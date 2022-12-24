PREP ICE HOCKEY

MHSAA Rankings 12/25/22

Division 1

1. Livonia Stevenson

2. Brighton

3. Hartland

4. Clarkston

5. Muskegon Mona Shores

6. Lake Orion

7. Saline

8. Utica Eisenhower

9. Salem

Division 2

1. Trenton

2. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

3. Marquette

4. Grosse Pointe South

5. Detroit U-D Jesuit

6. Alpena

7. Saginaw Heritage

8. Warren De La Salle Collegiate

9. Midland

Division 3

1. Flint Powers Catholic

2. Traverse City Bay Reps

3. Orchard Lake St Mary’s

4. Riverview Gabriel Richard

5. Chelsea

6. Detroit Country Day

7. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

8. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

9. Hancock

PREP ALPINE SKIING

MHSAA Boys Rankings 12/25/22

Division 1

1. Traverse City Central

2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

3. Brighton

4. Clarkston

5. Rochester Adams

6. Fenton

7. Northville

8. Birmingham Seaholm

Division 2

1. Petoskey

2. Harbor Springs

3. East Grand Rapids

4. Elk Rapids

5. Orchard Lake St Mary’s

6. Mattawan

7. Mount Pleasant

8. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

MHSAA Girls Rankings 12/25/22

Division 1

1. Traverse City West

2. Clarkston

3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

4. Brighton

5. Fenton

6. Rochester Adams

7. Farmington Hills Mercy

8. Milford

Division 2

1. Cadillac

2. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

3. Harbor Springs

4. Bloomfield Hills Marian

5. East Grand Rapids

6. Boyne City

7. Spring Lake

8. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

PREP WRESTLING

MHSAA Rankings 12/25/22

Division 1

1. Davison

2. Hartland

3. Macomb Dakota

4. Romeo

5. Temperance Bedford

6. Brighton

7. Rockford

8. Holt

9. Clarkston

Division 2

1. Goodrich

2. Mason

3. Bay City John Glenn

4. Gaylord

5. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg

6. Stevensville Lakeshore

7. Monroe Jefferson

8. Lake Fenton

9. Gibraltar Carlson

Division 3

1. Clinton

2. Algonac

3. Richmond

4. Three Rivers

5. Whitehall

6. Kingsley

7. Imlay City

8. Lake Odessa Lakewood

9. Yale

Division 4

1. New Lothrop

2. St Louis

3. Bronson

4. Iron Mountain

5. Manchester

6. Union City

7. Martin

8. Lawton

9. Benzie Central

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Buffalo 12 3 0 .800 420 263

Miami 8 6 0 .571 345 344

N.Y. Jets 7 8 0 .467 284 282

New England 7 8 0 .467 318 291

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 7 8 0 .467 353 331

Tennessee 7 8 0 .467 269 312

e-Indianapolis 4 9 1 .321 245 337

e-Houston 2 12 1 .167 254 358

North

W L T Pct PF PA

x-Cincinnati 11 4 0 .733 391 306

x-Baltimore 10 5 0 .667 321 272

Pittsburgh 6 8 0 .429 251 309

e-Cleveland 6 9 0 .400 323 343

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 12 3 0 .800 438 332

L.A. Chargers 8 6 0 .571 312 340

Las Vegas 6 8 0 .429 338 337

e-Denver 4 10 0 .286 218 253

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

x-Phila. 13 1 0 .929 411 268

x-Dallas 10 4 0 .714 394 269

N.Y. Giants 8 6 1 .567 311 339

Washington 7 6 1 .536 265 276

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 6 8 0 .429 247 288

Carolina 6 9 0 .400 313 337

New Orleans 6 9 0 .400 303 325

e-Atlanta 5 10 0 .333 315 350

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Minnesota 12 3 0 .800 378 373

Detroit 7 8 0 .467 392 401

Green Bay 6 8 0 .429 287 314

e-Chicago 3 12 0 .200 303 393

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-San Francisco 10 4 0 .714 338 210

