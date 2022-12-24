PREP ICE HOCKEY
MHSAA Rankings 12/25/22
Division 1
1. Livonia Stevenson
2. Brighton
3. Hartland
4. Clarkston
5. Muskegon Mona Shores
6. Lake Orion
7. Saline
8. Utica Eisenhower
9. Salem
Division 2
1. Trenton
2. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
3. Marquette
4. Grosse Pointe South
5. Detroit U-D Jesuit
6. Alpena
7. Saginaw Heritage
8. Warren De La Salle Collegiate
9. Midland
Division 3
1. Flint Powers Catholic
2. Traverse City Bay Reps
3. Orchard Lake St Mary’s
4. Riverview Gabriel Richard
5. Chelsea
6. Detroit Country Day
7. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
8. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
9. Hancock
PREP ALPINE SKIING
MHSAA Boys Rankings 12/25/22
Division 1
1. Traverse City Central
2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
3. Brighton
4. Clarkston
5. Rochester Adams
6. Fenton
7. Northville
8. Birmingham Seaholm
Division 2
1. Petoskey
2. Harbor Springs
3. East Grand Rapids
4. Elk Rapids
5. Orchard Lake St Mary’s
6. Mattawan
7. Mount Pleasant
8. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
MHSAA Girls Rankings 12/25/22
Division 1
1. Traverse City West
2. Clarkston
3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
4. Brighton
5. Fenton
6. Rochester Adams
7. Farmington Hills Mercy
8. Milford
Division 2
1. Cadillac
2. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
3. Harbor Springs
4. Bloomfield Hills Marian
5. East Grand Rapids
6. Boyne City
7. Spring Lake
8. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
PREP WRESTLING
MHSAA Rankings 12/25/22
Division 1
1. Davison
2. Hartland
3. Macomb Dakota
4. Romeo
5. Temperance Bedford
6. Brighton
7. Rockford
8. Holt
9. Clarkston
Division 2
1. Goodrich
2. Mason
3. Bay City John Glenn
4. Gaylord
5. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg
6. Stevensville Lakeshore
7. Monroe Jefferson
8. Lake Fenton
9. Gibraltar Carlson
Division 3
1. Clinton
2. Algonac
3. Richmond
4. Three Rivers
5. Whitehall
6. Kingsley
7. Imlay City
8. Lake Odessa Lakewood
9. Yale
Division 4
1. New Lothrop
2. St Louis
3. Bronson
4. Iron Mountain
5. Manchester
6. Union City
7. Martin
8. Lawton
9. Benzie Central
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Buffalo 12 3 0 .800 420 263
Miami 8 6 0 .571 345 344
N.Y. Jets 7 8 0 .467 284 282
New England 7 8 0 .467 318 291
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 7 8 0 .467 353 331
Tennessee 7 8 0 .467 269 312
e-Indianapolis 4 9 1 .321 245 337
e-Houston 2 12 1 .167 254 358
North
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Cincinnati 11 4 0 .733 391 306
x-Baltimore 10 5 0 .667 321 272
Pittsburgh 6 8 0 .429 251 309
e-Cleveland 6 9 0 .400 323 343
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 12 3 0 .800 438 332
L.A. Chargers 8 6 0 .571 312 340
Las Vegas 6 8 0 .429 338 337
e-Denver 4 10 0 .286 218 253
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Phila. 13 1 0 .929 411 268
x-Dallas 10 4 0 .714 394 269
N.Y. Giants 8 6 1 .567 311 339
Washington 7 6 1 .536 265 276
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 6 8 0 .429 247 288
Carolina 6 9 0 .400 313 337
New Orleans 6 9 0 .400 303 325
e-Atlanta 5 10 0 .333 315 350
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Minnesota 12 3 0 .800 378 373
Detroit 7 8 0 .467 392 401
Green Bay 6 8 0 .429 287 314
e-Chicago 3 12 0 .200 303 393
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-San Francisco 10 4 0 .714 338 210
Seattle 7 8 0 .467 365 379
e-Arizona 4 10 0 .286 292 372
e-L.A. Rams 4 10 0 .286 230 320
e-Eliminated from playoffs
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Thursday’s Games
Jacksonville 19, N.Y. Jets 3
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore 17, Atlanta 9
Buffalo 35, Chicago 13
Carolina 37, Detroit 23
Cincinnati 22, New England 18
Kansas City 24, Seattle 10
NFL
Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24
New Orleans 17, Cleveland 10
Houston 19, Tennessee 14
Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Phila. at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Green Bay at Miami, 1 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Rams, 4:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Dallas at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 1
Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 1 p.m.
Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.
Miami at New England, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Phila., 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 2
Buffalo at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.
Carolina 37, Detroit 23
Detroit 7 0 6 10 — 23
Carolina 7 17 7 6 — 37
First Quarter
Car_Blackshear 7 run (Pineiro kick), 11:57.
Det_S.Zylstra 3 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 8:38.
Second Quarter
Car_Darnold 3 run (Pineiro kick), 9:35.
Car_Foreman 4 run (Pineiro kick), 2:08.
Car_FG Pineiro 37, :00.
Third Quarter
Car_D.Moore 5 pass from Darnold (Pineiro kick), 9:12.
Det_S.Zylstra 7 pass from Goff (run failed), 3:09.
Fourth Quarter
Car_FG Pineiro 40, 13:13.
Det_S.Zylstra 1 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 3:46.
Car_FG Pineiro 36, 1:56.
Det_FG Badgley 34, :36.
A_69,173.
Det Car
First downs 22 30
Total Net Yards 381 570
Rushes-yards 17-45 43-320
Passing 336 250
Punt Returns 0-0 4-11
Kickoff Returns 5-140 2-46
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 25-42-0 15-22-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-19 0-0
Punts 4-51.5 3-39.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 4-30 10-74
Time of Possession 24:47 35:13
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Detroit, Goff 3-15, Swift 4-12, Jama.Williams 7-11, Raymond 1-8, St. Brown 1-0, Ju.Jackson 1-(minus 1). Carolina, Foreman 21-165, Hubbard 12-125, Darnold 6-19, Moore 1-8, Blackshear 3-3.
PASSING_Detroit, Goff 25-42-0-355. Carolina, Darnold 15-22-0-250.
RECEIVING_Detroit, St. Brown 7-76, S.Zylstra 5-26, Chark 4-108, Mitchell 2-31, J.Reynolds 2-31, Jama.Williams 2-3, Raymond 1-56, Swift 1-13, Wright 1-11. Carolina, Moore 5-83, Shenault 3-53, Marshall 2-55, Tremble 2-18, S.Smith 1-17, Blackshear 1-12, Thomas 1-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 23 10 .697 —
Brooklyn 21 12 .636 2
Phila. 19 12 .613 3
New York 18 15 .545 5
Toronto 15 18 .455 8
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 17 16 .515 —
Miami 16 17 .485 1
Washington 13 21 .382 4½
Orlando 13 21 .382 4½
Charlotte 9 24 .273 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 22 10 .688 —
Cleveland 22 12 .647 1
Indiana 17 16 .515 5½
Chicago 14 18 .438 8
Detroit 8 27 .229 15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 20 11 .645 —
New Orleans 20 12 .625 ½
Dallas 17 16 .515 4
San Antonio 10 22 .313 10½
Houston 9 23 .281 11½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 20 11 .645 —
Utah 19 16 .543 3
Portland 17 16 .515 4
Minnesota 16 17 .485 5
Oklahoma City 14 19 .424 7
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 19 14 .576 —
L.A. Clippers 19 15 .559 ½
Sacramento 17 14 .548 1
Golden State 15 18 .455 4
L.A. Lakers 13 19 .406 5½
Thursday’s Games
New Orleans 126, San Antonio 117
Utah 120, Washington 112
Friday’s Games
Orlando 133, San Antonio 113
Phila. 119, L.A. Clippers 114
Toronto 118, Cleveland 107
Boston 121, Minnesota 109
Atlanta 130, Detroit 105
Brooklyn 118, Milwaukee 100
Chicago 118, New York 117
Indiana 111, Miami 108
Dallas 112, Houston 106
New Orleans 128, Oklahoma City 125, OT
Denver 120, Portland 107
Washington 125, Sacramento 111
Memphis 125, Phoenix 100
Charlotte 134, L.A. Lakers 130
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday’s Games
Phila. at New York, 12 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 2:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 5 p.m.
