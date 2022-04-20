TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Central Trojans staved off a valiant last-inning comeback effort from crosstown foe Traverse City St. Francis to win 6-4 on the baseball diamond Wednesday.
The Trojans held a 6-0 lead going into the top of the seventh when the Gladiators scored four runs before Jack Prichard lined out to Reed Seabase in centerfield to end the St. Francis threat.
Will Dawson put Central up 2-0 in the first inning with a single on a full count that drove in two. Louisville commit Josh Klug was dominant on the mound for the Trojans. The righty flamethrower didn’t allow a hit, walk or run while striking out all 12 batters he faced. Micah Reed tossed three innings of relief out of the pen for the save.
Charlie Peterson took the loss for St. Francis, going 3.2 innings and allowing four runs on five hits while striking out four and walking one.
Game two was far less dramatic as the Trojans used a nine-run second inning to vault them to an 11-1 victory in the nightcap. Klug, Dawson, Josef Meyer, Greyson Spinniken and Mike Booher all drove in runs in the inning.
Ben Van Nes took the bump for Central, tossing four innings of no-hit ball while fanning seven and walking none. Matt Reed threw one inning in relief.
BASEBALL
TC West 7, 9
Manistee 1, 0
Traverse City West: Quinten Gillespie 6IP, R, 0ER, 4K, H, RBI; Ian Robertson 4H, 3R, 2RBI; Wyatt Danilowicz 4H, 2B, 3B, 5R, 5RBI; Baylor Baldwin 4H, R, RBI; Patrick Guinney RBI; Will Gaston H, 2R, 2BB; Sam Reynolds 2H, 2R, RBI; Tristan Simrau (W) 6IP, 2H, 7K; David Dimondo 4H.
UP NEXT: The Titans host Sault Ste. Marie on Thursday.
Glen Lake 12, 7
TC Christian 1, 1
Glen Lake: Connor Ciolek (W) 4.2IP, 2H, ER, 6K, 2H, RBI, R; James St. Peter H, R, 2RBI; Sean Galla 2B, 2BB, 2R, 2RBI; Aiden Gokey 3H, 2RBI; Noah Lamb 4H, 2R, RBI; Griffin Middleton 3H, 2B, RBI; Luke Hazelton (W) 6IP, 3H, 6K; Mateo Gokey 2 2B, 2RBI;
Traverse City Christian: Ben Polomsky H; Reece Broderick H.
UP NEXT: The Lakers host the Glen Lake Invitational on Saturday at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City. The Sabres welcome Harbor Light Christian on Friday.
Kingsley 1, 5
Benzie Central 0, 0
Kingsley: Evan Douglass (W) 6IP, H, 11K, 2H, 2R, 2BB, RBI; Riley Pierce 4H, R; Kyle Weger H, RBI; Justin Grahn (W) 6IP, 2H, 11K; Eli Graves 2RBI; Bode Bielas 2H; Riley Inthesone 2H, 2R, RBI.
Benzie Central: Dan Wallington 2H; Wyatt Noffsinger 6IP, 4H, ER, 4K
UP NEXT: The Stags play Reed City on Thursday.
Mesick 5, 0
Suttons Bay 4, 2
Mesick: The Bulldogs scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning of game 1 and won on a walk-off double from Connor Simmer. Connor Sisson (W) H, R, RBI; Parrish H, R, RBI; Caleb Linna 2B; Carter Simmer H.
Suttons Bay: Lucas Gordon 2H, R, 2BB; Ben Murphy H, R, (W) 5IP, 2H, 0R, 5K; Hugh Periard H, R, RBI, 2BB; Sean Shananaquet R, 2BB, RBI; Ethan Coleman R, RBI, 4.2IP, 5R, 2ER, 8K.
East Jordan 11, 5
Hillman 9, 6
East Jordan: Hayden Peck 3H, R, RBI; Tommy Ried III (W) 3.2IP, 4H, 3ER, 7K, 3H, 3R, 2RBI; Ben Ried 2H, R, 2RBI; Kaleb Schroeder 4H, 4R, 3RBI; Ethan Thomas H, R, RBI; Mason Malpass H, R, RBI; R. Whitaker 2H, R, 2RBI; Ethan Antaya H, RBI.
