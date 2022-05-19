PREP SOFTBALL

MHSAA Rankings 5/19/22

Division 1

1. South Lyon

2. Allen Park

3. Macomb Dakota

4. Walled Lake Northern

5. Jenison

6. Farmington Hills Mercy

7. Grand Blanc

8. Brownstown Woodhaven

9. Hudsonville

10. Canton

Honorable Mention

New Baltimore Anchor Bay

Byron Center

East Kentwood

Grand Haven

Howell

Mattawan

Midland

Rockford

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

South Lyon East

Walled Lake Central

Zeeland West

Division 2

1. Jackson Northwest

2. Chelsea

3. Gaylord

4. Owosso

5. Escanaba

6. Frankenmuth

7. Clio

8. Muskegon Oakridge

9. Essexville Garber

10. Linden

Honorable Mention

Allendale

Detroit Country Day

Edwardsburg

Gladwin

Hamilton

Milan

North Branch

Stevensville Lakeshore

Trenton

Hudsonville Unity Christian

Division 3

1. Millington

2. Richmond

3. Traverse City St. Francis

4. Algonac

5. Almont

6. Buchanan

7. Schoolcraft

8. Watervliet

9. Cass City

10. Kingsley

Honorable Mention

Charlevoix

Clinton

Coloma

Delton Kellogg

Elk Rapids

Gladstone

Grandville Calvin Christian

Grass Lake

Laingsburg

Negaunee

New Lothrop

North Muskegon

Ravenna

Central Montcalm

Division 4

1. Unionville-Sebewaing

2. Ottawa Lake Whiteford

3. Holton

4. Riverview Gabriel Richard

5. Mendon

6. Hillman

7. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

8. Portland St Patrick

9. Decatur

10. Kalamazoo Christian

Honorable Mention

Breckenridge

Indian River Inland Lakes

Ishpeming

Johannesburg-Lewiston

Marion

Norway

Rogers City

