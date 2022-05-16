PREP TENNIS
MHSAA Girls Rankings 5/16/22
Division 1
1. Northville
2. Hudsonville
3. Rochester
4. Hartland
5. Midland Dow
6. Portage Central
7. Troy Athens
8. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
9. Livonia Stevenson
10. Rochester Adams
11. Rockford
12. New Baltimore Anchor Bay
13. Byron Center
14. Troy
15. Ann Arbor Skyline
Division 2
1. Marshall
2. Bloomfield Hills Marian
3. Spring Lake
4. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
5. Plainwell
6. Richland Gull Lake
7. Haslett
8. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
9. Cadillac
10. South Lyon East
11. St. Joseph
12. Petoskey
13. Trenton
14. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg
15. Linden
Division 3
1. Williamston
2. Hudsonville Unity Christian
3. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
4. Grand Rapids South Christian
5. Warren Regina
6. Elk Rapids
7. Essexville Garber
8. Freeland
9. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard
10. Grosse Ile
11. Big Rapids
12. Flint Powers Catholic
13. Clinton
14. Otsego
15. Holland Christian
Division 4
1. Saginaw Valley Lutheran
2. Madison Heights Bishop Foley
3. Lansing Christian
4. North Muskegon
5. Clarkston Everest Collegiate
6. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
7. Harbor Springs
8. Saginaw Nouvel
9. Kalamazoo Christian
10. Adrian Lenawee Christian
11. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
12. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
13. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
14. Bloomfield Hills Roeper
15. Grandville Calvin Christian
deals
Monday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Johnny Cueto from Charlotte (IL). Optioned INF Danny Mendick to Charlotte.
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed OFs Victor Reyes and Austin Meadows on the 10-day IL.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Alec Zumwalt senior director for player development and hitting performance. Released hitting coach Terry Bradshaw.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Returned OF Kyle Garlick from rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day IL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of LHP Roenis Elias from Tacoma (PCL). Placed RHP Drew Steckenrider on the restricted list. Traded RHP Yohan Ramirez to Cleveland in exchange for cash considerations.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed 2B Brandon Lowe on the IL. Recalled INF Isaac Paredes from Durham (IL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP Tim Mayza on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 15. Recalled LHP Andrew Vasquez from Buffalo (IL).
