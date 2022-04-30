MAPLE CITY — Make that a cool 400 victories for soon-to-be Hall of Famer Kris Herman.
The 18-year Glen Lake varsity baseball head coach notched wins 399 and 400 in a doubleheader sweep of Elk Rapids at home Saturday.
A convincing 12-1 decision in the first game of the twin bill put Herman at 399. The win to get to 400 was much closer.
The Lakers trailed the Elks 5-3 going into the bottom of the fifth, but Glen Lake plated three on a double from Aiden Gokey, an Elk Rapids error and a squeeze bunt from Griffin Middleton to take the lead.
Mateo Gokey induced a groundout and two popouts in a 1-2-3 top of the sixth inning to lock down No. 400.
“Until the game was done, I hadn’t given it a ton of thought,” Herman said. “It’s in the back of your mind, but you’re so focused on the task at hand that you’re not really thinking about it.”
Herman said he shook hands with Elk Rapids head coach Tim Barber and then turned around to see a crowd had gathered. Dozens of Glen Lake supporters were holding a sign to congratulate Herman and commemorate the milestone moment.
“I was like, ‘Oh yeah, right. That’s today,’” Herman said. “It was a very nice surprise. They did a really nice ceremony for me. It was really cool.”
But for Herman, the 400 wins pale in comparison to the friendships he’s built and maintained throughout his tenure at Glen Lake.
“The memories you get from the relationships with the guys, that is what stands out,” he said. “They continue to email as alumni and call and see how you’re doing. When I’m long gone, that’s going to matter a lot more than the other stuff.”
When asked if he plans on staying around long enough to reach 500 wins, Herman said he will coach as long as he is healthy enough to do it and — most importantly — as long as he has his wife’s blessing to be in the dugout.
“None of this happens without her. She doesn’t get the credit she deserves for this,” Herman said of his wife, Becky. “I’ve chosen to be away a lot, and she’s had to put up with a lot for a number of years to the point where she’s been a single parent for most of it.”
Although Herman will go down in the record books with at least 400 wins to his name, he said he would not have reached the mark without the players on the field.
“These wins don’t belong to me,” he said. “They belong to the guys. All the guys over the years, they belong to them.”
Herman is set to be inducted into the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in June.
BASEBALL
TC West 6, 4
FH Northern 5, 4
Traverse City West: Tristan Simrau (W) 5.1 IP, 4 HA, ER, 2 K; David Dimondo 3 H, 2 R; Wyatt Danilowicz 4 H, 2 R, RBI; Quinten Gillespie 3 H, 3 RBI; Gavin Brown H, R, RBI; Sam Reynolds RBI, R.
Trojans earn split in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — Traverse City Central went 1-1 at the Gainey Athletic Complex in Grand Rapids on Saturday.
The Trojans (8-5) dropped their morning game to Grandville 7-5, but they rebounded with a 13-6 win over Haslett in the afternoon.
Stats: Matt Reed (W) 3 IP, 5 HA, ER; Ben Van Nes 2 H, 2 RBI; Josh Klug 3 H, 3 R, RBI; Will Dawson 3 H, 2 R, 4 RBI; Owen Dawson 2 H, 2 R, 4 RBI; Mike Booher H, R, 2 RBI; Carson Bourdo H, R, RBI.
Kingsley tops St. Francis, Mesick
TRAVERSE CITY — Evan Douglass dazzled on the mound for Kingsley, tossing a complete-game two-hitter against Traverse City St. Francis while walking none and striking out six in a 12-0 victory.
The Stags (7-3) then went on to defeat Mesick 7-2 in the second game of a round-robin tournament at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School.
Stats: Douglass 4 H, 5 R, 4 RBI; Eli Graves 4 H, 4 R, 4 RBI; Justin Grahn (W) 4 IP, 1 HA, ER, 7 K; Zach Middleton H, 3 RBI; Philip Brown 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Riley Pierce H, 2R, RBI.
Grayling 10
Mio-Au Sable 6
Grayling: Ben Gonzales (W) 3 IP 2 HA, ER, 5 K; Jake Huspen 2 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Trevor Cvitkovich H, R, 2 RBI; Cole Dickey 2 H, R, RBI; Logan Malonen 3 RBI.