Seattle 7 8 0 .467 365 379

e-Arizona 4 10 0 .286 292 372

e-L.A. Rams 4 10 0 .286 230 320

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville 19, N.Y. Jets 3

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore 17, Atlanta 9

Buffalo 35, Chicago 13

Carolina 37, Detroit 23

Cincinnati 22, New England 18

Kansas City 24, Seattle 10

NFL

Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24

New Orleans 17, Cleveland 10

Houston 19, Tennessee 14

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Phila. at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Green Bay at Miami, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Rams, 4:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Dallas at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1

Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 1 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

Miami at New England, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Phila., 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 2

Buffalo at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina 37, Detroit 23

Detroit 7 0 6 10 — 23

Carolina 7 17 7 6 — 37

First Quarter

Car_Blackshear 7 run (Pineiro kick), 11:57.

Det_S.Zylstra 3 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 8:38.

Second Quarter

Car_Darnold 3 run (Pineiro kick), 9:35.

Car_Foreman 4 run (Pineiro kick), 2:08.

Car_FG Pineiro 37, :00.

Third Quarter

Car_D.Moore 5 pass from Darnold (Pineiro kick), 9:12.

Det_S.Zylstra 7 pass from Goff (run failed), 3:09.

Fourth Quarter

Car_FG Pineiro 40, 13:13.

Det_S.Zylstra 1 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 3:46.

Car_FG Pineiro 36, 1:56.

Det_FG Badgley 34, :36.

A_69,173.

Det Car

First downs 22 30

Total Net Yards 381 570

Rushes-yards 17-45 43-320

Passing 336 250

Punt Returns 0-0 4-11

Kickoff Returns 5-140 2-46

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 25-42-0 15-22-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 2-19 0-0

Punts 4-51.5 3-39.0

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0

Penalties-Yards 4-30 10-74

Time of Possession 24:47 35:13

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, Goff 3-15, Swift 4-12, Jama.Williams 7-11, Raymond 1-8, St. Brown 1-0, Ju.Jackson 1-(minus 1). Carolina, Foreman 21-165, Hubbard 12-125, Darnold 6-19, Moore 1-8, Blackshear 3-3.

PASSING_Detroit, Goff 25-42-0-355. Carolina, Darnold 15-22-0-250.

RECEIVING_Detroit, St. Brown 7-76, S.Zylstra 5-26, Chark 4-108, Mitchell 2-31, J.Reynolds 2-31, Jama.Williams 2-3, Raymond 1-56, Swift 1-13, Wright 1-11. Carolina, Moore 5-83, Shenault 3-53, Marshall 2-55, Tremble 2-18, S.Smith 1-17, Blackshear 1-12, Thomas 1-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 23 10 .697 —

Brooklyn 21 12 .636 2

Phila. 19 12 .613 3

New York 18 15 .545 5

Toronto 15 18 .455 8

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 17 16 .515 —

Miami 16 17 .485 1

Washington 13 21 .382 4½

Orlando 13 21 .382 4½

Charlotte 9 24 .273 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 22 10 .688 —

Cleveland 22 12 .647 1

Indiana 17 16 .515 5½

Chicago 14 18 .438 8

Detroit 8 27 .229 15½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Memphis 20 11 .645 —

New Orleans 20 12 .625 ½

Dallas 17 16 .515 4

San Antonio 10 22 .313 10½

Houston 9 23 .281 11½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 20 11 .645 —

Utah 19 16 .543 3

Portland 17 16 .515 4

Minnesota 16 17 .485 5

Oklahoma City 14 19 .424 7

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 19 14 .576 —

L.A. Clippers 19 15 .559 ½

Sacramento 17 14 .548 1

Golden State 15 18 .455 4

L.A. Lakers 13 19 .406 5½

Thursday’s Games

New Orleans 126, San Antonio 117

Utah 120, Washington 112

Friday’s Games

Orlando 133, San Antonio 113

Phila. 119, L.A. Clippers 114

Toronto 118, Cleveland 107

Boston 121, Minnesota 109

Atlanta 130, Detroit 105

Brooklyn 118, Milwaukee 100

Chicago 118, New York 117

Indiana 111, Miami 108

Dallas 112, Houston 106

New Orleans 128, Oklahoma City 125, OT

Denver 120, Portland 107

Washington 125, Sacramento 111

Memphis 125, Phoenix 100

Charlotte 134, L.A. Lakers 130

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

Phila. at New York, 12 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 2:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 5 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Indiana at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Portland, 10 p.m.

