PREP ICE HOCKEY
Regional Schedule
DIVISION 1 at FOREST HILLS CENTRAL
Friday, February 24
Jenison 4, Holland West Ottawa 3
Traverse City West 3, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 2
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 4, Rockford 2
Tuesday, February 28
Mona Shores v. Jenison, 6p
TC West v. Forest Hills Central, 6p
Wednesday, March 1
Regional finals, 6:30p
DIVISION 2 at ALPENA
Friday, February 24
Marquette 11, Lakeshore 0
Alpena 5, Traverse City Central 0
Wednesday, March 1
Finals, Marquette at Alpena, 6:30p
DIVISION 3 at TRAVERSE CITY ST. FRANCIS
Friday, February 24
Gaylord 5, Petoskey 2
Cadillac 5, Cheboygan 4 (2OT)
Saturday, February 25
Traverse City Bay Reps 8, Gaylord 0
Wednesday, March 1
Finals, Cadillac at Bay Reps, 6p
