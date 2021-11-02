prep volleyball

Districts

Thursday, Nov. 4

District final at Bellaire, 6 p.m.

Winner advances to regional at Buckley

DIVISION 4 at LELAND

Monday, Nov. 1

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 3, Frankfort

Wednesday, Nov. 3

TC Christian vs. Leland, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Leelanau St. Mary vs. North Bay, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 4

District final at Leland, 5:30 p.m.

Winner advances to regional at Buckley

DIVISION 4 at FOREST AREA

Monday, Nov. 1

Mesick 3, Buckley 1

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Forest Area vs. Marion, 5:30 p.m.

Mesick vs. McBain NMC, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5

District final at Forest Area, 6 p.m.

Winner advances to regional at Buckley

DIVISION 4 at BALDWIN

Monday, Nov. 1

Brethren 3, Mason County Eastern 0

Onekama 3, Beak Lake 0

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Onekama vs. Manistee Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Brethren vs. Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5

District final at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Winner advances to regional at Brethren

PREP SOCCER

MHSAA Final Rankings

Division 1

1. Troy

2. Clarkston

3. New Baltimore Anchor Bay

4. Okemos

5. Northville

6. Berkley

7. Traverse City West

8. East Kentwood

9. Midland Dow

10. Troy Athens

11. East Lansing

12. Rochester

13. Ann Arbor Skyline

14. Ann Arbor Pioneer

15. Macomb Dakota

Division 2

1. Richland Gull Lake

2. St Joseph

3. Plainwell

4. Fenton

5. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

6. Marshall

7. Fruitport

8. Petoskey

9. Spring Lake

10. Holland

11. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg

12. DeWitt

13. Grand Rapids Christian

14. East Grand Rapids

15. Ludington

Division 3

1. Holland Christian

2. Grosse Ile

3. Hudsonville Unity Christian

4. Elk Rapids

5. Grand Rapids South Christian

6. Imlay City

7. Williamston

8. Detroit Country Day

9. Frankenmuth

10. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

11. Wyoming Lee

12. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

13. Boyne City

14. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard

15. Lake Odessa Lakewood

Division 4

1. Hartford

2. Grandville Calvin Christian

3. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

4. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

5. Clarkston Everest Collegiate

6. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian

7. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest

8. McBain Northern Michigan Christian

9. Hillsdale Academy

10. Bad Axe

11. Lansing Christian

12. Madison Heights Bishop Foley

13. Adrian Lenawee Christian

14. Grass Lake

15. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

Deals

Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

MLB — Announced substitution approval for Atlanta’s INF/OF Ehire Adrianza who will be on paternity leave and will be replaced by INF Johan Camargo.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed Ehire Adrianza on the paternity list. Activated 3B Johan Camargo.

MINOR LEAGUE

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Jose Rosario to a contract extension. Signed 2B Trevor Achenbach, Cs Jackson Pritchard and Sonny Ulliana.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded OF Isaac Benard and RHP Taylor Sugg to the Gateway for INF Abdiel Diaz and OF Jack Harris.

OTTAWA TITANS — Traded RHP Jason Zgardowski to the Gateway for C Andres Regnault. Signed 3B/C Marcel Lacasse. Released OF Alonzo Jones.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated OL Rodney Hudson to return from injured reserve. Signed DL Matt Dickerson and LB Tahir Whitehead to the practice squad. Released OL Koda Martin and TE Ross Travis from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Marvin Hall to the practice squad. Promoted LB Daren Bates and OLB James Vaughters to the active roster from the practice squad. Released LB Dorian Etheridge from the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Announced the retirement of senior vice president Roy Sommerhof at the end of the 2021 season.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Jacob Capra and WR Austin Proehl to the practice squad. Placed QB Jake Fromm and WR Tanner Gentry on practice squad COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed QB Josh Love to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DT LaCale London to the practice squad. Released OL Dareuan Parker.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived FB Johnny Stanton.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed LB Jabril Cox on injured reserve. Waived DE Bradlee Anae.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released LB Jaylon Smith and LS Hunter Bradley. Released LB Aaron Adewoye from the practice squad. Signed LS Steven Wirtel to the active roster. Signed DL Abdullah Anderson to the practice squad. Placed QB Kurt Benkert on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Traded DE Charles Omenihu to San Francisco in exchange for a future late-round pick.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Traded OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to New York Jets for TE Daniel Brown. Acquired OLB Melvin Ingram from Pittsburgh.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released QB Nathan Peterman.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Acquired OLB Von Miller from Denver. Placed LB Travin Howard and WR Tutu Atwell on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed DE Danielle Hunter on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived DB Steven Parker.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed FS Jarrod Wilson. Waived LB Noah Dawkins.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Acquired CB Kary Vincent Jr. from Denver. Waived OT Brett Toth.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OLB Taco Charlton to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed K Josh Lambo and DT Khalil Davis to the practice squad. Released DL Chris Slayton from the practice squad. Traded

