PREP GIRLS GOLF
MHSAA Rankings 9/23/22
Division 1
1. Northville
2. Brighton
3. Rockford
4. Brownstown Woodhaven
5. Troy Athens
6. Rochester Adams
7. Milford
8. Rochester
9. Plymouth
10. Ann Arbor Pioneer
11. Troy
12. Okemos
13. Lake Orion
14. Grand Blanc
15. Clarkston
16. Battle Creek Lakeview
Division 2
1. South Lyon
2. Byron Center
3. Haslett
4. Farmington Hills Mercy
5. Grosse Pointe South
6. Sparta
7. Dexter
8. Richland Gull Lake
9. Mason
10. Gibraltar Carlson
11. DeWitt
12. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
13. Midland Dow
14. South Lyon East
15. Allen Park
Division 3
1. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
2. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
3. Goodrich
4. Grosse Ile
5. Macomb Lutheran North
6. Spring Lake
7. Grand Rapids South Christian
8. Detroit Country Day
9. Wixom St Catherine
10. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
11. Ludington
12. Flint Powers Catholic
13. Holland Christian
14. Williamston
15. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
Division 4
1. Jackson Lumen Christi
2. Adrian Lenawee Christian
3. Kalamazoo Christian
4. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
5. Lansing Catholic
6. Brooklyn Columbia Central
7. Ann Arbor Greenhills
8. Montague
9. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
10. Traverse City St Francis
11. Almont
12. Shepherd
13. Harbor Springs
14. Lake Odessa Lakewood
15. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
PREP SWIMMING & DIVING
MHSAA Rankings 9/23/22
Division 1
1. Ann Arbor Pioneer
2. Grand Haven
3. Northville
4. Farmington Hills Mercy
5. Brighton
6. Canton
7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
8. Rockford
9. Holland West Ottawa
10. Bloomfield Hills
Honorable Mention
Livonia Stevenson
Saline
Grand Blanc
Lake Orion
Division 2
1. East Grand Rapids
2. Grosse Pointe South
3. Jenison
4. Birmingham Seaholm
5. Ann Arbor Skyline
6. Grand Rapids Northview
7. Rochester Adams
8. Birmingham Groves
9. Fenton
10. South Lyon
Honorable Mention
Dexter
Royal Oak
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
Division 3
1. Bloomfield Hills Marian
2. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
3. Holland Christian
4. Milan
5. Detroit Country Day
6. Adrian
7. Standish-Sterling
8. Grand Rapids Christian
9. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
10. Dundee
Honorable Mention
Chelsea
Hudsonville Unity Christian
Hamilton
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 72 17
Miami 2 0 0 1.000 62 45
N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 40 54
New England 1 1 0 .500 24 34
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 46 28
Houston 0 1 1 .250 29 36
Indianapolis 0 1 1 .250 20 44
Tennessee 0 2 0 .000 27 62
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 62 51
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 56 55
Pittsburgh 1 1 0 .500 37 37
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 37 43
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 71 45
Denver 1 1 0 .500 32 26
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 48 46
Las Vegas 0 2 0 .000 42 53
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 2 0 0 1.000 40 36
Phila. 2 0 0 1.000 62 42
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 23 36
Washington 1 1 0 .500 55 58
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 39 13
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 37 46
Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 53 58
Carolina 0 2 0 .000 40 45
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 29 37
Detroit 1 1 0 .500 71 65
Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 34 33
Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 30 31
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 50 67
L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 41 58
San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 37 26
Seattle 1 1 0 .500 24 43
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at New England, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Phila. at Washington, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Denver, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Miami at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 2
Minnesota vs New Orleans at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.
Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Phila., 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.
Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 3
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
MLB
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 90 58 .608 _
Toronto 84 66 .560 7
Tampa Bay 83 67 .553 8
Baltimore 78 71 .523 12½
Boston 72 76 .486 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 82 67 .550 _
Chicago 76 73 .510 6
Minnesota 73 77 .487 9½
Kansas City 61 89 .407 21½
Detroit 57 92 .383 25
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 99 52 .656 _
Seattle 82 67 .550 16
Texas 65 84 .436 33
Los Angeles 65 85 .433 33½
Oakland 55 95 .367 43½
National League
MLB
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-New York 95 56 .629 _
z-Atlanta 93 57 .620 1½
Philadelphia 82 67 .550 12
Miami 61 89 .407 33½
Washington 52 97 .349 42
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 88 63 .583 _
Milwaukee 80 70 .533 7½
Chicago 65 85 .433 22½
Cincinnati 59 91 .393 28½
Pittsburgh 55 95 .367 32½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 103 46 .691 _
San Diego 83 67 .553 20½
San Francisco 73 77 .487 30½
Arizona 70 80 .467 33½
Colorado 64 86 .427 39½
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 5, Boston 1
Houston 5, Tampa Bay 2
Baltimore 8, Detroit 1
N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2
Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2
Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings
Kansas City 5, Minnesota 2
Oakland 2, Seattle 1
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1
Texas 5, L.A. Angels 3
Seattle 9, Oakland 5
Baltimore 2, Houston 0
Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 5
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston (Hill 7-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-7), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 13-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (White 1-6) at Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Morris 0-2) at Texas (Gray 7-7), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 13-8) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 10-14) at Kansas City (Singer 9-4), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 14-8) at Oakland (Irvin 9-11), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 3, Atlanta 2
Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Mets 0
Cincinnati 5, Boston 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 3
N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2
Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings
San Francisco 6, Colorado 1
San Diego 1, St. Louis 0
Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 1
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco 3, Colorado 0
St. Louis 5, San Diego 4
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1
Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2
Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-9), 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Alexander 2-3) at Cincinnati (Minor 4-12), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 7-9) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-12), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 7-9) at Colorado (Feltner 3-8), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 14-8) at Oakland (Irvin 9-11), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 13-8) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Quintana 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 3-2), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
NCAA football
AP Top 25 Schedule
Saturday, Sept. 24
No. 1 Georgia vs. Kent St., Noon
No. 2 Alabama vs. Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
No. 3 Ohio St. vs. Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
No. 4 Michigan vs. Maryland, Noon
No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest, Noon
Ncaa football
No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Kansas St., 8 p.m.
No. 7 Southern Cal at Oregon St., 9:30 p.m.
No. 8 Kentucky vs. N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
No. 10 Arkansas at No. 23 Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Tennessee vs. No. 20 Florida, 3:30 p.m.
No. 12 NC State vs. UConn, 7:30 p.m.
No. 13 Utah at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
No. 14 Penn St. vs. Cent. Michigan, Noon
No. 15 Oregon at Washington St., 4 p.m.
No. 16 Mississippi vs. Tulsa, 4 p.m.
No. 17 Baylor at Iowa St., Noon
No. 18 Washington vs. Stanford, 10:30 p.m.
No. 19 BYU vs. Wyoming, 10:15 p.m.
No. 22 Texas at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.
