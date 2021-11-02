prep volleyball
Districts
Thursday, Nov. 4
District final at Bellaire, 6 p.m.
Winner advances to regional at Buckley
DIVISION 4 at LELAND
Monday, Nov. 1
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 3, Frankfort
Wednesday, Nov. 3
TC Christian vs. Leland, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary vs. North Bay, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 4
District final at Leland, 5:30 p.m.
Winner advances to regional at Buckley
DIVISION 4 at FOREST AREA
Monday, Nov. 1
Mesick 3, Buckley 1
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Forest Area vs. Marion, 5:30 p.m.
Mesick vs. McBain NMC, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 5
District final at Forest Area, 6 p.m.
Winner advances to regional at Buckley
DIVISION 4 at BALDWIN
Monday, Nov. 1
Brethren 3, Mason County Eastern 0
Onekama 3, Beak Lake 0
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Onekama vs. Manistee Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Brethren vs. Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 5
District final at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Winner advances to regional at Brethren
PREP SOCCER
MHSAA Final Rankings
Division 1
1. Troy
2. Clarkston
3. New Baltimore Anchor Bay
4. Okemos
5. Northville
6. Berkley
7. Traverse City West
8. East Kentwood
9. Midland Dow
10. Troy Athens
11. East Lansing
12. Rochester
13. Ann Arbor Skyline
14. Ann Arbor Pioneer
15. Macomb Dakota
Division 2
1. Richland Gull Lake
2. St Joseph
3. Plainwell
4. Fenton
5. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
6. Marshall
7. Fruitport
8. Petoskey
9. Spring Lake
10. Holland
11. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg
12. DeWitt
13. Grand Rapids Christian
14. East Grand Rapids
15. Ludington
Division 3
1. Holland Christian
2. Grosse Ile
3. Hudsonville Unity Christian
4. Elk Rapids
5. Grand Rapids South Christian
6. Imlay City
7. Williamston
8. Detroit Country Day
9. Frankenmuth
10. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
11. Wyoming Lee
12. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
13. Boyne City
14. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard
15. Lake Odessa Lakewood
Division 4
1. Hartford
2. Grandville Calvin Christian
3. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
4. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
5. Clarkston Everest Collegiate
6. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian
7. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest
8. McBain Northern Michigan Christian
9. Hillsdale Academy
10. Bad Axe
11. Lansing Christian
12. Madison Heights Bishop Foley
13. Adrian Lenawee Christian
14. Grass Lake
15. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
Deals
Tuesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
MLB — Announced substitution approval for Atlanta’s INF/OF Ehire Adrianza who will be on paternity leave and will be replaced by INF Johan Camargo.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed Ehire Adrianza on the paternity list. Activated 3B Johan Camargo.
MINOR LEAGUE
Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Jose Rosario to a contract extension. Signed 2B Trevor Achenbach, Cs Jackson Pritchard and Sonny Ulliana.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded OF Isaac Benard and RHP Taylor Sugg to the Gateway for INF Abdiel Diaz and OF Jack Harris.
OTTAWA TITANS — Traded RHP Jason Zgardowski to the Gateway for C Andres Regnault. Signed 3B/C Marcel Lacasse. Released OF Alonzo Jones.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated OL Rodney Hudson to return from injured reserve. Signed DL Matt Dickerson and LB Tahir Whitehead to the practice squad. Released OL Koda Martin and TE Ross Travis from the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Marvin Hall to the practice squad. Promoted LB Daren Bates and OLB James Vaughters to the active roster from the practice squad. Released LB Dorian Etheridge from the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Announced the retirement of senior vice president Roy Sommerhof at the end of the 2021 season.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Jacob Capra and WR Austin Proehl to the practice squad. Placed QB Jake Fromm and WR Tanner Gentry on practice squad COVID-19 list.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed QB Josh Love to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DT LaCale London to the practice squad. Released OL Dareuan Parker.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived FB Johnny Stanton.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed LB Jabril Cox on injured reserve. Waived DE Bradlee Anae.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released LB Jaylon Smith and LS Hunter Bradley. Released LB Aaron Adewoye from the practice squad. Signed LS Steven Wirtel to the active roster. Signed DL Abdullah Anderson to the practice squad. Placed QB Kurt Benkert on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Traded DE Charles Omenihu to San Francisco in exchange for a future late-round pick.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Traded OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to New York Jets for TE Daniel Brown. Acquired OLB Melvin Ingram from Pittsburgh.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released QB Nathan Peterman.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Acquired OLB Von Miller from Denver. Placed LB Travin Howard and WR Tutu Atwell on injured reserve.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed DE Danielle Hunter on injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived DB Steven Parker.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed FS Jarrod Wilson. Waived LB Noah Dawkins.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Acquired CB Kary Vincent Jr. from Denver. Waived OT Brett Toth.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OLB Taco Charlton to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed K Josh Lambo and DT Khalil Davis to the practice squad. Released DL Chris Slayton from the practice squad. Traded
SAN DIEGO CHARGERS — Signed DT Forrest Merrill to the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Acquired DE Charles Omenihu from Houston. Released LB Tyrell Adams.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed RBs Adrian Peterson, D’Onta Foreman, CB Nate Brooks and DL Niles Scott to the practice squad. Released LB Avery Williamson from the active roster. Released DL Caraun Reid, RB Mekhi Sargent and DT Eli Ankou from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed G Zack Bailey and RB Wendell Smallwood to the practice squad. Released RB Jonathan Williams from the practice squad. Placed C Chase Roullier on injured reserve. Promoted S Darrick Forrest to the active roster. Waived TE Jace Sternberger.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled C Jack Studnicka from Providence (AHL) loan. Assigned G Callum Booth to Maine (ECHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed D Louis Crevier to a three-year entry level contract.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Austin Strand from Ontario (AHL) loan.
MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned F Alex Khovanov to Iowa (ECHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Alex Belzile from Laval (AHL) loan.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned LW Justin Almeida to Wilkes-Barre Scranton (AHL) from Wheeling (ECHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned G Zachary Edmond, F Jake McGrew to San Jose (AHL) from Orlando (ECHL).
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned G Antoine Bibeau to Allen (ECHL) from Charlotte (AHL). Returned G Joey Daccord to Charlotte from loan.
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled G Makhail Berdin from Manitoba (AHL). Assigned RW Kristian to Manitoba. Loaned LW Kristian Vasalainen to Manitoba (AHL).
American Hockey League
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Reassigned D Frank Hora to Greenville (ECHL).
IOWA WILD — Assigned G Trevin Kozlowski to Iowa (ECHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Assigned D Ryan MacKinnon to Reading (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled D J.D. Greenway from Maine (ECHL) loan.
SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Recalled D Montana Onyebuchi from Orlando (ECHL). Recalled F Kyle Topping and D Montana Anyebuchi from San Jose (ECHL).
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Released LW Jaydon Dureau from his amateur tryout contract (ATO). TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Reassigned G David Tendeck to Rapid City (ECHL).
WILKES-BARRE SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed C Matt Alfaro to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
East Coast Hockey League
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Suspended D Alex Jaeckle. Signed F Dylan Vander Esch to the active roster.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Loaned D Alec Rauhauser to San Jose (AHL).
INDY FUEL — Loaned D Adam Parsells to San Jose (AHL).
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released G Ryan Edquist. Recalled G Trevin Kozlowski from Iowa (AHL) loan.
MAINE MARINERS — Signed F Patrick Shea to a standard player contract (SPC). Loaned G Jon Gillies to Providence (AHL).
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed G Alex Dubeau to a standard player contract. Acquired G Ryan Novalis from the emergency backup goalie (EBUG) list. Released G Ryan Novalis to the emergency goalie backup list. Activated F Luke Boka from reserve.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Released G Hayden Lavigne. Activated F Brett Gravelle from Iowa (ECHL). Placed F Ryan Valentini on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 24.
READING ROYALS — Activated F Cam Strong from the reserve list. Placed F Frank DiChiara on the reserve list.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed Ds Bryan Etter and Carter Struther to standard player contracts (SPC).
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Loaned F Alexis D’Aoust to Belleville (AHL). Signed D Jean-Francois David to a standard player contract.
TULSA OILERS — Acquired G Rob Mattison from the emergency goalie backup list.
WHEELING NAILERS — Loaned F Matt Alfaro to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Announced Austin’s MF Hector Jimenez found guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely matter in a match against FC Dallas on Oct. 30 and was fined an undisclosed amount of money for his actions. Fined Orlando’s D Ruan an undisclosed amount for insulting and abusive language directed towards match officials in a match against Nashville on Oct. 21. Suspended Kansas City D Amadou Dia for one match and fined him an undisclosed amount for his serious foul in a match agains Minnesota on Oct. 31.
SPORTING KC — Announced F Daniel Salloi has been selected to Hungary’s Mens National Team for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying.
COLLEGE
LEHIGH — Named Willie Jenkins assistant men’s basketball coach.
RHODE ISLAND COLL.— Named Luis Faria and Sarah Gervais assistant women’s soccer coaches.