PREP SOFTBALL
MHSSCA Rankings 5/12/23
Division 1
1. Macomb Dakota
2. Hudsonville
3. Allen Park
4. Farmington Hills Mercy
5. Jenison
6. Grand Blanc
7. Walled Lake Northern
8. Lake Orion
9. Saline
T10. Hartland
T10. Rockford
HM: New Baltimore Anchor Bay
HM: Grand Haven
HM: Midland
HM: Novi
HM: Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
HM: Temperance Bedford
HM: Brownstown Woodhaven
HM: Zeeland West
Division 2
1. Gaylord
2. Essexville Garber
3. Chelsea
4. Stevensville Lakeshore
5. Escanaba
6. Vicksburg
7. Frankenmuth
8. Goodrich
9. Freeland
10. Hudsonville Unity Christian
HM: Big Rapids
HM: Clio
HM: Detroit Country Day
HM: Hamilton
HM: Linden
HM: Milan
HM: Muskegon Oakridge
HM: New Boston Huron
HM: North Branch
HM: Richmond
HM: St Clair
HM: Trenton
Division 3
1. Evart
2. Algonac
3. Grandville Calvin Christian
4. Almont
5. Buchanan
6. Gladstone
7. Traverse City St Francis
8. Standish-Sterling
9. Watervliet
10. Grass Lake
HM: Cass City
HM: Clare
HM: Clinton
HM: Coloma
HM: Delton Kellogg
HM: Ithaca
HM: Kingsley
HM: Laingsburg
HM: Otisville LakeVille Memorial
HM: Leslie
HM: New Lothrop
HM: Ottawa Lake Whiteford
HM: Ravenna
HM: Schoolcraft
Division 4
1. Unionville-Sebewaing
2. Mendon
3. Riverview Gabriel Richard
4. Holton
5. Hillman
6. Rogers City
7. Ishpeming
8. Athens
9. Decatur
10. Three Oaks River Valley
HM: Johannesburg-Lewiston
HM: Indian River Inland Lakes
HM: Lake Leelanau St Mary
HM: Marion
HM: Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
HM: Portland St Patrick
HM: Southfield Christian
deals
Thursday’s Transactions
MLB
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned 3B Jake Burger to Charlotte (IL) on a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Transferred RHP Jonathan Loaisiga from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Ryan Weber from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
Reinstated C Ben Rortvedt from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Optioned RHP Delvi Garcia to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Luis Medina from Las Vegas (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Zach Neal from Las Vegas. Placed RHP Mason Miller on the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Rico Garcia to Las Vegas. Placed C Manny Pina on the 60-day IL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Assigned SS Corey Seager to Frisco (TL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled LHP John King from Round Rock (PCL). Designated RHP Ian Kennedy for assignment. Agreed to terms with LHP Josh Dye on a minor league contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Adam Cimber to Dunedin (FL) on a rehab assignment.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Assigned SS Ehire Adrianza to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) on a rehab assignment.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed OF Austin Slater on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Bryce Johnson from Sacramento (PCL).
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed RHP Jose Suero and C Zak Whalin.
EVANSILLE OTTERS — Signed INF Makel Bolin and LHP Leoni De La Cruz.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHPs Dylan Castaneda and Lance Lusk and LHP Luke Hansen.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Cristian Lopez.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OLs Paris Johnson Jr. and Jon Gaines II, WR Michael Wilson, QB Clayton Tune and LB Owen Pappoe to rookie contracts.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed Gs O’Cyrus Torrence and NIck Broeker, LB Dorian Williams, WR Justin Shorter and CB Alex Austin to rookie contracts.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed G Michael Jordan. Signed OLB D.J. Johnson, OL Chandler Zavala LB Bumper Pool, DB Mark Milton and OT J.D. DiRenzo.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed TE Luke Schoonmaker to a rookie contract.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived OT Casey Tucker.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived QB E.J. Perry.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed DT Al Woods. Released OT Cedric Ogbuehi.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed TE Josh Whyle, OL Jaelyn Duncan and WR Colton Dowell to rookie contracts.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released WR Tyron Johnson.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DE Mario Edwards to a one-year contract. Signed WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba to a rookie contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Dawson Barteaux from Idaho (ECHL) to Texas (AHL).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Allen C/LW Spencer Asuchak for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of a cross-checking infraction during a May10 game against Idaho.
READING ROYALS — Activated D Ryan Cook from reserve. Placed F Tyler Kobryn on reserve.
COLLEGE
FLORIDA GULF COAST — Named Kyle Griffin men’s basketball associate head coach.
NEW MEXICO — Agreed to terms with Mike Bradbury head women’s basketball coach on a contract extension.
WASHINGTON COLLEGE (MD.) — Named Megan Jensen assistant women’s soccer coach.