No. 24 Pittsburgh vs. Rhode Island, Noon
No. 25 Miami vs. Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Soccer
MLS Glance
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 18 4 10 64 68 22
CF Montréal 18 9 5 59 59 49
New York 14 10 8 50 47 39
New York City FC 14 11 7 49 53 39
Orlando City 13 12 6 45 40 46
Cincinnati 11 8 12 45 56 50
Inter Miami CF 12 13 6 42 41 52
Columbus 9 7 15 42 41 36
Atlanta 10 12 10 40 46 50
Charlotte FC 12 17 2 38 38 48
New England 9 12 11 38 44 48
Chicago 9 15 8 35 35 45
Toronto FC 9 16 7 34 49 61
D.C. United 7 19 6 27 34 65
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 20 8 4 64 64 36
Austin FC 16 9 7 55 64 46
FC Dallas 13 8 11 50 46 35
Nashville 12 9 11 47 50 39
Portland 11 8 13 46 51 48
Minnesota United 13 13 6 45 46 49
LA Galaxy 12 12 7 43 51 47
Real Salt Lake 11 11 10 43 39 43
Vancouver 11 14 7 40 38 55
Seattle 12 16 3 39 44 42
Colorado 10 13 9 39 44 56
Sporting Kansas City 10 15 7 37 40 52
Houston 9 17 6 33 40 52
San Jose 7 14 10 31 46 64
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, September 14
Atlanta 1, Orlando City 0
Austin FC 3, Real Salt Lake 0
Colorado 2, San Jose 1
Vancouver 3, LA Galaxy 0
Saturday, September 17
New York City FC 2, New York 0
Philadelphia 0, Atlanta 0, tie
CF Montréal 1, New England 0
Orlando City 4, Toronto FC 0
Charlotte FC 3, Chicago 2
Sporting Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1
Nashville 1, Austin FC 1, tie
Cincinnati 2, Real Salt Lake 1
Vancouver 2, Seattle 1
FC Dallas 1, San Jose 1, tie
LA Galaxy 4, Colorado 1
Sunday, September 18
Portland 1, Columbus 1, tie
Miami 3, D.C. United 2
Los Angeles FC 3, Houston 1
Saturday, September 24
LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Tuesday, September 27
Cincinnati at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Friday, September 30
Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 1
Atlanta at New England, 1:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Charlotte FC, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Austin FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 2
Orlando City at New York City FC, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Portland, 3 p.m.
Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m.
Houston at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Deals
Thursday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed 2B Trevor Story on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 19. Recalled 1B/3B Bobby Dalbec from Worcester (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Greg Weissert to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated RHP Scott Effross from the 15-day IL. Placed LHP Wandy Peralta on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 19. Reinstated LHP Zack Britton from the 60-day IL. Designated INF/OF Miguel Andujar for assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated RHP Kevin Herget for assignment. Selected the contract of 2B Miles Mastrobuoni from Durham (IL). Optioned C Rene Pinto to Durham.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed INF Santiago Espinal on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Otto Lopez from Buffalo (IL).
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled INF Ezequiel Tovar from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed INF Brendan Rodgers on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 19.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Brusdar Graterol from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Justin Bruihl to Oklahoma City (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed 2B Joey Wendle on the 10-day IL, retractive to Sept. 19. Placed LHP Trevor Rogers on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 19. Recalled OF Peyton Burdick and LHP Braxton Garrett from Jacksonville (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP David Bednar from the 15-day IL. Placed LHP Eric Stout on the 15-day IL. Sent RHP Tyler Beeded outright to Indianapolis (IL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Selected the contract of RHP Shelby Miller from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned RHP Cole Waites to Sacramento.
BASEKTBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Armoni Brooks.
BOSTON CELTICS — Suspended head coach Ime Udoka the entire 2022-23 season for violations of team policies.
BROOKLYN NETS — Waived F RaiQuan Gray.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Waived G Dusty Hannahs.
UTAH JAZZ — Acquired G Saban Lee and F Kelly Olynk from Detroit in exchange for F Bogan Bogdanovic.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Andre Baccellia to the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OLB Jason Pierre-Paul.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed RB Raheem Blackshear from the Buffalo practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted TE Miller Forristall and WR Chester Rogers from the practice squad to the active roster.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed WR Dennis Houston and DE Mika Tafua to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed WR Travis Fulgham to the practice squad. Released S Mike Brown from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed CB Shaun Jolly from the Cleveland practice squad and TE Kendall Blanton from the Kansas City practice squad. Signed RB Malcolm Brown to the practice squad. Waived RB Trey Ragas with an injury settlement. Waived LB Keir Thomas. Signed DE Takk McKinley from the Tennessee practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted LB Delontae Scott from the practice squad to the active roster.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted DL Deadrin Senat from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed DL Khalil to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed OL Jamarco Jones on injured reserve. Promoted TE Kevin Rader from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed OLB Wyatt Ray to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
EDMONTON OILERS — Signed C Ryan McLeod to a one-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Re-signed M Alejandro Bedova to a one-year contract.
