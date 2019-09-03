TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City West boys soccer team has taken it’s lump in the early season but ended non-conference play with a 2-0 win over Elk Rapids at the Coast Guard Soccer Complex on Tuesday night.
Caleb Kinney wasted no time and got the Titans on the board in the 11th minute. Colin Blackport beat out two Elks while moving down the right sideline and found Kinney only six yards from the net when he buried it to make it a 1-0 lead.
The game sat at stalemate for the next 60 minutes until Kaden Ales added the insurance goal to make it 2-0 for TC West. Blackport assisted on Ales’ goal as well after taking on a clean-up role in the midfield and finding Ales on the wide right side.
The Titans out-shot the Elks 8-5 and TC West keeper Blade Kalbfleisch made all five saves. It was the first shutout of the season for the Titans. The Titans JV team defeated Elk Rapids JV 7-2.
TC West will host Cadillac on Thursday for the Big North Conference season opener at 6:45 p.m.
SOCCER
TC Christian 3
Manistee 2
TC Christian: Freddy Kopplow 2 G; Nathan Mustard G; Marcus Rysztak A; Henry Reineck A; Patrick Gallagher 2 saves; Kobe Kolarevic 2 saves.
UP NEXT: TC Christian (6-1) at Grayling, Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
TC Christian 3
Mesick 0
TCC def. Mesick 25-18, 25-11, 25-17
TCC: Emma Mirabelli 18 kills, 4 digs; Jillene Bouwmeester 7 kills, 6 blocks; Julianna Brower 2 aces, 7 blocks, kill.
UP NEXT: TC Christian (10-0) host Harbor Springs, Friday.
Manton 2
Brethren 0
Manton def. Brethren 25-8, 25-10
Manton 2
Frankfort 0
Manton def. Frankfort 25-18, 25-12
Manton (12-1): Abby Brown 3 aces, 8 kills, 38 assists, 5 digs; Addison Letts 3 aces, 9 kills, 2 assists, 19 digs; Brianna Puffer ace, 18 kills; Jaden Wilder 3 aces, 6 kills, 21 digs; Madalynn Lutke ace, 15 digs; Megan Moffitt 12 kills, 13 digs.
Joburg 3
Forest Area 1
Joburg def. Forest Area 22-25, 25-12, 25-18, 25-16
Forest Area: Caitlyn Liebengood ace, 6 kils, 3 digs; Maycey Turner ace, 3 kills; Madison Morey ace, 6 assists; Gracie Kimball 7 digs, 2 aces; Emily Norkow- ski 2 kills, 3 blocks; Brigitte Sabourin 7 assists.
UP NEXT: Forest Area at Gaylord St. Mary, Sept. 12.
GT Academy 3
Lake City 2
GTA def. Lake City 20-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-14, 15-13
GTA: Kaitlyn Watson 2 aces, 4 kills, 3 digs, 25 assists, 2 blocks; Natalie Lasko ace, 15 kills, 3 digs; Krina Riebschleger 7 digs, 7 assists; Ashley Killian 4 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces; Michalia Kinney 5 kills, 3 blocks; Angel Zoulek 9 kills, 2 blocks; Brooke Flores 3 digs.
