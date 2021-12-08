CADILLAC — The Titans and Vikings kept it close through one period of play, but Traverse City West pulled away in the second and third for a 6-0 road win against Cadillac in varsity hockey action.
The shutout victory is West’s fourth straight to start the season and first win in Big North Conference play. The Titans led 1-0 after the first and then 3-0 after the second before tacking on another three goals in the final period.
“It’s never easy to play in Cadillac,” West head coach Jeremy Rintala said. “We knew they were going to come out hard, and that’s what they did. It was a good road game for us.”
Rintala said his team is finding ways to win games with his leaders stepping up and playing big minutes.
“It’s been a good team effort,” he said. “We had a lot of guys get involved tonight, which was nice. It’s a good start, but we’ve got some tough ones coming up here soon.”
Michael Schermerhorn scored twice for West, which also got single goals from Tyler Esman, Antti Virolainen, Jonah Starr and Seth Munro. Brandon Meyers had two assists, while Jack Burzynski, Esman and Virolainen each had a single helper.
Mason West stopped 18 pucks to pick up his second straight shutout win.
“He’s on a little streak here,” Rintala said of his goalie.
The Titans head to Petoskey on Friday for the first of a back-to-back followed by Grand Haven on Saturday. The intracity rivalry game between West and Traverse City Central is slated for Wednesday.
“That’s going to be a good barometer for us,” Rintala said.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brethren 42 (OT)
Mesick 40
Brethren: Elly Sexton 13 points, 16 rebounds, 1 block; Maddy Biller 15 points, 13 rebounds; Stella Estes 6 points, 7 rebounds; Halle Richardson 8 points.
Mesick: Kayla McCoy 9 points, 3 three-pointers.
UP NEXT: Brethren (1-1, 1-1 West Michigan D) heads to Pentwater on Friday. Mesick (2-1, 1-1 West Michigan D) travels to Bear Lake on Friday.
Joburg 46
Inland Lakes 37
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Kennedy Johnson 20 points; Jayden Marlatt 10 points; Jocelyn Tobias 6 points; Sophie Townsend 5 points.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals (2-1, 1-0 Ski Valley) travel to Mancelona on Friday.
Central Lake 49
Mancelona 45
Central Lake: Katelynn Wolgamott 23 points; Alexis Cain 10 points.
Mancelona: Whitney Meyer 15 points; Alyssa Kiel 8 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (2-0, 1-0 Ski Valley) hosts Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Friday. Mancelona (0-3, 0-1 Ski Valley) welcomes in Johannesburg-Lewiston on Friday.
Manistee CC 46
BR Crossroads 22
Manistee Catholic Central: Grace Logan 17 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists; Kaylin Johnson 10 points, 16 rebounds; Ashley VanAelst 8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist.
UP NEXT: The Sabers (2-1, 2-0 West Michigan D) host Mesick next Wednesday.
Pickford 57
East Jordan 48
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Red Devils (1-2) open up Lake Michigan Conference play with Elk Rapids at home Friday.
St. Francis JV Blue 33
Manistee CC JV 27
Traverse City St. Francis JV Blue: Lilianna David 4 points; Maya Padisak 14 points; Zoey Jetter 14 points.
UP NEXT: Traverse City St Francis (1 -0) host the Traverse City West freshman team at 4 p.m. Thursday.
WRESTLING
Ironmen win home tri-meet
MANCELONA — The first round of wrestling action got underway Wednesday as Mancelona hosted a tri-meet against Onaway and Charlevoix. The Ironmen came out on top, winning against both the Cardinals in the second round, 48-18, and the Rayders in the third round, 43-30.
Although Charlevoix defeated Onaway 42-12 in the first round, the Cardinals’ Hudson Decker pinned Jimmy Dercamper in just 25 seconds to win the 119-pound weight class. Charlevoix’s victories in wrestled matches went to Logan Wilks (152 pounds), Sam Fry (130) and Adam Street (215). Onaway’s Gavin Green won in the 189-pound weight class.
Green also won against Mancelona, but the Ironmen got match wins from Zachary Phillips (152) and Morgan Witkop (heavyweight). The Ironmen, in their match against Charlevoix, got match wins from Wyatt Fleet (145), Phillips (152), Justin Johnston (160), Witkop (heavyweight) and James Wildfong (112). Charlevoix picked up wins from Brady Jess (171), Fry (130) and Jamie Parish (140).
“It wasn’t an easy night,” Mancelona head coach Joe Johnston said. “We can always count on Onaway and Charlevoix to bring on the heat.”
Ramblers split tri-meet
MANTON — Boyne City finished Wednesday’s tri-meet at Manton with a 1-1 record, falling to the host Rangers, 42-36, and beating Lake City, 42-18.
The Ramblers got two-win performances from Aron Markovics, Tim Bowman, Jordan McBee, Lydia Krauss, Jacob Bush and Bobby Hoth. Curtis Yang went 1-1, and Wailand Smith went 0-2 but had some solid matches, head coach Justin Perkins said.
Boyne City competes in the Herm Wilkinson Invitational at Howell High School on Saturday.