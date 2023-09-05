PREP GIRLS GOLF

Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association Rankings as of Sept. 4

DIVISION 1

1. Brighton

2. Rochester

3. Plymouth

4. Northville

5. Rockford

6. Byron Center

7. Rochester Adams

8. Clarkston

9. South Lyon

10. Oxford

DIVISION 2

1. Forest Hills Mercy

2. Mason

3. Cranbrook Kingswood

4. Richland Gull Lake

5. Lowell

6. Dexter

7. Forest Hills Central

8. Coopersville

9. Forest Hills Eastern

10. Midland

DIVISION 3

1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

2. Grand Rapids South Christian

3. Williamston

5. Macomb Lutheran North

5. Goodrich

6. Spring Lake

7. Detroit Country Day

8. Whitehall

9. Ludington

10. Flint Powers Catholic

DIVISION 4

1. Lansing Catholic

2. Wixom St. Catherine of Siena

3. Brooklyn Columbia Central

4. Kalamazoo Christian

5. Kalamazoo Hackett

6. Ann Arbor Greenhills

7. Bath

8. Traverse City St. Francis

9. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

10. Monroe St. Mary

