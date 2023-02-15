PREP ICE HOCKEY
Michigan High School Hockey Hub Rankings 2/13/23
Division 1
1. Detroit Catholic Central
2. Hartland
3. Brighton
4. Livonia Stevenson
5. Clarkston
6. Lake Orion
7. Muskegon Mona Shores
8. Salem
9. Saline
Division 2
1. Byron Center
2. Marquette
3. Alpena
4. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
5. Saginaw Heritage
6. Trenton
7. Traverse City Central
8. Detroit U-D Jesuit
9. Grand Rapids Christian
10. Midland
Division 3
1. Houghton
2. Riverview Gabriel Richard
3. Flint Powers Catholic
4. Orchard Lake St Mary’s
5. Detroit Country Day
6. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
7. Sault Ste Marie
8. Traverse City Bay Reps
9. Bay City Western
10. Chelsea
Wednesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Casey Candaele field manager for Buffalo (IL), Cesar Martin field manager for New Hampshire (EL), Brent Lavalee field manager for Vancouver (NL), Donnie Murphy field manager for Dunedin (FSL), Jose Mayorga field manager for the Florida Complex League and Andy Fermin field manager for the Dominican Summer League.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with LHP Andrew Chafin on a one-year contract. Designated LHP Tyler Holton for assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with LHP Daniel Norris on a minor league contract.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with manager Bud Black on a one-year contract extension.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Chad Kuhl on a minor league contract.
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Jacob Tate.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed INF Sam Frontino.
OTTAWA TITANS — Released LHP Evan Grills.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Traded INF Josh Sears to Gateway.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed OF Zach Huffins.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Jose Ledesma Jr.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
PHOENIX SUNS — Signed G/F Terrence Ross.
National Women’s Basketball Association
CONNECTICUT SUN — Signed G Tiffany Hayes to a regular contract. Waived F Jasmine Walker.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed DE Brent Urban and CB Daryl Worley to contract extensions.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed TEs Kendall Blanton and Matt Bushman, CB DiCaprio Bootle, G Mike Caliendo, LB Cole Christiansen, RBs Jerrion Ealy and La’Mical Perine, QB Chris Oladokun, WRs Cornell Powell and Ihmir Smith-Marsette, C Austin Reiter and DT Danny Shelton to reserve/futures contracts.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Named Vic Fangio defensive coordinator.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released DB Tae Hayes, K Quinn Nordin and WR Kristian Wilkerson.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WRs Devon Allen and Tyrie Cleveland, DB Mario Goodrich, DEs Tarron Jackson and Matt Leo, OTs Fred Johnson and Roderick Johnson, G Iosua Opeta and LB Davion Taylor to reserve/futures contracts.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Charles-Antoine Beaulieu.
