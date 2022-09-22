PREP GIRLS GOLF

MHSAA Rankings 9/23/22

Division 1

1. Northville

2. Brighton

3. Rockford

4. Brownstown Woodhaven

5. Troy Athens

6. Rochester Adams

7. Milford

8. Rochester

9. Plymouth

10. Ann Arbor Pioneer

11. Troy

12. Okemos

13. Lake Orion

14. Grand Blanc

15. Clarkston

16. Battle Creek Lakeview

Division 2

1. South Lyon

2. Byron Center

3. Haslett

4. Farmington Hills Mercy

5. Grosse Pointe South

6. Sparta

7. Dexter

8. Richland Gull Lake

9. Mason

10. Gibraltar Carlson

11. DeWitt

12. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

13. Midland Dow

14. South Lyon East

15. Allen Park

Division 3

1. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

2. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

3. Goodrich

4. Grosse Ile

5. Macomb Lutheran North

6. Spring Lake

7. Grand Rapids South Christian

8. Detroit Country Day

9. Wixom St Catherine

10. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

11. Ludington

12. Flint Powers Catholic

13. Holland Christian

14. Williamston

15. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

Division 4

1. Jackson Lumen Christi

2. Adrian Lenawee Christian

3. Kalamazoo Christian

4. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

5. Lansing Catholic

6. Brooklyn Columbia Central

7. Ann Arbor Greenhills

8. Montague

9. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

10. Traverse City St Francis

11. Almont

12. Shepherd

13. Harbor Springs

14. Lake Odessa Lakewood

15. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

PREP SWIMMING & DIVING

MHSAA Rankings 9/23/22

Division 1

1. Ann Arbor Pioneer

2. Grand Haven

3. Northville

4. Farmington Hills Mercy

5. Brighton

6. Canton

7. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

8. Rockford

9. Holland West Ottawa

10. Bloomfield Hills

Honorable Mention

Livonia Stevenson

Saline

Grand Blanc

Lake Orion

Division 2

1. East Grand Rapids

2. Grosse Pointe South

3. Jenison

4. Birmingham Seaholm

5. Ann Arbor Skyline

6. Grand Rapids Northview

7. Rochester Adams

8. Birmingham Groves

9. Fenton

10. South Lyon

Honorable Mention

Dexter

Royal Oak

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Division 3

1. Bloomfield Hills Marian

2. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

3. Holland Christian

4. Milan

5. Detroit Country Day

6. Adrian

7. Standish-Sterling

8. Grand Rapids Christian

9. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

10. Dundee

Honorable Mention

Chelsea

Hudsonville Unity Christian

Hamilton

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 72 17

Miami 2 0 0 1.000 62 45

N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 40 54

New England 1 1 0 .500 24 34

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 46 28

Houston 0 1 1 .250 29 36

Indianapolis 0 1 1 .250 20 44

Tennessee 0 2 0 .000 27 62

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 62 51

Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 56 55

Pittsburgh 1 1 0 .500 37 37

Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 37 43

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 71 45

Denver 1 1 0 .500 32 26

L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 48 46

Las Vegas 0 2 0 .000 42 53

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

N.Y. Giants 2 0 0 1.000 40 36

Phila. 2 0 0 1.000 62 42

Dallas 1 1 0 .500 23 36

Washington 1 1 0 .500 55 58

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 39 13

New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 37 46

Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 53 58

Carolina 0 2 0 .000 40 45

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Chicago 1 1 0 .500 29 37

Detroit 1 1 0 .500 71 65

Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 34 33

Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 30 31

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 1 1 0 .500 50 67

L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 41 58

San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 37 26

Seattle 1 1 0 .500 24 43

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at New England, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Phila. at Washington, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Miami at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 2

Minnesota vs New Orleans at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Phila., 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 3

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

MLB

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 90 58 .608 _

Toronto 84 66 .560 7

Tampa Bay 83 67 .553 8

Baltimore 78 71 .523 12½

Boston 72 76 .486 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 82 67 .550 _