Memphis at Golden State, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 10:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Indiana at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Utah at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Portland, 10 p.m.
Atlanta 130, Detroit 105
DETROIT (105)
Boj.Bogdanovic 8-20 5-5 23, Stewart 2-7 1-2 7, Duren 5-7 3-4 13, Hayes 7-10 2-2 17, Ivey 5-14 4-5 15, Bagley III 2-5 0-0 4, Bey 1-5 4-4 6, Knox II 2-9 0-0 5, Burks 2-6 1-3 7, Diallo 2-4 2-4 6, Joseph 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 37-90 22-29 105.
ATLANTA (130)
Collins 4-10 0-0 8, Hunter 4-10 0-0 9, Capela 4-5 2-2 10, Murray 10-18 3-4 26, Young 9-15 5-8 26, Griffin 3-6 2-2 8, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Kaminsky 0-0 0-0 0, Okongwu 4-5 4-4 12, J.Holiday 1-1 0-0 3, A.Holiday 1-1 0-0 3, Bog.Bogdanovic 7-18 2-2 19, Krejci 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 49-92 20-24 130.
Detroit 34 29 18 24 — 105
Atlanta 32 28 35 35 — 130
3-Point Goals_Detroit 9-33 (Burks 2-4, Stewart 2-4, Boj.Bogdanovic 2-7, Hayes 1-3, Ivey 1-3, Knox II 1-6, Bagley III 0-2, Bey 0-2, Joseph 0-2), Atlanta 12-34 (Young 3-7, Murray 3-8, Bog.Bogdanovic 3-11, A.Holiday 1-1, J.Holiday 1-1, Hunter 1-3, Collins 0-1, Griffin 0-1, Johnson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 43 (Duren 8), Atlanta 48 (Collins 12). Assists_Detroit 17 (Hayes 5), Atlanta 30 (Young 13). Total Fouls_Detroit 19, Atlanta 20. A_17,028 (18,118)
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 33 27 4 2 56 130 74
Toronto 34 21 7 6 48 111 82
Tampa Bay 32 20 11 1 41 115 97
Detroit 32 14 11 7 35 98 105
Buffalo 32 16 14 2 34 127 109
Florida 35 15 16 4 34 114 120
Montreal 34 15 16 3 33 95 118
Ottawa 33 14 16 3 31 100 106
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 34 22 6 6 50 106 90
New Jersey 34 22 10 2 46 115 87
Pittsburgh 33 19 9 5 43 114 95
N.Y. Rangers 35 19 11 5 43 116 96
Washington 36 19 13 4 42 111 102
N.Y. Islanders 35 19 14 2 40 112 98
Philadelphia 35 11 17 7 29 90 119
Columbus 33 10 21 2 22 89 135
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 35 20 9 6 46 125 99
Winnipeg 34 21 12 1 43 111 88
Colorado 32 19 11 2 40 96 84
Minnesota 33 19 12 2 40 106 95
St. Louis 34 16 16 2 34 105 124
Nashville 32 14 13 5 33 82 98
Arizona 32 11 16 5 27 87 117
Chicago 32 8 20 4 20 75 122
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 36 24 11 1 49 122 100
Los Angeles 37 19 12 6 44 121 128
Seattle 32 18 10 4 40 113 104
Calgary 35 16 12 7 39 112 111
Edmonton 35 18 15 2 38 126 122
Vancouver 33 15 15 3 33 114 129
San Jose 35 11 18 6 28 108 129
Anaheim 35 9 22 4 22 85 148
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3
Boston 3, Winnipeg 2
N.Y. Rangers 5, N.Y. Islanders 3
Washington 3, Ottawa 2, OT
Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
Vancouver 6, Seattle 5, SO
Los Angeles 4, Calgary 3, OT
San Jose 5, Minnesota 2
Friday’s Games
Boston 4, New Jersey 3
Washington 4, Winnipeg 1
Carolina 6, Philadelphia 5
N.Y. Islanders 5, Florida 1
Calgary 3, Anaheim 2, OT
Dallas 4, Montreal 2
Colorado 3, Nashville 2, OT
Chicago 5, Columbus 2
Vancouver 5, Edmonton 2
Arizona 2, Los Angeles 1, SO
Vegas 5, St. Louis 4, SO
Detroit at Ottawa, ppd
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
NHL 600 Career Goals
Through Dec. 23, 2022
(a-active)
1. Wayne Gretzky 894
2. a-Alex Ovechkin 802
3. Gordie Howe 801
4. Jaromir Jagr 766
5. Brett Hull 741
6. Marcel Dionne 731
7. Phil Esposito 717
8. Mike Gartner 708
9. Mark Messier 694
10. Steve Yzerman 692
11. Mario Lemieux 690
12. Teemu Selanne 684
13. Luc Robitaille 668
14. Brendan Shanahan 656
15. Dave Andreychuk 640
16. Joe Sakic 625
17. Jarome Iginla 625
18. Bobby Hull 610
19. Dino Ciccarelli 608
20. Jari Kurri 601
NCAA football
Bowl Glance
Friday, Dec. 16