Gaylord 2
Sault Area 2
Gaylord: Gavin Freeman H, 2R; Louden Stradling H; Jayden Hendrian RBI; Will Stephenson RBI.
SOFTBALL
TC St. Francis 7, 16
McBain 1, 1
Traverse City St. Francis: Maggie Napont 4H, 4R, 3RBI; Stephanie Schichtel 2H, 2BB, 4R, RBI; Brooke Meeker 4H, 4R, 6RBI; Maddie Tharp 4H, 4R, 3RBI; Allee Shepherd (W) 6IP, 3H, 0ER, 9K, H, R, 2RBI; Sophie Hardy H, R, 2RBI; H. St. Peter 2H, R, 3RBI; Quinn Boyle 2H, 2R; Kensley Thorpe (W) 4IP, 3K.
McBain: Aaryn VanBrocklin 2H, R; Kayda Cotter RBI.
Petoskey 12, 14
Charlevoix 5, 10
Petoskey: Sammy Wodek (2W) 8IP, 5H, 6R, 5K; Lauren Klepadlo 3H, 6R, RBI; Aubrey William H, 2R, RBI; Kenzie Bromley 7H, 2HR, 2B, 5R, 6RBI; Raija Gross 4H, R, 2RBI; Brooke Bixby 2H, 3R, 3RBI; K. Wodek H, 2R, RBI; Katie Hansen 2H, 2R, RBI; Danyelle Cadarette H, R, 2RBI.
Charlevoix: Anna Kemp 5H, 3R, RBI; Kylie Dorst 4H, 2R; Grace Lentz 7H, 2R, 6RBI; Avery Kita 3H, 2R, RBI; Haiydin Bissell 5H, 2R; Mary Lentz 3H, R, RBI; Emma Meadows H, R, RBI; Sydney Wurst H, R, RBI; Danielle Mason H, R, 2RBI.
Joburg 13, 4
Manton 0, 6
Johannesburg-Lewiston: Jayden Marlatt (W) 5IP, 2H, 12K, 2H, 3R; Gloria House 2H, 2R; Emily Crandell 2H, 2R, 2RBI; Reagan Sides 3H, 3H, 2RBI; Emma Shimel 2H, 2R, 3RBI.
Manton: Megan Moffit H; G Alexander 2H; Shelby Bundy 3H, 2R, 3RBI; Adriana Sackett 2H, 2RBI; Makayla Gowell 2H, RBI; Aliyah Geary (W) 6IP, 7K.
Suttons Bay 11, 12
Mesick 10, 4
Mesick: Maddy Akom 3H, 2B; Emma Blach 4H, 2 2B, 2RBI; Angee Wheeler H; Rylee Blach 2H, RBI; Maddy Spoor 3H, 2B, RBI; Isabelle Terry 2H; Ally Brown 2B, 2RBI.
SOCCER
Buckley 4
Benzie Central 3
Buckley (2-1-1, 1-0-1 Northwest): Kyrie Wildfong 2 goals, assist; Emma Cooper 2 goals, assist; Taylor Yuresko assist; Maddie Sladek 7 saves.
GOLF
Trojans win tiebreaker over rival Titans
Team scores: 1. Traverse City Central (311) — Shea Harmeson 77, Cam Peters 77, Boston Price 78, Mack Shane 79, Cam Mansfield 81; 2. Traverse City West (311) — Steven Gourlay 74, Winslow Robinson 75, Tyler Frechette 77, Austin Stehouwer 85, Alex Lee 85; 3. Cadillac (336) — Harry Chipman 74, Ben Drabik 84, Mackale McGuire 84, Noah Traviss 94.
TENNIS
Trojans go 2-1 at Midland quad
Results: 3 singles — Maria Linck def. Forest Hills Central; 4 singles — Aili Brockmiller def. Midland Dow; 1 doubles — Kerri Berkey/Isabella Fochtman def. FHC; 2 doubles — Natalie Bourdo/Carly Galsterer def MD, FHC; 3 doubles — Sophia Hagerty/Wren Walker Wins def. MD, FHC; 4 doubles — Zoe Galan/Audrey Parker def. MD.
