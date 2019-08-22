SAGINAW — The Traverse City West Titans tennis team won the Jim Teal Tournament in Saginaw for the second year in a row on Thursday.
The eight-team tournament is broke into four flights with No. 1 and No. 2 singles, No. 3 and No. 4 singles, No. 1 and No. 2 doubles, and No. 3 and No. 4 doubles are each combined to form a round-robin tournament.
TC West won three out of four flights with wins in the No. 3/4 singles flight and both of the doubles flights.
Luke Krcmarik won the No. 3/4 singles flight for the Titans. The No. 1 doubles team of Eduardo Gonzalez and Will Crick won their flight. Murphy Kehoe and David Fischer battled to take the No.3/4 doubles flight.
Traverse City West hosts the TC West Invite on Friday.
TENNIS
TCSF takes second at GR South Christian quad
TCSF flight records: 1s — Adam Chittle 2-1; 2s — Charlie Schmude 3-0 (flight champion); 3s — Cody Richards 3-0 (flight champion); 4s — Derek Berta 1-2; 1d — Ben Schmude/Brendan Chouinard 3-0 (flight champion); 2d — Jack Britten/Anthony Spangler 1-2; 3d — Tommy Puetz/Charlie King 1-2; 4d — Kyle Warnes/Alex Acscione 0-3.
UP NEXT: TCSF at Kalamazoo Hackett, Friday.
SOCCER
TC West 4
Stoney Creek 3
TC West: Colin Blackport G; Finn Durban G; Tony Gallegos G; Caleb Kinney G; Gavin Michael A; Josh Reece 4 saves; Blade Kalbfleisch 5 saves.
UP NEXT: TC West (1-2-1) at Okemos, Monday.
Boyne City 3
TC Christian 1
TC Christian: Henry Reineck G.
UP NEXT: TC Christian (0-1) at Glen Lake, Friday at 3:30 p.m.
