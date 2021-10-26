PREP FOOTBALL
STATE RANKINGS
Division 1
1. Rockford
T-2. Romeo
T-2. Saline
4. Grand Blanc
5. Rochester Adams
6. Belleville
7. West Bloomfield
8. Bloomfield Hills
9. Detroit Catholic Central
T-10. Ann Arbor Huron
T-10. Sterling Heights Stevenson
12. Dearborn Fordson
13. Clarkston
14. Troy
15. Hartland
16. Brownstown Woodhaven
Division 2
1. Warren De La Salle Collegiate
2. South Lyon
3. Caledonia
4. Traverse City Central
5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
6. Livonia Churchill
7. Temperance Bedford
8. Berkley
9. Milford
10. East Lansing
11. Portage Central
12. Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse
13. Midland Dow
14. Port Huron Northern
15. White Lake Lakeland
16. Muskegon Mona Shores
Division 3
1. Detroit Martin Luther King
2. DeWitt
3. Gibraltar Carlson
4. Mount Pleasant
5. Muskegon
6. Allen Park
7. Riverview
8. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
9. Harper Woods
10. Cedar Springs
11. Stevensville Lakeshore
12. Zeeland West
13. Marquette
14. River Rouge
15. Mason
16. Trenton
Division 4
1. Chelsea
2. Hudsonville Unity Christian
3. Edwardsburg
4. Vicksburg
5. Lake Fenton
6. Redford Union
7. Grand Rapids Christian
8. Hastings
9. Freeland
10. St Clair
11. Cadillac
12. Goodrich
13. Livonia Clarenceville
14. Croswell-Lexington
15. Plainwell
16. Grand Rapids South Christian
Division 5
1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
2. Marine City
3. Grand Rapids West Catholic
4. Frankenmuth
5. Comstock Park
6. Portland
7. Williamston
8. Berrien Springs
9. Gladwin
10. Kingsley
11. Howard City Tri County
12. Muskegon Oakridge
T-13. Armada
T-13. Kingsford
15. Olivet
16. Essexville Garber