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau, Bahamas
UAB 24, Miami (Ohio) 20
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
No. 23 Troy 18, No. 22 UTSA 12
Saturday, Dec. 17
Fenway Bowl
Boston
Louisville 24, Cincinnati 7
Celebration Bowl
Atlanta
NC Central 41, Jackson St. 34, OT
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque, N.M.
BYU 24, SMU 23
LA Bowl
Inglewood, Calif.
Fresno St. 29, Washington St. 6
LendingTree Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Southern Miss. 38, Rice 24
Las Vegas Bowl
Las Vegas
No. 17 Oregon St. 30, Florida 3
Frisco Bowl
Frisco, Texas
Boise St. 35, North Texas 32
Monday, Dec. 19
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Conway, S.C.
Marshall 28, UConn 14
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise, Idaho
E. Michigan 41, San Jose St. 27
Boca Raton Bowl
Boca Raton, Fla.
Toledo 21, Liberty 19
Wednesday, Dec. 21
New Orleans Bowl
New Orleans
W. Kentucky 44, South Alabama 23
Thursday, Dec. 22
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas
Air Force 30, Baylor 15
Friday, Dec. 23
Gasparilla Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Wake Forest 27, Missouri 17
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
Houston 23, Louisiana 16
Saturday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego St., 8 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 26
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
New Mexico St. vs. Bowling Green, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
First Responder Bowl
Dallas
Memphis vs. Utah St., 3:15 p.m.
Birmingham Bowl
Birmingham, Ala.
Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina, 6:45 p.m.
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo, noon
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Phoenix
Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma St., 10:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
UCF vs. Duke, 2 p.m.
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Arkansas vs. Kansas, 5:30 p.m.
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
NCAA football
No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina, 8 p.m.
Texas Bowl
Houston
Texas Tech vs. Mississippi, 9 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Pinstripe Bowl
New York
Syracuse vs. Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Cheez-It Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
No. 13 Florida St. vs. Oklahoma, 5:30 p.m.
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
No. 12 Washington vs. No. 21 Texas, 9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 10 Clemson, 8 p.m.
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
No. 25 NC State vs. Maryland, noon
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
No. 18 UCLA vs. Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Gator Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
No. 19 Notre Dame vs. No. 20 South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
Wyoming vs. Ohio, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 31
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
College Football Playoff Semifinal
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio St., 8 p.m.
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
College Football Playoff Semifinal
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU, 4 p.m.
Music City Bowl
Nashville
Kentucky vs. Iowa, noon
Sugar Bowl
New Orleans
No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 11 Kansas St., noon
Monday, Jan. 2
ReliaQuest Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
No. 24 Mississippi St. vs. Illinois, noon
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
No. 16 LSU vs. Purdue, 1 p.m.
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
No. 8 Southern Cal vs. No. 14 Tulane, 1 p.m.