LACROSSE
TC United 10
FH Eastern 8
Traverse City United: Parker Schmidt goal; Kyle McCrumb 2 goals; Jackson Dobreff goal, 2 assists; Kurt Sheahen goal; Aiden Lewandowski goal, assist; Austin Sill goal; Griffin Arends 3 goals; Matt Ochoa 3 assists; Keegan Opper 11 saves; Ben Schollett and Jake Morgan led on defense.
UP NEXT: The United (5-2) play at Hudsonville on Saturday.
TRACK & FIELD
Trojan boys win Gaylord tri-meet
Boys overall team: Traverse City Central 91; Gaylord 72; Ogemaw Heights 29.
Girls overall team: Gaylord 103; Ogemaw Heights 65.5; Traverse City Central 20.5.
Area boys winners: 400M — Brendan Coffman (TCC) 56.29; 1600M — Ty Pichan (GYD) 5:04.93; 3200M — Jackson Price (TCC) 11:20.44; 110M hurdles — Kyle Roeters (TCC) 18.03; 300M hurdles — Chase Allen (GYD) 46.62; 4x100M — Bubba Moore, Glenn Moore, Quinton Anable, Asher Paul (TCC) 48.2; 4x200M — Russell Hush, Landon Sprik, Jonathan Aungst, Kameron Pearce (GYD) 1:38.92; 4x400M — Coffman, Jack Bongiorno, Roeters, Colin Gordon (TCC) 3:55.24; 4x800M — Logan Ames, Owen Corbin, Gabe warner, Pichan (GYD) 9:29.27; Shot put — Damon Livingston (TCC) 47-7.75; Discus — Livingston (TCC) 107-4; High jump — Roeters (TCC) 5-7; Pole vault — Anthony Savoie (GYD) 9-0; Long jump — Aungst (GYD) 17-6.25.
Area girls winners: 100M — Emily Jorgenson (GYD) 14.58; 200M — Ana Fortier (GYD) 30.75; 800M — Skylee Ames (GYD) 2:48.29; 4x100M — Fortier, Elena Lopez, Mackenzie Woodard, Mallory Donakowski (GYD) 58.5; 4x200M — Donakowski, Lopez, Woodard, Fortier (GYD) 2:04.47; 4x400M — Donakowski, Ames, Lauren Rigney, Piper Banks (GYD) 5:06.09; 4x800M — Ella Spanding, Lucy Johnson, Elise Book, Ames (GYD) 11:54.8; Shot put — Ella Moylan (GYD) 28-10.75; High jump — Maddie Sides (GYD) 4-0; Pole vault — Madison Foster (GYD) 6-6; Long jump — Donakowski (GYD) 14-6.75.
Titans top Cadillac at home meet
Boys overall team: Traverse City West 104; Cadillac 59.
Girls overall team: Traverse City West 109; Cadillac 53.
Boys winners: 100M — Remy Schulz (TCW) 11.29; 200M — Shulz (TCW) 22.97; 400M — Jonah Hochstetler (TCW) 53.3; 800M — Willem DeGood (TCW) 2:16.79; 1600M — DeGood (TCW) 4:45.5; 3200M — Nolan Nixon (CAD) 10:09.6; 110M hurdles — Derek Rood (CAD) 16.06; 300M hurdles — Rood (CAD) 44.93; 4x100M — Ben Habers, Carson Douglass, Jacob Hagerman, Leo Whinnery (TCW) 45.87; 4x200M — Jakob Bartman, Gabe Cochrane, Caden Windover, Rood (CAD) 1:36.79; 4x400M — Schulz, Ayden Totten, Logan Warner, Josh Hirschenberger (TCW) 3:44.73; 4x800M — Matteo Letizio, Kyle Conradson, Gavin Goetz, Nolan Nixon (CAD) 9:04.95; Shot put — Douglass (TCW) 46-11.5; Discus — Douglass (TCW) 130-8; High jump — Brier Meredith (TCW) 5-8; Pole vault — Mason Freeman (CAD) 9-0; Long jump — John O’Connor (TCW) 20-9.
