PREP FOOTBALL
MHSAA Rankings 9/5/22
Division 1
1. Belleville
2. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
3. West Bloomfield
4. Rochester Adams
5. Caledonia
6. Rockford
7. Macomb Dakota
8. Brighton
9. Detroit Cass Tech
10. Grandville
Division 2
1. Warren De La Salle Collegiate
2. Livonia Franklin
3. Dexter
4. Muskegon Mona Shores
5. East Lansing
6. Traverse City Central
7. Waterford Mott
8. Detroit U-D Jesuit
9. Birmingham Seaholm
10. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer
Division 3
1. Detroit Martin Luther King
2. DeWitt
3. Muskegon
4. River Rouge
5. Mount Pleasant
6. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
7. Cedar Springs
8. Walled Lake Western
9. Zeeland West
10. Allen Park
Division 4
1. Grand Rapids South Christian
2. Whitehall
3. Edwardsburg
4. Chelsea
5. Orchard Lake St Mary’s
6. Freeland
7. Riverview
8. Charlotte
9. Detroit East English
10. Hastings
Division 5
1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
2. Frankenmuth
3. Detroit Country Day
4. Armada
5. Portland
6. Williamston
7. Gladwin
8. Marine City
9. Belding
10. Dundee
Division 6
1. Clinton
2. Grand Rapids West Catholic
3. Warren Michigan Collegiate
4. Lansing Catholic
5. Millington
6. Constantine
7. Durand
8. Standish-Sterling
9. Almont
10. Montague
Division 7
1. New Lothrop
2. Traverse City St. Francis
3. Hudson
4. Lawton
5. Detroit Loyola
6. Pewamo-Westphalia
7. Jackson Lumen Christi
8. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central
9. Detroit Central
10. Ithaca
Division 8
1. Beal City
2. Ubly
3. Ottawa Lake Whiteford
4. Fowler
5. Reading
6. Harbor Beach
7. Saginaw Nouvel
8. Addison
9. Ishpeming
10. Bark River-Harris
8-PLAYER FOOTBALL
Division 1
1. Adrian Lenawee Christian
2. Martin
3. Pickford
4. Deckerville
5. Merrill
6. Munising
7. Suttons Bay
8. Brown City
9. Indian River Inland Lakes
10. Breckenridge
Division 2
1. Powers North Central
2. Colon
3. Crystal Falls Forest Park
4. Portland St Patrick
5. Lake Linden-Hubbell
6. Marion
7. Morrice
8. Mendon
9. Climax-Scotts
10. Posen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.