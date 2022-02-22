HARTLAND — Eighteen young women from the Traverse City area will compete in the first Michigan High School Athletic Association girls wrestling state finals at Ford Field.
Boyne City’s Lydia Krauss took home a sectional title at the 170-pound weight class of Sunday’s Hartland regional, winning the final by technical fall. Sunni LaFond of Gaylord took the title at 105 with a second-round pin.
Hannah Blyveis of Gaylord lost in the 120-pound final by major decision to a wrestler from Milan.
Also in the Hartland sectional, Cylie Jones of Kingsley (seventh, 190) joins fellow Stag, Charissa Desmond (eighth, 100) at the finals in Detroit. Alison Bowman of Boyne City (sixth, 130) will qualify along with Krauss. Kylie Berringer of Grayling (eighth, 115) is the Vikings’ lone qualifier.
Manton had a good showing at the Howell sectional with six qualifiers across five weight classes. The Rangers took third as a team behind the sectional champion Montague and runner-up Whittemore-Prescott.
For Manton, in the 100 weight class, Reganne Stahl took fifth. In the 110 weight class, Chloe Colton took seventh; at 120 pounds, Kennedi Wahmhoff took sixth; in the 125 weight class, Natalee Kibbe took seventh. In the 190 weight class, both Kiyara Oster (third) and Alyssa White (fifth) qualified.
Frankfort sends Paige Willman (170) and Emanuela Alaimo (100) to Detroit with its coach Jaime Smith, who was named Regional Coach of the Year. Willman was pinned by a girl from Brighton in the sectional final.
Also qualifying for the finals out of the Howell regional were Abbi Wildfong of Mancelona (seventh, 105), Cambrie Lawrence of Benzie Central (fifth, 120) and Brynn Smith from Traverse City West (seventh, 130).
BOWLING
TC West, Benzie win GNHSBC tournament titles
TRAVERSE CITY — The Great Northwest High School Bowling Conference wrapped up its season with a tournament, and three schools won’t have to travel very far for team regionals.
Traverse City West won the Friday and Saturday girls GNHSBC Team Tournament with a six-game Baker game score of 919. Defending Division 4 state champion Traverse City Christian took second with an 850 series followed by Glen Lake in third (836) and Traverse City Central in fourth (604).
Benzie Central won the boys tournament with a six-game series of 1,050. Cadillac took second with a 1,021 series and Traverse City Central came in third with a 1,018 series. The Trojans bowled the highest Baker game with a 235 and led after the first two games.
The conference splits up for team regionals, which are Friday and Saturday.
Lucky Jacks in Traverse City hosts a 19-team Division 4 regional that includes Bellaire, Traverse City Christian and Glen Lake.
Traverse City Central and Traverse City West will travel to Royal Scot in Lansing for a Division 1 regional. Cadillac will compete in a Division 2 regional at Bay City. Benzie Central and Elk Rapids travel to Gaylord for a Division 3 regional.