Manistee picks up 2 Ws
Scores: Manistee 5, Mason County Eastern 1; Manistee 11, Bear Lake 1.
Stats: Eli Workman (W) 6 IP, 5 HA, ER, 7 K; Jeffrey Huber H, R, RBI; Mason Robinson 2 H, R; Adam Workman 2 R, 4 RBI; Donavyn Kirchinger 2 R, RBI; Jaret Edmondson (W) 5 IP, 3 HA, ER, 9 K; Ethan Edmondson 2 H, 4 R, RBI; Caine Weed H, R, 2 RBI.
SOFTBALL
Grand Haven 14, 19
TC West 0, 2
Traverse City West: Kaci Sowers 2 H; Brynn Smith H, R; Mallory Smith H, RBI; Lauren Tkach 2 H, R; Alyssa Dahl RBI.
Glads win 2nd annual Mike Doriot Tournament
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City St. Francis varsity softball team hosted and won the second annual Mike Doriot Tournament on Saturday, defeating Lake Leelanau St. Mary 10-0 and Petoskey 19-6.
The fourth-ranked Glads remain undefeated, improving to 11-0-1.
Junior Gladiator Brooke Meeker continued to destroy the softball, collecting five hits and crushing a grand slam en route to a seven-RBI effort against Petoskey. Freshman Zoey Jetter had four hits and also homered for St. Francis, the first of her high school career.
Stephanie Schichtel, Allee Shepherd and Sophie Hardy all had three hits apiece for St. Francis. Shepherd took to the circle and earned the win over Lake Leelanau, tossing five scoreless innings. Kensley Thorpe toed the rubber against Petoskey and got the win.
Blazers win home tournament
KALKASKA — Winning three games and taking home a tournament title is not a bad way to spend a Saturday.
The Kalkaska Blazers improved to 8-3 on the season after beating Ishpeming 8-1, Fruitport 5-3, and Adrian 11-3 to win their home tourney.
Stats: Mia Miller (2W) 12 IP, 8 HA, 4 ER, 24 K; Michelle Michelin (W) 5.2 IP 7 HA, ER, 6 K; Mia Miller 10 H, 5 R, 4 RBI, 2 SB; Violet Porter 3H, 2 2B, 4 R, 4 RBI; Alyssa Colvin 4 H, 3B, 4 R, 4 RBI, SB; Jaycee Mitchell 5 H, 3 R, 2 RBI; Keanna Eiseler 4 H, 4 R, RBI.
Stags go 1-2 in tourney play
MIDLAND — The Kingsley offense exploded for 16 runs in its last of three games Saturday, defeating Vassar 16-1.
The Stags (7-3-1) avoided going winless on the day after losing to Mount Pleasant 9-3 in the morning contest and Beaverton 11-4 in the middle game.
Stats: Maddy Chappel (W) 3 IP, 1 HA, 0 ER, 4 K; Katelyn Lyon 4 H, 2 R, RBI; Allie Hawkins 4 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Leslie Hamilton 3 H, 5 R, RBI; Grace Lewis 3 H, 3 R, 5 RBI; Hannah Grahn 3 H, 2 R, 3 RBI; Sierra Billiau 2 H, 2R, 2 RBI; Alexa Sweat 4 H, 3 R, 5 RBI; Alyssa Hamilton 2 H, 3 R; Ashley Folkersma 2 H, R, 2 RBI; Jaden Sinkes H, 2 RBI
Elks takes 1st at Laker tourney
MAPLE CITY — A red-hot offense and shutdown pitching led Elk Rapids to a pair of blowout victories and a championship in the Glen Lake tournament on Saturday. The Elks defeated the host Lakers 17-1 and then toppled Onaway 19-0.
Stats: Regann Merchant (2W) 4 K, 3 H, 2 RBI; Morgan Wirtz 6 H, 2B, 5 RBI; Haleigh Yocom 3 H, 2B, 4 RBI; Ryleigh Yocom 7 H, 2 RBI; Nevada Molby 3H, B, 5 RBI; Violet Sumerix 2B, 3 RBI; Abby Platt 4 H, 2B, 4 RBI; Emma Eckerdt 2 H; Brianna Pemberton 2 H, 2B, 2 RBI.