Atlanta 130, Detroit 105

DETROIT (105)

Boj.Bogdanovic 8-20 5-5 23, Stewart 2-7 1-2 7, Duren 5-7 3-4 13, Hayes 7-10 2-2 17, Ivey 5-14 4-5 15, Bagley III 2-5 0-0 4, Bey 1-5 4-4 6, Knox II 2-9 0-0 5, Burks 2-6 1-3 7, Diallo 2-4 2-4 6, Joseph 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 37-90 22-29 105.

ATLANTA (130)

Collins 4-10 0-0 8, Hunter 4-10 0-0 9, Capela 4-5 2-2 10, Murray 10-18 3-4 26, Young 9-15 5-8 26, Griffin 3-6 2-2 8, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Kaminsky 0-0 0-0 0, Okongwu 4-5 4-4 12, J.Holiday 1-1 0-0 3, A.Holiday 1-1 0-0 3, Bog.Bogdanovic 7-18 2-2 19, Krejci 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 49-92 20-24 130.

Detroit 34 29 18 24 — 105

Atlanta 32 28 35 35 — 130

3-Point Goals_Detroit 9-33 (Burks 2-4, Stewart 2-4, Boj.Bogdanovic 2-7, Hayes 1-3, Ivey 1-3, Knox II 1-6, Bagley III 0-2, Bey 0-2, Joseph 0-2), Atlanta 12-34 (Young 3-7, Murray 3-8, Bog.Bogdanovic 3-11, A.Holiday 1-1, J.Holiday 1-1, Hunter 1-3, Collins 0-1, Griffin 0-1, Johnson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 43 (Duren 8), Atlanta 48 (Collins 12). Assists_Detroit 17 (Hayes 5), Atlanta 30 (Young 13). Total Fouls_Detroit 19, Atlanta 20. A_17,028 (18,118)

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 33 27 4 2 56 130 74

Toronto 34 21 7 6 48 111 82

Tampa Bay 32 20 11 1 41 115 97

Detroit 32 14 11 7 35 98 105

Buffalo 32 16 14 2 34 127 109

Florida 35 15 16 4 34 114 120

Montreal 34 15 16 3 33 95 118

Ottawa 33 14 16 3 31 100 106

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 34 22 6 6 50 106 90

New Jersey 34 22 10 2 46 115 87

Pittsburgh 33 19 9 5 43 114 95

N.Y. Rangers 35 19 11 5 43 116 96

Washington 36 19 13 4 42 111 102

N.Y. Islanders 35 19 14 2 40 112 98

Philadelphia 35 11 17 7 29 90 119

Columbus 33 10 21 2 22 89 135

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Dallas 35 20 9 6 46 125 99

Winnipeg 34 21 12 1 43 111 88

Colorado 32 19 11 2 40 96 84

Minnesota 33 19 12 2 40 106 95

St. Louis 34 16 16 2 34 105 124

Nashville 32 14 13 5 33 82 98

Arizona 32 11 16 5 27 87 117

Chicago 32 8 20 4 20 75 122

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 36 24 11 1 49 122 100

Los Angeles 37 19 12 6 44 121 128

Seattle 32 18 10 4 40 113 104

Calgary 35 16 12 7 39 112 111

Edmonton 35 18 15 2 38 126 122

Vancouver 33 15 15 3 33 114 129

San Jose 35 11 18 6 28 108 129

Anaheim 35 9 22 4 22 85 148

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3

Boston 3, Winnipeg 2

N.Y. Rangers 5, N.Y. Islanders 3

Washington 3, Ottawa 2, OT

Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Vancouver 6, Seattle 5, SO

Los Angeles 4, Calgary 3, OT

San Jose 5, Minnesota 2

Friday’s Games

Boston 4, New Jersey 3

Washington 4, Winnipeg 1

Carolina 6, Philadelphia 5

N.Y. Islanders 5, Florida 1

Calgary 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Dallas 4, Montreal 2

