PREP SOFTBALL
MHSAA Rankings 5/19/22
Division 1
1. South Lyon
2. Allen Park
3. Macomb Dakota
4. Walled Lake Northern
5. Jenison
6. Farmington Hills Mercy
7. Grand Blanc
8. Brownstown Woodhaven
9. Hudsonville
10. Canton
Honorable Mention
New Baltimore Anchor Bay
Byron Center
East Kentwood
Grand Haven
Howell
Mattawan
Midland
Rockford
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
South Lyon East
Walled Lake Central
Zeeland West
Division 2
1. Jackson Northwest
2. Chelsea
3. Gaylord
4. Owosso
5. Escanaba
6. Frankenmuth
7. Clio
8. Muskegon Oakridge
9. Essexville Garber
10. Linden
Honorable Mention
Allendale
Detroit Country Day
Edwardsburg
Gladwin
Hamilton
Milan
North Branch
Stevensville Lakeshore
Trenton
Hudsonville Unity Christian
Division 3
1. Millington
2. Richmond
3. Traverse City St. Francis
4. Algonac
5. Almont
6. Buchanan
7. Schoolcraft
8. Watervliet
9. Cass City
10. Kingsley
Honorable Mention
Charlevoix
Clinton
Coloma
Delton Kellogg
Elk Rapids
Gladstone
Grandville Calvin Christian
Grass Lake
Laingsburg
Negaunee
New Lothrop
North Muskegon
Ravenna
Central Montcalm
Division 4
1. Unionville-Sebewaing
2. Ottawa Lake Whiteford
3. Holton
4. Riverview Gabriel Richard
5. Mendon
6. Hillman
7. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
8. Portland St Patrick
9. Decatur
10. Kalamazoo Christian
Honorable Mention
Breckenridge
Indian River Inland Lakes
Ishpeming
Johannesburg-Lewiston
Marion
Norway
Rogers City