Mesick beats Frankfort, falls to Marion
Scores: Mesick 4, Frankfort 0; Marion 6, Mesick 1.
Stats: Kelsey Quiggin (W) 6 IP, 2 HA, 9 K, 2 H, 3 R; Mattie Akom 3 H, 2 RBI; Rylee Blach H, RBI, R.
Joburg Cardinals win tournament
Scores: Johannesburg-Lewiston def. Constantine 3-2, def. Roscommon 10-1.
Stats: Jayden Marlatt (W) 7 IP, 14 K, 4 HA, 2ER, 5H, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Autumn Vermilya (W) 7 IP, 6 K, 6 HA, ER; Cassie Tallman 2 H, 2 R, RBI 2 SB; Emily Crandell 2 H, R, RBI, SB.
SOCCER
TC Central 4
Holland 3
Traverse City Central (3-3-3): Madison Bartlett goal; Elizabeth Thaxton 2 goals, assist; Addison Booher goal; Iali Rodenroth assist; Amelia Jordan 4 saves.
TC West 6
Ludington 1
Traverse City West: Quinn Disbrow 2 goals, assist; Ally Jo McKenna 2 goals; Amelia Blume goal; Kaylee Niezgoda goal; Jae Habich assist; Audrey Wolff assist; Gwen Allore 2 saves.
GOLF
Trojans compete back-to-back days
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central took advantage of some fairly decent weather Friday and Saturday to get on the golf course for consecutive days during a season marred by inclement weather.
The Trojans finished tied for fifth in the Corporal B meet that includes teams from all over Michigan and is played at the American Dunes in Grand Haven. Central carded a 323, placing 20 strokes behind winner Muskegon Mona Shores. Shea Harmeson was the Trojans’ top finisher, tying for sixth place with a 76. Boston Price (81), Michael Beattie (82), Cam Peters (84) and Cameron Mansfield (92) were Central’s other varsity one finishers. On the varsity two squad, Mack Shane was tops with an 85 followed by EJ Maitland (92), Joe Rosingana (100), Grant Neuhardt (104) and Joseph Kratovil (106).
The Trojans followed up Friday’s showing with a Big North Conference win at Interlochen, finishing with a 323 to Traverse City West’s 326, Alpena’s 353, Cadillac’s 356, Gaylord’s 379 and Petoskey’s 383.
BNC meet top 10: Harmeson (TCC) 77; Tyler Frechette (TCW) 78; Kole Putnam (GYD) 79; Winslow Robinson (TCW) 80; Isaac Shapiro (TCW) 80; Shane (TCC) 80; Price (TCC) 81; Harry Chipman (CAD) 81; Easton Schultz (ALP) 83; Gavin Hamp (ALP) 83.
TENNIS
Trojans best Grand Blanc, Okemos
GRAND BLANC — The Traverse City Central varsity girls tennis team continued its winning streak after sweeping crosstown rival Traverse City West on Thursday. The Trojans defeated host Grand Blanc 5-3 and Okemos 7-1.
Those getting two wins on the day included: 1S — Phoebe Walker 6-1, 6-3 over GB, 6-1, 6-1 over Okemos; 1D — Kerri Berkey/Isabella Fochtman 6-0, 6-4 over GB, 6-2, 7-6 (1) over Okemos; 2D — Natalie Bourdo/Carly Galsterer 6-0, 6-2 over GB, 7-5, 6-0 over Okemos; 3D — Sophia Hagerty/Wren Walker 6-2, 6-3 over GB, 6-2, 6-1 over Okemos.
Those getting one win included: 2S — Alexis Smith 6-2, 6-2 over Okemos; 3S — Maria Linck- 6-0, 6-0 over Okemos; 4S — Aili Brockmiller 6-3, 6-0 over Okemos; 4D — Zoe Galan/Audrey Parker 6-3, 6-1 over GB.
Glads finish 2nd at Clarkston quad
Team scores: 1. Clarkston 26; 2. Traverse City St. Francis 14; 3. Clarkston Everest 8; 4. Royal Oak Shrine 6.