Colorado 3, Nashville 2, OT

Chicago 5, Columbus 2

Vancouver 5, Edmonton 2

Arizona 2, Los Angeles 1, SO

Vegas 5, St. Louis 4, SO

Detroit at Ottawa, ppd

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

NHL 600 Career Goals

Through Dec. 23, 2022

(a-active)

1. Wayne Gretzky 894

2. a-Alex Ovechkin 802

3. Gordie Howe 801

4. Jaromir Jagr 766

5. Brett Hull 741

6. Marcel Dionne 731

7. Phil Esposito 717

8. Mike Gartner 708

9. Mark Messier 694

10. Steve Yzerman 692

11. Mario Lemieux 690

12. Teemu Selanne 684

13. Luc Robitaille 668

14. Brendan Shanahan 656

15. Dave Andreychuk 640

16. Joe Sakic 625

17. Jarome Iginla 625

18. Bobby Hull 610

19. Dino Ciccarelli 608

20. Jari Kurri 601

NCAA football

Bowl Glance

Friday, Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau, Bahamas

UAB 24, Miami (Ohio) 20

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

No. 23 Troy 18, No. 22 UTSA 12

Saturday, Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl

Boston

Louisville 24, Cincinnati 7

Celebration Bowl

Atlanta

NC Central 41, Jackson St. 34, OT

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque, N.M.

BYU 24, SMU 23

LA Bowl

Inglewood, Calif.

Fresno St. 29, Washington St. 6

LendingTree Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Southern Miss. 38, Rice 24

Las Vegas Bowl

Las Vegas

No. 17 Oregon St. 30, Florida 3

Frisco Bowl

Frisco, Texas

Boise St. 35, North Texas 32

Monday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Conway, S.C.

Marshall 28, UConn 14

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise, Idaho

E. Michigan 41, San Jose St. 27

Boca Raton Bowl

Boca Raton, Fla.

Toledo 21, Liberty 19

Wednesday, Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl

New Orleans

W. Kentucky 44, South Alabama 23

Thursday, Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

Air Force 30, Baylor 15

Friday, Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Wake Forest 27, Missouri 17

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

Houston 23, Louisiana 16

Saturday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego St., 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

New Mexico St. vs. Bowling Green, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

First Responder Bowl

Dallas

Memphis vs. Utah St., 3:15 p.m.

Birmingham Bowl

Birmingham, Ala.

Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina, 6:45 p.m.

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo, noon

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Phoenix

Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma St., 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

UCF vs. Duke, 2 p.m.

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Arkansas vs. Kansas, 5:30 p.m.

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

NCAA football

No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Texas Bowl

Houston

Texas Tech vs. Mississippi, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl

New York

Syracuse vs. Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Cheez-It Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

No. 13 Florida St. vs. Oklahoma, 5:30 p.m.

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

No. 12 Washington vs. No. 21 Texas, 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 10 Clemson, 8 p.m.

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

No. 25 NC State vs. Maryland, noon

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

No. 18 UCLA vs. Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

No. 19 Notre Dame vs. No. 20 South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

Wyoming vs. Ohio, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

College Football Playoff Semifinal

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio St., 8 p.m.

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

College Football Playoff Semifinal

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU, 4 p.m.

Music City Bowl

Nashville

Kentucky vs. Iowa, noon

Sugar Bowl

New Orleans

No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 11 Kansas St., noon

Monday, Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

No. 24 Mississippi St. vs. Illinois, noon

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

No. 16 LSU vs. Purdue, 1 p.m.

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

No. 8 Southern Cal vs. No. 14 Tulane, 1 p.m.

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

No. 7 Utah vs. No. 9 Penn St., 5 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 9

College Football National Championship

Inglewood, Calif.