Chicago 76 73 .510 6

Minnesota 73 77 .487 9½

Kansas City 61 89 .407 21½

Detroit 57 92 .383 25

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Houston 99 52 .656 _

Seattle 82 67 .550 16

Texas 65 84 .436 33

Los Angeles 65 85 .433 33½

Oakland 55 95 .367 43½

National League

MLB

East Division

W L Pct GB

z-New York 95 56 .629 _

z-Atlanta 93 57 .620 1½

Philadelphia 82 67 .550 12

Miami 61 89 .407 33½

Washington 52 97 .349 42

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 88 63 .583 _

Milwaukee 80 70 .533 7½

Chicago 65 85 .433 22½

Cincinnati 59 91 .393 28½

Pittsburgh 55 95 .367 32½

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Los Angeles 103 46 .691 _

San Diego 83 67 .553 20½

San Francisco 73 77 .487 30½

Arizona 70 80 .467 33½

Colorado 64 86 .427 39½

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, Boston 1

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 2

Baltimore 8, Detroit 1

N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 2

Oakland 2, Seattle 1

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 9, Oakland 5

Baltimore 2, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 5

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston (Hill 7-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-7), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 13-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (White 1-6) at Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Morris 0-2) at Texas (Gray 7-7), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 13-8) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 10-14) at Kansas City (Singer 9-4), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 14-8) at Oakland (Irvin 9-11), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 3, Atlanta 2

Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Mets 0

Cincinnati 5, Boston 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 6, Colorado 1

San Diego 1, St. Louis 0

Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 1

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 3, Colorado 0

St. Louis 5, San Diego 4

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-9), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Alexander 2-3) at Cincinnati (Minor 4-12), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-9) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-12), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-9) at Colorado (Feltner 3-8), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 14-8) at Oakland (Irvin 9-11), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 13-8) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Quintana 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 3-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

NCAA football

AP Top 25 Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 24

No. 1 Georgia vs. Kent St., Noon

No. 2 Alabama vs. Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

No. 3 Ohio St. vs. Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

No. 4 Michigan vs. Maryland, Noon

No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest, Noon

Ncaa football

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Kansas St., 8 p.m.

No. 7 Southern Cal at Oregon St., 9:30 p.m.

No. 8 Kentucky vs. N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Arkansas at No. 23 Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Tennessee vs. No. 20 Florida, 3:30 p.m.

No. 12 NC State vs. UConn, 7:30 p.m.

No. 13 Utah at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

No. 14 Penn St. vs. Cent. Michigan, Noon

No. 15 Oregon at Washington St., 4 p.m.

No. 16 Mississippi vs. Tulsa, 4 p.m.

No. 17 Baylor at Iowa St., Noon

No. 18 Washington vs. Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

No. 19 BYU vs. Wyoming, 10:15 p.m.

No. 22 Texas at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.

No. 24 Pittsburgh vs. Rhode Island, Noon

No. 25 Miami vs. Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer

MLS Glance

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Philadelphia 18 4 10 64 68 22

CF Montréal 18 9 5 59 59 49

New York 14 10 8 50 47 39

New York City FC 14 11 7 49 53 39

Orlando City 13 12 6 45 40 46

Cincinnati 11 8 12 45 56 50

Inter Miami CF 12 13 6 42 41 52

Columbus 9 7 15 42 41 36

Atlanta 10 12 10 40 46 50

Charlotte FC 12 17 2 38 38 48

New England 9 12 11 38 44 48

Chicago 9 15 8 35 35 45

Toronto FC 9 16 7 34 49 61

D.C. United 7 19 6 27 34 65

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Los Angeles FC 20 8 4 64 64 36

