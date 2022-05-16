PREP TENNIS

MHSAA Girls Rankings 5/16/22

Division 1

1. Northville

2. Hudsonville

3. Rochester

4. Hartland

5. Midland Dow

6. Portage Central

7. Troy Athens

8. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

9. Livonia Stevenson

10. Rochester Adams

11. Rockford

12. New Baltimore Anchor Bay

13. Byron Center

14. Troy

15. Ann Arbor Skyline

Division 2

1. Marshall

2. Bloomfield Hills Marian

3. Spring Lake

4. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

5. Plainwell

6. Richland Gull Lake

7. Haslett

8. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

9. Cadillac

10. South Lyon East

11. St. Joseph

12. Petoskey

13. Trenton

14. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg

15. Linden

Division 3

1. Williamston

2. Hudsonville Unity Christian

3. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

4. Grand Rapids South Christian

5. Warren Regina

6. Elk Rapids

7. Essexville Garber

8. Freeland

9. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard

10. Grosse Ile

11. Big Rapids

12. Flint Powers Catholic

13. Clinton

14. Otsego

15. Holland Christian

Division 4

1. Saginaw Valley Lutheran

2. Madison Heights Bishop Foley

3. Lansing Christian

4. North Muskegon

5. Clarkston Everest Collegiate

6. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

7. Harbor Springs

8. Saginaw Nouvel

9. Kalamazoo Christian

10. Adrian Lenawee Christian

11. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

12. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

13. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

14. Bloomfield Hills Roeper

15. Grandville Calvin Christian

deals

Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Johnny Cueto from Charlotte (IL). Optioned INF Danny Mendick to Charlotte.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed OFs Victor Reyes and Austin Meadows on the 10-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Alec Zumwalt senior director for player development and hitting performance. Released hitting coach Terry Bradshaw.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Returned OF Kyle Garlick from rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of LHP Roenis Elias from Tacoma (PCL). Placed RHP Drew Steckenrider on the restricted list. Traded RHP Yohan Ramirez to Cleveland in exchange for cash considerations.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed 2B Brandon Lowe on the IL. Recalled INF Isaac Paredes from Durham (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP Tim Mayza on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 15. Recalled LHP Andrew Vasquez from Buffalo (IL).

