PREP ICE HOCKEY

Regional Schedule

DIVISION 1 at FOREST HILLS CENTRAL

Friday, February 24

Jenison 4, Holland West Ottawa 3

Traverse City West 3, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 2

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 4, Rockford 2

Tuesday, February 28

Mona Shores v. Jenison, 6p

TC West v. Forest Hills Central, 6p

Wednesday, March 1

Regional finals, 6:30p

DIVISION 2 at ALPENA

Friday, February 24

Marquette 11, Lakeshore 0

Alpena 5, Traverse City Central 0

Wednesday, March 1

Finals, Marquette at Alpena, 6:30p

DIVISION 3 at TRAVERSE CITY ST. FRANCIS

Friday, February 24

Gaylord 5, Petoskey 2

Cadillac 5, Cheboygan 4 (2OT)

Saturday, February 25

Traverse City Bay Reps 8, Gaylord 0

Wednesday, March 1

Finals, Cadillac at Bay Reps, 6p