Results: 1S — Mary Chittle def. Shrine (3,1), def. Everest (0,1), lost to Clarkston (0,0); 2S — Sage Lambdin def. Shrine (1,1), def. Everest (0,1), lost to Clarkston (0,0); 3S — Ava Pomaranski def. Shrine (4,5), def. Everest (0,0), lost to Clarkston (0,0); 4S — Audrey Lee def. Shrine (0,0), def. Everest (0,1), lost to Clarkston (0,0); 1D — Michelle Xia/Alyssa Corpus lost to Shrine (6-3, 3-6, 10-8), lost to Everest (0,0), lost to Clarkston (0,0); 2D — Sarah David/Lily Lurvey def. Shrine (5,1), def. Everest (5,0), lost to Clarkston (3,2); 3D — Christina Piche/Sarah Elshaw def. Shrine (3,5), def. Everest (4-6, 6-3, 10-7), lost to Clarkston (1,3); 4D — Lizzie Frederick/Caroline Knox def. Shrine (2,1), def. Everest (0,0), lost to Clarkston (0,4); 5D — Maggie Puetz/Walker lost to Shrine (0,1), def. Everest (1,1), lost to Clarkston (0,1).
LACROSSE
TC United beats Reeths-Puffer, Lowell
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City United remain on a roll as they’ve now collected seven consecutive victories after winning twice Saturday.
The United (8-2) topped Reeths-Puffer 16-2 and Lowell 11-6 on their home turf at Thirlby Field. They’ll battle Big North Conference opponent Petoskey, which they’ve beaten four straight times, on the road Wednesday before hosting their final home game on Saturday.
Stats: Jackson Dobreff 5 goals, 3 assists; Matt Ochoa 2 goals, 6 assists; Kyle McCrumb 9 goals, 2 assists; Aiden Lewandowski 2 goals, 3 assists; Remy Soper goal; Austin Sill 2 goals, 2 assists; Gabe Sheahen goal; Griffin Arends 5 goals, assist; Keegan Opper 13 saves; Ethan Gerber 8 saves; Jake Morgan, Ben Schollett and Taj Hood led on defense.
TRACK & FIELD
Stags and Glads go 1, 2 at Reed City Invitational
REED CITY — Traverse City St. Francis and Kingsley each left Reed City with a first-place and second-place team finish in the Coyote Invitational on Saturday.
The Gladiators won the boys division over Kingsley by a score of 191-157, while the Stags won the girls division over St. Francis by a thinner margin, 180-173.
Area boys winners: 100M — Burke Flowers (SF) 12.13; 200M — Gage Hessem (KNG) 24.04; 400M — Hessem 53.18; 1600M — Josh Kerr (SF) 4:47.31; 3200M — Kerr 10:29.99; 300M hurdles — Connor Johnson (KNG) 43.5; 4x100M — Johnson, Connor Schueller, Aidan Shier, Trevor Lewis (KNG) 47.05; 4x200M — Cam Sellers, Brenden Endres, Flowers, Joey Andrews (SF) 1:36.13; 4x400M — Thomas Richards, Sellers, Jacob Heeringa, Judge Morgan (SF) 3:40.12; 4x800M — Richards, Connor Donahue, Tucker Krumm, Heeringa (SF) 8:35.47; Shot put — Riley Brock (KNG) 46-9.5; Discus — Brock 141-0; High jump — Hessem 6-0; Pole vault — Endres 14-0; Long jump — Andrews 21-3.5.
Area girls winners: 800M — Mary Masserant (SF) 2:40.01; 100M hurdles — Helen Ludka (SF) 17.98; 300M hurdles — Lauren Wooer (KNG) 51.66; 4x100M — Maya Padisak, Kate Jensen, Gwyneth Passinault, Sophia Ellalasingham (SF) 54.44; 4x200M — Padisak, Jensen, Megan Arntz, Ellalasingham (SF) 1:52.98; 4x400M — Montana Timmer, Grace Hillier, Chloe Morgan, Wooer (KNG) 4:32.42; 4x800M — Masserant, Rylee Duffing, Margot Hagerty, Sophia Rhein (SF) 10:51.58; High jump — Gwyneth Bramer (SF) 4-8; Pole vault — Kelsey Saxton (KNG) 9-5; Long jump — Bramer 15-4.75.
prep roundup
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.