Girls winners: 100M — Arianna Stallworth (TCW) 12.9; 200M — Stallworth (TCW) 26.8; 400M — Sara Schermerhorn 1:04.6; 800M — Lexi Hodges (TCW) 2:39.13; 1600M — Kendall Schopieray (CAD) 5:27.71; 3200M — Ava King (TCW) 11:26.62; 100M hurdles — Audrey Wolff (TCW) 17.53; 300M hurdles — Charlise Schulz (TCW) 52.25; 4x100M — Ella Kovacevich, Madisyn Lundquist, Hanah Johnson, Lindsey Tonello (CAD) 55.02; 4x200M — Kira Butler, Audrey Kohler, Olivia Wilk, Marin Shirley (TCW) 2:07.59; 4x400M — Schermerhorn, Stallworth, Anna Curry, Charlise Carlson 9TCW) 4:31.51; 4x800M — Eleanor Cool, Marisa Mazza, Regan Hill, Schopieray (CAD) 10:59.56; Shot put — Makenzie Johns (CAD) 32-3.5; Discus — Olivia Smith (CAD) 101-5; High jump — Madeline Bildeaux (TCW) 4-8; Pole vault — Becky Lane (TCW) 9-0; Long jump — Lindsey Tonello (CAD) 15-6.
Stags sweep Northwest Conference quad
Boys overall team: Kingsley 152.5; Glen Lake 40; Buckley 33.5; Onekama 25.
Girls overall team: Kingsley 115; Glen Lake 79; Buckley 31; Onekama 16.
Boys winners: 100M — Henry Plumstead (GL) 12.06; 200M — Trevor Lewis (KNG) 24.98; 400M — Grant Kolbusz (KNG) 58.24; 800M — Gage Hessem (KNG) 2:17.81; 1600M — Mason Sinke (ONK) 5:03.09; 3200M — Sinke (ONK) 10:59.11; 110M hurdles — True Beeman (KNG) 17.25; 300M hurdles — Beeman (KNG) 43.38; 4x100M — Connor Johnson, Connor Schueller, Beeman, Lewis (KNG) 46.88; 4x200M — Jake Romzek, Kyle Deshasier, Kyle Kaczanowski, Nick Simon (BKY) 1:39.68; 4x400M — Kaden Patterson, Grant Kolbusz, Julian Rayford, Ty Morgan (KNG) 4:00.97; 4x800M — Sinke, Caden Bradford, Sawyer Christiansen, Kaden Forward (ONK) 9:59.19; Shot put — Riley Brock (KNG) 46-0; Discus — Brock (KNG) 133-1; High jump — Hessem (KNG) 5-11; Pole vault — Cecil Burch (KNG) 11-0; Long jump — Johnson (KNG) 18-3.75.
Girls winners: 100M — Kariesue Taghon (GL) 14.61; 200M — Aiden Harrand (BKY) 29.53; 400M — Harrand (BKY) 1:02.38; 800M — Makenna Scott (GL) 2:28.43; 1600M — Isabell Peltier (KNG) 6:49.41; 3200M — Mary Webb (KNG) 14:37.26; 100M hurdles — Gemma Lerchen (GL) 18.27; 300M hurdles — Norah Halton (KNG) 55.62; 4x100M — Coral Bott, Sophia Hansen, Galton, Kati Smith (KNG) 57.47; 4x200M — Paityn VanPelt, Grace Hillier, Chloe Morgan, Lauren Wooer (KNG) 1:58.29; 4x400M — Grace Bradford, Ruby Hogan, Scott, Taghon (GL) 4:30.48; 4x800M — Kaylin Mitchell, Mara VanWagner, Mary Webb, Marisa Graham (KNG) 12:48.86; Shot put — Taylor Matthews (BKY) 30-7.5; Discus — Chloe Morgan (KNG) 90-2; High jump — Bradford (GL) 4-3; Pole vault — Smith (KNG) 9-6; Long jump — Harrand (BKY) 14-4.5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.