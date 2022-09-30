TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Central Trojans’ longest losing streak since 2009 is over.
The Trojans celebrated senior night with a dominating win over Midland Dow at Thirlby Field on Friday, taking down the Chargers by the palindromic final of 62-26. The win helps the 2022 Trojans avoid the dubious distinction of joining the winless 2006 squad, which was the last Central team to lose five games in a row.
“It’s been a sour couple weeks,” TC Central head coach Eric Schugars said. “I’m just ecstatic. Our kids played well offensively and defensively. We wanted to play a great football game — because it’s been a while since we’ve done that.”
Central put up 21 points in the first quarter on a 12-yard touchdown run from Reed Seabase followed by an 11-yard TD run and a 7-yard TD run by Brayden Halliday.
Halliday, who is filling in at quarterback while starter Josh Klug is out with an injury, connected with Alex Bocardo in the second quarter for a 5-yard touchdown to put Central up 27-6. Seabase ran in from four yards out for a score to lead 33-12 at the half.
In the third quarter, Arthur McManus also scored on a 4-yard run followed by a Seabase 1-yard TD dive, a Halliday 8-yard TD scamper and a Glenn Moore 23-yard TD run.
Seabase finished with an incredible 323 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 24 carries. Halliday was 7/14 passing for 84 yards and a TD. He also had 93 yards and three TDs on 13 carries. Tyler Cooper led in tackles with 6.
Schugars said his team proved that it still has a few wins left in them.
“We’re still a good football team,” he said. “This is just the first step. We just have to keep climbing the ladder, now.”
The Trojans improve to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in the Saginaw Valley League’s North Division. They continue SVL-North play next week when they travel to Bay City Central.
FOOTBALL
TC St. Francis 62
Cheboygan 14
Traverse City St. Francis: Wyatt Nausadis 3/3 passing, 33 yards, 2 TDs (14-yard, 11-yard), 5 carries, 95 yards, 2 TDs (52-yard, 50-yard); Garrett Hathaway 4 carries, 101 yards, 2 TDs (7-yard, 51-yard), 9 tackles, 2 TFL; Joey Donahue 5 carries, 59 yards, 1-yard TD, 8 tackles, 2 TFL; Harrison Shepherd 8-yard TD run; Drew Hardy 14-yard TD catch, 2 2PAT receptions; Burke Flowers 11-yard TD catch; Ty Martincheck 5/5 PATs.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators (6-0, 5-0 NMFL-Legends) host Sault Ste. Marie on Oct. 8.
Midland 35
TC West 0
Traverse City West: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Titans (1-5, 0-3 Saginaw Valley North) host Mount Pleasant on Friday.
Gaylord 35
Alpena 0
Gaylord: Ty Bensinger 20 carries, 139 yards, 5-yard TD run, 9-yard TD catch from Caleb Aungst; Brady Pretzlaff 3-yard TD run; Russell Hush 12-yard TD run, 2-yard TD run; Aungst 8-yard TD run.
UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (4-2, 2-1 Big North) host Escanaba on Oct. 8.
Ogemaw Heights 36
Grayling 14
Grayling: Ethan Kucharek 10/16 89 yards; Josh Aldrich 3 catches, 80 yards, 4 carries, 38 yards, TD; Jake Huspen 15 carries, 192 yards, TD; Trevor Cvitkovich 9.5 tacles.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (1-5, 0-4 NMFL-Legends) travel to Cheboygan on Friday.
Frankfort 20
East Jordan 14
Frankfort: Nick Stevenson 170 yards passing, TD pass, TD run; Fletcher Anderson 125 yards rushing, TD run, 8 tackles, 1 sack; Emmerson Farmer 5 catches, 110 yards, TD; Ashton Hollenbeck 9 tackles; Kade Rosum 8 tackles.
East Jordan: Dawson Carey to Logan Shooks 65-yard TD pass; Logan Shooks 10-yard TD run.
UP NEXT: The Panthers (5-1, 3-1 NMFL-Legacy) head to Harbor Springs on Friday. The Red Devils (3-3, 3-1 NMFL-Legacy) host St. Ignace.
Elk Rapids 47
Kalkaska 27
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Elks (5-1, 3-1 NMFL-Leaders) host Boyne City on Friday. The Blazers (2-4, 1-2 NMFL-Leaders) welcome Mancelona on Friday..