Austin FC 16 9 7 55 64 46

FC Dallas 13 8 11 50 46 35

Nashville 12 9 11 47 50 39

Portland 11 8 13 46 51 48

Minnesota United 13 13 6 45 46 49

LA Galaxy 12 12 7 43 51 47

Real Salt Lake 11 11 10 43 39 43

Vancouver 11 14 7 40 38 55

Seattle 12 16 3 39 44 42

Colorado 10 13 9 39 44 56

Sporting Kansas City 10 15 7 37 40 52

Houston 9 17 6 33 40 52

San Jose 7 14 10 31 46 64

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, September 14

Atlanta 1, Orlando City 0

Austin FC 3, Real Salt Lake 0

Colorado 2, San Jose 1

Vancouver 3, LA Galaxy 0

Saturday, September 17

New York City FC 2, New York 0

Philadelphia 0, Atlanta 0, tie

CF Montréal 1, New England 0

Orlando City 4, Toronto FC 0

Charlotte FC 3, Chicago 2

Sporting Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1

Nashville 1, Austin FC 1, tie

Cincinnati 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Vancouver 2, Seattle 1

FC Dallas 1, San Jose 1, tie

LA Galaxy 4, Colorado 1

Sunday, September 18

Portland 1, Columbus 1, tie

Miami 3, D.C. United 2

Los Angeles FC 3, Houston 1

Saturday, September 24

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, September 27

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday, September 30

Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 1

Atlanta at New England, 1:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Charlotte FC, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Austin FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 2

Orlando City at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Houston at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Deals

Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed 2B Trevor Story on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 19. Recalled 1B/3B Bobby Dalbec from Worcester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Greg Weissert to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated RHP Scott Effross from the 15-day IL. Placed LHP Wandy Peralta on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 19. Reinstated LHP Zack Britton from the 60-day IL. Designated INF/OF Miguel Andujar for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated RHP Kevin Herget for assignment. Selected the contract of 2B Miles Mastrobuoni from Durham (IL). Optioned C Rene Pinto to Durham.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed INF Santiago Espinal on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Otto Lopez from Buffalo (IL).

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled INF Ezequiel Tovar from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed INF Brendan Rodgers on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 19.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Brusdar Graterol from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Justin Bruihl to Oklahoma City (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed 2B Joey Wendle on the 10-day IL, retractive to Sept. 19. Placed LHP Trevor Rogers on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 19. Recalled OF Peyton Burdick and LHP Braxton Garrett from Jacksonville (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP David Bednar from the 15-day IL. Placed LHP Eric Stout on the 15-day IL. Sent RHP Tyler Beeded outright to Indianapolis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Selected the contract of RHP Shelby Miller from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned RHP Cole Waites to Sacramento.

BASEKTBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Armoni Brooks.

BOSTON CELTICS — Suspended head coach Ime Udoka the entire 2022-23 season for violations of team policies.

BROOKLYN NETS — Waived F RaiQuan Gray.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Waived G Dusty Hannahs.

UTAH JAZZ — Acquired G Saban Lee and F Kelly Olynk from Detroit in exchange for F Bogan Bogdanovic.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Andre Baccellia to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OLB Jason Pierre-Paul.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed RB Raheem Blackshear from the Buffalo practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted TE Miller Forristall and WR Chester Rogers from the practice squad to the active roster.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed WR Dennis Houston and DE Mika Tafua to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed WR Travis Fulgham to the practice squad. Released S Mike Brown from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed CB Shaun Jolly from the Cleveland practice squad and TE Kendall Blanton from the Kansas City practice squad. Signed RB Malcolm Brown to the practice squad. Waived RB Trey Ragas with an injury settlement. Waived LB Keir Thomas. Signed DE Takk McKinley from the Tennessee practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted LB Delontae Scott from the practice squad to the active roster.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted DL Deadrin Senat from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed DL Khalil to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed OL Jamarco Jones on injured reserve. Promoted TE Kevin Rader from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed OLB Wyatt Ray to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed C Ryan McLeod to a one-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Re-signed M Alejandro Bedova to a one-year contract.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you