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.
No. 7 Utah vs. No. 9 Penn St., 5 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 9
College Football National Championship
Inglewood, Calif.
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA hoops
Top 25 Fared
Friday
No. 1 Purdue (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Florida A&M, Thursday.
No. 2 UConn (13-0) did not play. Next: vs. Villanova, Wednesday.
No. 3 Houston (12-1) did not play. Next: Next: at Tulsa, Wednesday.
No. 4 Kansas (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma St., Saturday, Dec. 31.
No. 5 Arizona (12-1) did not play. Next: at No. 25 Arizona St., Saturday, Dec. 31.
No. 6 Virginia (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Albany, Wednesday.
No. 7 Texas (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas A&M Commerce, Tuesday.
No. 8 Tennessee (10-2) did not play. Next: at Mississippi, Wednesday.
No. 9 Alabama (10-2) did not play. Next: at No. 15 Mississippi St., Wednesday.
No. 10 Arkansas (11-1) did not play. Next: at LSU, Wednesday.
No. 11 Gonzaga (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. E. Oregon, Wednesday.
No. 12 Baylor (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Nicholls St., Wednesday.
No. 13 UCLA (11-2) did not play. Next: at Washington St., Friday, Dec. 30.
No. 14 Duke (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. Florida St., Saturday, Dec. 31.
No. 15 Mississippi St. (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Alabama, Wednesday.
No. 16 Illinois (8-4) did not play. Next: vs. Bethune-Cookman, Thursday.
No. 17 Wisconsin (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. W. Michigan, Friday.
No. 18 Indiana (10-3) beat Kennesaw St. 69-55. Next: at Iowa, Thursday, Jan. 5.
No. 19 Kentucky (8-3) did not play. Next: at Missouri, Wednesday.
No. 20 TCU (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Cent. Arkansas, Wednesday.
No. 21 Virginia Tech (11-2) did not play. Next: at Wake Forest, Saturday, Dec. 31.
No. 22 Miami (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Vermont, Wednesday.
No. 23 Auburn (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Florida, Wednesday.
No. 24 Marquette (9-4) did not play. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Tuesday.
No. 25 Arizona St. (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 Arizona, Saturday, Dec. 31.
Women’s Top 25 Fared
Friday
No. 1 South Carolina (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Texas A&M, Thursday.
No. 2 Stanford (13-1) beat California 90-69. Next: vs. Arizona St., Saturday, Dec. 31.
No. 3 Ohio St. (13-0) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Wednesday.
No. 4 Indiana (12-0) did not play. Next: at Michigan St., Thursday.
No. 5 Notre Dame (10-1) did not play. Next: at Miami, Thursday.
No. 6 North Carolina (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Florida St., Thursday.
No. 7 NC State (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Duke, Thursday.
No. 8 Virginia Tech (11-1) did not play. Next: at Clemson, Thursday.
No. 9 UConn (9-2) did not play. Next: at No. 21 Creighton, Wednesday.
No. 10 LSU (12-0) did not play. Next: at No. 17 Arkansas, Thursday.
No. 11 UCLA (12-1) did not play. Next: at No. 16 Oregon, Friday.
No. 12 Utah (12-0) did not play. Next: at Washington St., Friday.
No. 13 Iowa (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Thursday.
No. 14 Iowa St. (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Drake, Thursday.
No. 15 Maryland (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota, Friday.
No. 16 Oregon (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 11 UCLA, Friday.
No. 17 Arkansas (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 LSU, Thursday.
No. 18 Arizona (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona St., Thursday.
No. 19 Michigan (11-1) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Wednesday.
No. 20 Kansas (10-1) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma St., Saturday, Dec. 31.
No. 21 Creighton (8-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 UConn, Wednesday.
No. 22 Gonzaga (12-2) did not play. Next: at Pepperdine, Thursday.
No. 23 Oklahoma (10-1) did not play. Next: at West Virginia, Saturday, Dec. 31.
No. 24 Baylor (9-3) did not play. Next: vs. TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31.
No. 25 St. John’s (12-0) did not play. Next: at Georgetown, Saturday, Dec. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.