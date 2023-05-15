PREP GIRLS SOCCER
MHSSCA Rankings 5/14/23
Division 1
1. Rochester
2. Northville
3. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
4. Hudsonville
5. Troy Athens
6. Okemos
7. Portage Central
8. Saline
9. Hartland
10. Rochester Adams
11. Belleville
12. Grand Blanc
13. Troy
14. Utica Eisenhower
15. Midland Dow
Division 2
1. Spring Lake
2. Bloomfield Hills Marian
3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
4. East Grand Rapids
5. Richland Gull Lake
6. Pinckney
7. Mason
8. Trenton
9. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
10. Stevensville Lakeshore
11. Linden
12. Plainwell
13. St Joseph
14. Hamilton
15. St Clair
Division 3
1. Hudsonville Unity Christian
2. Grand Rapids West Catholic
3. Elk Rapids
4. Grand Rapids South Christian
5. Williamston
6. Flint Powers Catholic
7. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
8. Warren Regina
9. Essexville Garber
10. Milan
11. Grosse Ile
12. Holland Christian
13. Allegan
14. Boyne City
15. Freeland
Division 4
1. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
2. North Muskegon
3. Madison Heights Bishop Foley
4. Saginaw Nouvel
5. Saginaw Valley Lutheran
6. Plymouth Christian Academy
7. Kalamazoo Christian
8. Adrian Lenawee Christian
9. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
10. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
11. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker
12. Lansing Christian
13. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
14. Saugatuck
15. Leland
Tuesday’s Transactions
NFL
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed P Matt Haack and CB Kei’Trel Clark. Released K Elliott Fry, DL Manny Jones and LB Blake Lynch.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed S Lukas Denis, LB Andre Smith, WR Slade Bolden, OL Barry Wesley and DBs Natrone Brooks and Clifford Chattman. Released LB David Anenih, RB B.J. Baylor, CB Javelin Guidry, WR Ra’Shaun Henry, TE/FB John Raine and DBs Matt Hankins and Dylan Mabin.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed C Sam Mustipher.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB Isaiah Bowser, LB Travin Howard, TE Dalton Kincaid and DE Shane Ray.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OT B.J. Wilson.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OT Darnell Wright and DT Zacch Pickens and WR Tyler Scott.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived LB Storey Jackson and DT Roderick Perry II.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived WR Dallas Daniels, DB Darrious Gaines, TE Kris Leach and RB Emanuel Wilson. Signed RB Jacques Patrick and QB Ben Dinucci.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Brodric Martin and WR Dylan Drummond.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released S James Wiggins.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Shaquill Griffin and OL Juice Scruggs.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Jacob Harris, OT Anton Harrison and DT Tyler Lacy and S Latavious Brini. Waived DL Jayson Adermilola.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DB Ekow Boye-Dow. Waived WR Ty Scott.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Kristian Wilkerson. Waived WR Tyler Johnson.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB Timarcus Davis. Waived WR Tyler Hudson, LB Matthew Jester and DB Jaiden Woodbey.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DB Bryce Thompson and Ts Cedric Ogbuehi and Isaiah Wynn. Waived OT Jarrett Horst, and OLs Alex Jensen and D.J. Scaife.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR James Washington, RB Ellis Meriweather, DB Adrian Frye, OL Nick Saldiveri and DL Jack Heflin. Released WR Sy Barnett and DB Vincent Gray.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Jalin Hyatt.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Izaiah Gathings.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Alfonzo Graham.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DE Mario Edwards Jr. and DT Forrest Merrill. Waived LB Michael Ayers and DE Jacob Sykes.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR David Moore, OLB Markees Watts, DT C.J. Brewer and S Kendrick Whitehead. Waived OT Dylan Cook and OLB Nelson Mbanasor.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed CBs L.J. Davis, Eric Garror and Armani Marsh, C James Empey and WRs Gavin Holmes and Kearis Jackson.
WASHINGINTON COMMANDERS — Placed LB Drew White on the physically unable to play (PUP) list.