Benzie Central 54
Otisville LakeVille 0
Benzie Central: Dan Wallington 6/9 passing, 181 yards 2 TDs; Jaxon Childers 4 catches, 139 yards, 2 TDs, 18 yards rushing, 2 TDs; Cael Katt 3 carries, 65 yards, TD, 7 tackles, INT; Tyrone Brouillet 5 tackles, INT TD; Michael Pfeiffer 6 tackles, 2 TFL.
UP NEXT: The Huskies (2-4, 1-3 NMFL-Legends) travel to Ogemaw Heights on Friday.
St. Ignace 20
Glen Lake 7
Glen Lake: Sean Galla 9-yard TD pass to Neil Ihme; Boden Fisher PAT; Michael Galla 17 carries, 65 yards; Fletcher Middleton 12 tackles; Fitz Seymour 12 tackles; offensive line did a “great job,” head coach Gary Galla said.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (3-3, 2-2 NMFL-Legacy) host Tawas on Friday.
Kingsley 42
Sault Ste. Marie 15
Kingsley: Eli Grave 14 carries, 186 yards, 11-yard TD, 31-yard TD, 44-yard TD; Sam Goethals 19-yard TD, 4-yard TD; Justin Grahn TD; Sklyar Workman 8 tackles, James Pearson 2 sacks, fumble recovery; Kolten Lewis fumble recovery; Chase Bott blocked punt.
UP NEXT: The Stags (4-2, 3-1 NMFL-Legends) travel to Richland Gull Lake on Friday.
Tawas 30
Mancelona 8
Mancelona: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ironmen (1-5, 0-4 NMFL-Leaders) head to Kalkaska on Friday.
Ludington 45
Manistee 21
Manistee: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Manistee (3-3, 1-3 West Michigan-Lakes) celebrate its homecoming against Shelby on Friday.
Evart 48
McBain 20
McBain: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers (2-4, 2-3 Highland) head to Pine River on Friday.
Roscommon 43
Manton 0
Manton: Head coach Eric Salani said Roscommon was the more physical team and that turnovers doomed the Rangers in the shutout loss. “We shot ourselves in the foot multiple times, and that cost us,” he said.
UP NEXT: The Rangers (3-3, 2-3 Highland) host Beal City on Friday.
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL
Central Lake 52
Suttons Bay 34
Central Lake: Kelan Pletcher 10/14 passing, 199 yards, 2 TDs, 7 carries, 65 yards, TD, 9 tackles; Garrison Barrett 9 carries, 186 yards, 3 TDs, 79-yard kickoff return TD, 7 tackles, 2 INTs; Owen Cary 8 carries, 102 yards; Drayten Evans 4 catches, 170 yards, 2 TDs, 7 tackles; Tristin Wiltse 6 tackles, 1 sack. Central Lake’s first win against Suttons Bay since 2017.
Suttons Bay: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (4-2, 2-2 Ski Valley) host Onaway on Friday. The Norsemen (2-4) welcome Marion on Friday.
Marion 68
Manistee CC 0
Manistee Catholic Central: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Sabers (3-3, 1-2 West Michigan D) head to Brethren on Friday.
Brethren 50
Baldwin 19
Brethren: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats (3-3, 2-1 West Michigan D) host Manistee Catholic Central on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
TC Christian 6
Buckley 1
Traverse City Christian: Preston Jaworski 3 goals; Henry Reineck 2 goals, 1 assist; Owen Summerfield 1 goal, 1 assist; Julian Ahluwalia 2 assists; Noah Wentzloff 1 assist.
Buckley: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Sabres (10-4-3) host McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Monday. The Bears (9-6-1, 6-1 Northwest) welcome Kingsley on Monday.
GIRLS GOLF
Trojans in 4th, Titans in 8th after first day of Katke Classic
BIG RAPIDS — The Traverse City Central Trojans are in striking distance at the Katke Classic after finishing day one in fourth place. The Traverse City West Titans sit in eighth with Saturday’s action still to come.
TC Central: McKenzie McManus +13; Sydney Rademacher +16; Addison Balentine +24; Jenna Hassell +34; Paige LaMott +37; Sarah Ream +44.
TC West: Ainslee Hewitt +18; Maya Wilson +24; Ash Gagnon +33; Charlie Erickson +42; Brynn Turnquist +43; Olivia Wilk +46.
Prep roundup
