PREP GIRLS SOCCER
MHSSCA Rankings 5/21/23
Division 1
1. Rochester
2. Northville
3. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
4. Hudsonville
5. Troy Athens
6. Okemos
7. Portage Central
8. Belleville
9. Rochester Adams
10. Ann Arbor Huron
11. Midland Dow
12. Utica Eisenhower
13. Grand Blanc
14. Walled Lake Northern
15. Saline
Division 2
1. Spring Lake
2. Bloomfield Hills Marian
3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
4. East Grand Rapids
5. Pinckney
6. Trenton
7. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
8. Stevensville Lakeshore
9. Richland Gull Lake
10. Linden
11. Plainwell
12. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
13. Mason
14. St Joseph
15. St Clair
Division 3
1. Hudsonville Unity Christian
2. Grand Rapids West Catholic
3. Elk Rapids
4. Grand Rapids South Christian
5. Williamston
6. Flint Powers Catholic
7. Essexville Garber
8. Warren Regina
9. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
10. Grosse Ile
11. Milan
12. Allegan
13. Boyne City
14. Holland Christian
15. Traverse City St Francis
Division 4
1. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
2. North Muskegon
3. Saginaw Valley Lutheran
4. Madison Heights Bishop Foley
5. Plymouth Christian Academy
6. Saginaw Nouvel
7. Kalamazoo Christian
8. Adrian Lenawee Christian
9. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
10. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
11. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
12. Saugatuck
13. Grandville Calvin Christian
14. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker
15. Lansing Christian
deals
tuesday’s transactions
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed INF Sam Plash.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Matt Vogel.
OTTAWA TITANS — Signed C Daniel Molinari.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released INF Justin Thompson and RHP Justin Tymochko.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Released RHP Joe Johnson.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released 1b Brock Ephan and RHP Mason McAlister.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released RHP Brendan Smith.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Miami F Jimmy Butler $25,000 for violating league rules governing media interview access.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Released K Brandon McManus. Signed DT Tyler Lancaster.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Jack Campbell to a rookie contract.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Jadakis Bonds. Released TE Nick Guggemos.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Agreed to terms with RB Austin Ekeler on a one-year contract.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived OLB Kenny Willekes. Signed WR Lucky Jackson.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed C John Michael Schmitz to a rookie contract.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed CB Artie Burns. Waived DT Robert Cooper.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed S Ferro Gardner.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Dawson Barteaux and G Remi Poirier from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).
Minor League Hockey
East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Promoted Tara Schwinn to manager of marketing and team business services.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Fined Atlanta United M Luiz Araujo an undisclosed amount for not leaving the field in a timely manner and orderly manner in a match on May 20 against Chicago.
United States National Soccer
United States National Soccer Team — Named Sascha Pilippi interim head coach of the U.S Men’s Futsal National Team.
COLLEGE
ADRIAN — Named Nathan Kronewetter head women’s soccer coach.
CREIGHTON — Named Adam Kessenich assistant women’s volleyball coach.
FLORIDA GULF COAST — Named Andrew Francis assistant men’s basketball coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.