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS — Signed DT Forrest Merrill to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Acquired DE Charles Omenihu from Houston. Released LB Tyrell Adams.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed RBs Adrian Peterson, D’Onta Foreman, CB Nate Brooks and DL Niles Scott to the practice squad. Released LB Avery Williamson from the active roster. Released DL Caraun Reid, RB Mekhi Sargent and DT Eli Ankou from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed G Zack Bailey and RB Wendell Smallwood to the practice squad. Released RB Jonathan Williams from the practice squad. Placed C Chase Roullier on injured reserve. Promoted S Darrick Forrest to the active roster. Waived TE Jace Sternberger.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled C Jack Studnicka from Providence (AHL) loan. Assigned G Callum Booth to Maine (ECHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed D Louis Crevier to a three-year entry level contract.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Austin Strand from Ontario (AHL) loan.

MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned F Alex Khovanov to Iowa (ECHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Alex Belzile from Laval (AHL) loan.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned LW Justin Almeida to Wilkes-Barre Scranton (AHL) from Wheeling (ECHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned G Zachary Edmond, F Jake McGrew to San Jose (AHL) from Orlando (ECHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned G Antoine Bibeau to Allen (ECHL) from Charlotte (AHL). Returned G Joey Daccord to Charlotte from loan.

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled G Makhail Berdin from Manitoba (AHL). Assigned RW Kristian to Manitoba. Loaned LW Kristian Vasalainen to Manitoba (AHL).

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Reassigned D Frank Hora to Greenville (ECHL).

IOWA WILD — Assigned G Trevin Kozlowski to Iowa (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Assigned D Ryan MacKinnon to Reading (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled D J.D. Greenway from Maine (ECHL) loan.

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Recalled D Montana Onyebuchi from Orlando (ECHL). Recalled F Kyle Topping and D Montana Anyebuchi from San Jose (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Released LW Jaydon Dureau from his amateur tryout contract (ATO). TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Reassigned G David Tendeck to Rapid City (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed C Matt Alfaro to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Suspended D Alex Jaeckle. Signed F Dylan Vander Esch to the active roster.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Loaned D Alec Rauhauser to San Jose (AHL).

INDY FUEL — Loaned D Adam Parsells to San Jose (AHL).

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released G Ryan Edquist. Recalled G Trevin Kozlowski from Iowa (AHL) loan.

MAINE MARINERS — Signed F Patrick Shea to a standard player contract (SPC). Loaned G Jon Gillies to Providence (AHL).

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed G Alex Dubeau to a standard player contract. Acquired G Ryan Novalis from the emergency backup goalie (EBUG) list. Released G Ryan Novalis to the emergency goalie backup list. Activated F Luke Boka from reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Released G Hayden Lavigne. Activated F Brett Gravelle from Iowa (ECHL). Placed F Ryan Valentini on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 24.

READING ROYALS — Activated F Cam Strong from the reserve list. Placed F Frank DiChiara on the reserve list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed Ds Bryan Etter and Carter Struther to standard player contracts (SPC).

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Loaned F Alexis D’Aoust to Belleville (AHL). Signed D Jean-Francois David to a standard player contract.

TULSA OILERS — Acquired G Rob Mattison from the emergency goalie backup list.

WHEELING NAILERS — Loaned F Matt Alfaro to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Announced Austin’s MF Hector Jimenez found guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely matter in a match against FC Dallas on Oct. 30 and was fined an undisclosed amount of money for his actions. Fined Orlando’s D Ruan an undisclosed amount for insulting and abusive language directed towards match officials in a match against Nashville on Oct. 21. Suspended Kansas City D Amadou Dia for one match and fined him an undisclosed amount for his serious foul in a match agains Minnesota on Oct. 31.

SPORTING KC — Announced F Daniel Salloi has been selected to Hungary’s Mens National Team for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying.

COLLEGE

LEHIGH — Named Willie Jenkins assistant men’s basketball coach.

RHODE ISLAND COLL.— Named Luis Faria and Sarah Gervais assistant women’s soccer coaches.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you