PREP FOOTBALL

MHSAA Rankings 9/5/22

Division 1

1. Belleville

2. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

3. West Bloomfield

4. Rochester Adams

5. Caledonia

6. Rockford

7. Macomb Dakota

8. Brighton

9. Detroit Cass Tech

10. Grandville

Division 2

1. Warren De La Salle Collegiate

2. Livonia Franklin

3. Dexter

4. Muskegon Mona Shores

5. East Lansing

6. Traverse City Central

7. Waterford Mott

8. Detroit U-D Jesuit

9. Birmingham Seaholm

10. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer

Division 3

1. Detroit Martin Luther King

2. DeWitt

3. Muskegon

4. River Rouge

5. Mount Pleasant

6. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

7. Cedar Springs

8. Walled Lake Western

9. Zeeland West

10. Allen Park

Division 4

1. Grand Rapids South Christian

2. Whitehall

3. Edwardsburg

4. Chelsea

5. Orchard Lake St Mary’s

6. Freeland

7. Riverview

8. Charlotte

9. Detroit East English

10. Hastings

Division 5

1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

2. Frankenmuth

3. Detroit Country Day

4. Armada

5. Portland

6. Williamston

7. Gladwin

8. Marine City

9. Belding

10. Dundee

Division 6

1. Clinton

2. Grand Rapids West Catholic

3. Warren Michigan Collegiate

4. Lansing Catholic

5. Millington

6. Constantine

7. Durand

8. Standish-Sterling

9. Almont

10. Montague

Division 7

1. New Lothrop

2. Traverse City St. Francis

3. Hudson

4. Lawton

5. Detroit Loyola

6. Pewamo-Westphalia

7. Jackson Lumen Christi

8. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central

9. Detroit Central

10. Ithaca

Division 8

1. Beal City

2. Ubly

3. Ottawa Lake Whiteford

4. Fowler

5. Reading

6. Harbor Beach

7. Saginaw Nouvel

8. Addison

9. Ishpeming

10. Bark River-Harris

8-PLAYER FOOTBALL

Division 1

1. Adrian Lenawee Christian

2. Martin

3. Pickford

4. Deckerville

5. Merrill

6. Munising

7. Suttons Bay

8. Brown City

9. Indian River Inland Lakes

10. Breckenridge

Division 2

1. Powers North Central

2. Colon

3. Crystal Falls Forest Park

4. Portland St Patrick

5. Lake Linden-Hubbell

6. Marion

7. Morrice

8. Mendon

9. Climax-Scotts

10. Posen

