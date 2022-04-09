Schollett shines on defense
PORTAGE — The Traverse City United varsity lacrosse team dropped to 1-2 on the season after a 14-9 road loss to Portage Northern on Saturday.
Matt Ochoa led the United’s scoring effort with three goals and an assist. Kyle McCrumb, Jackson Dobreff and Griffin Arends each had two goals.
Kurt Sheahen had five assists, while Tyler LeSarge picked up two assists. Ben Schollett led on defense, and Colin Miller had seven groundballs.
The United continue their opening-season road trip Monday at Livonia Stevenson before hosting Petoskey at Thirlby Field on Wednesday.
LACROSSE
Sag. Heritage 7
Petoskey 6
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (0-1) play Traverse City United at Thirlby Field in Traverse City on Wednesday.