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA hoops

Top 25 Fared

Friday

No. 1 Purdue (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Florida A&M, Thursday.

No. 2 UConn (13-0) did not play. Next: vs. Villanova, Wednesday.

No. 3 Houston (12-1) did not play. Next: Next: at Tulsa, Wednesday.

No. 4 Kansas (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma St., Saturday, Dec. 31.

No. 5 Arizona (12-1) did not play. Next: at No. 25 Arizona St., Saturday, Dec. 31.

No. 6 Virginia (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Albany, Wednesday.

No. 7 Texas (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas A&M Commerce, Tuesday.

No. 8 Tennessee (10-2) did not play. Next: at Mississippi, Wednesday.

No. 9 Alabama (10-2) did not play. Next: at No. 15 Mississippi St., Wednesday.

No. 10 Arkansas (11-1) did not play. Next: at LSU, Wednesday.

No. 11 Gonzaga (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. E. Oregon, Wednesday.

No. 12 Baylor (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Nicholls St., Wednesday.

No. 13 UCLA (11-2) did not play. Next: at Washington St., Friday, Dec. 30.

No. 14 Duke (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. Florida St., Saturday, Dec. 31.

No. 15 Mississippi St. (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Alabama, Wednesday.

No. 16 Illinois (8-4) did not play. Next: vs. Bethune-Cookman, Thursday.

No. 17 Wisconsin (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. W. Michigan, Friday.

No. 18 Indiana (10-3) beat Kennesaw St. 69-55. Next: at Iowa, Thursday, Jan. 5.

No. 19 Kentucky (8-3) did not play. Next: at Missouri, Wednesday.

No. 20 TCU (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Cent. Arkansas, Wednesday.

No. 21 Virginia Tech (11-2) did not play. Next: at Wake Forest, Saturday, Dec. 31.

No. 22 Miami (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Vermont, Wednesday.

No. 23 Auburn (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Florida, Wednesday.

No. 24 Marquette (9-4) did not play. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Tuesday.

No. 25 Arizona St. (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 Arizona, Saturday, Dec. 31.

Women’s Top 25 Fared

Friday

No. 1 South Carolina (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Texas A&M, Thursday.

No. 2 Stanford (13-1) beat California 90-69. Next: vs. Arizona St., Saturday, Dec. 31.

No. 3 Ohio St. (13-0) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Wednesday.

No. 4 Indiana (12-0) did not play. Next: at Michigan St., Thursday.

No. 5 Notre Dame (10-1) did not play. Next: at Miami, Thursday.

No. 6 North Carolina (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Florida St., Thursday.

No. 7 NC State (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Duke, Thursday.

No. 8 Virginia Tech (11-1) did not play. Next: at Clemson, Thursday.

No. 9 UConn (9-2) did not play. Next: at No. 21 Creighton, Wednesday.

No. 10 LSU (12-0) did not play. Next: at No. 17 Arkansas, Thursday.

No. 11 UCLA (12-1) did not play. Next: at No. 16 Oregon, Friday.

No. 12 Utah (12-0) did not play. Next: at Washington St., Friday.

No. 13 Iowa (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Thursday.

No. 14 Iowa St. (8-2) did not play. Next: vs. Drake, Thursday.

No. 15 Maryland (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota, Friday.

No. 16 Oregon (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 11 UCLA, Friday.

No. 17 Arkansas (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 LSU, Thursday.

No. 18 Arizona (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona St., Thursday.

No. 19 Michigan (11-1) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Wednesday.

No. 20 Kansas (10-1) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma St., Saturday, Dec. 31.

No. 21 Creighton (8-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 UConn, Wednesday.

No. 22 Gonzaga (12-2) did not play. Next: at Pepperdine, Thursday.

No. 23 Oklahoma (10-1) did not play. Next: at West Virginia, Saturday, Dec. 31.

No. 24 Baylor (9-3) did not play. Next: vs. TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31.

No. 25 St. John’s (12-0) did not play. Next: at Georgetown, Saturday, Dec. 31.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you