Three Oaks River Valley

10. Marion

HM: Fowler

HM: Johannesburg-Lewiston

HM: Indian River Inland Lakes

HM: Ishpeming

HM: Lake Leelanau St Mary

HM: Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

HM: Portland St Patrick

HM: Southfield Christian

deals

thursday’s transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Acquired SS Robbie Glendenning from Kansas City in exchange for cash

considerations and assigned him to Norfolk (IL). Agreed to terms with C Tim Susnara on a minor league contract.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned LHP Ryan Sherriff to Worcester (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Sent RHP Aaron Civale to Columbus (IL) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed C Jose Trevino on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Ben Rortvedt from

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Sent RHP Tommy Kahnle to Tampa (FSL) on a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned 1B Dylan Moore to Everett (NWL) on a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Taj Bradley from Durham (IL). Optioned RHP Zack Burdi to Durham.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned SS Braden Shewmaker to Gwinnett (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Riley Pint to Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Andre Jackson and LHP Justin Bruihl from Oklahoma City (PCL).

Designated RHP Dylan Covey for assignment. Placed RHP Dustin May on the 15-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Seth Lugo on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 17. Optioned LF David Dahl to El Paso (PCL). Recalled LHP Ryan Weathers from El Paso.

