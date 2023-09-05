PREP GIRLS GOLF
Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association Rankings as of Sept. 4
DIVISION 1
1. Brighton
2. Rochester
3. Plymouth
4. Northville
5. Rockford
6. Byron Center
7. Rochester Adams
8. Clarkston
9. South Lyon
10. Oxford
DIVISION 2
1. Forest Hills Mercy
2. Mason
3. Cranbrook Kingswood
4. Richland Gull Lake
5. Lowell
6. Dexter
7. Forest Hills Central
8. Coopersville
9. Forest Hills Eastern
10. Midland
DIVISION 3
1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
2. Grand Rapids South Christian
3. Williamston
5. Macomb Lutheran North
5. Goodrich
6. Spring Lake
7. Detroit Country Day
8. Whitehall
9. Ludington
10. Flint Powers Catholic
DIVISION 4
1. Lansing Catholic
2. Wixom St. Catherine of Siena
3. Brooklyn Columbia Central
4. Kalamazoo Christian
5. Kalamazoo Hackett
6. Ann Arbor Greenhills
7. Bath
8. Traverse City St. Francis
9. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
10. Monroe St. Mary
