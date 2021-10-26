PREP FOOTBALL

STATE RANKINGS

Division 1

1. Rockford

T-2. Romeo

T-2. Saline

4. Grand Blanc

5. Rochester Adams

6. Belleville

7. West Bloomfield

8. Bloomfield Hills

9. Detroit Catholic Central

T-10. Ann Arbor Huron

T-10. Sterling Heights Stevenson

12. Dearborn Fordson

13. Clarkston

14. Troy

15. Hartland

16. Brownstown Woodhaven

Division 2

1. Warren De La Salle Collegiate

2. South Lyon

3. Caledonia

4. Traverse City Central

5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

6. Livonia Churchill

7. Temperance Bedford

8. Berkley

9. Milford

10. East Lansing

11. Portage Central

12. Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse

13. Midland Dow

14. Port Huron Northern

15. White Lake Lakeland

16. Muskegon Mona Shores

Division 3

1. Detroit Martin Luther King

2. DeWitt

3. Gibraltar Carlson

4. Mount Pleasant

5. Muskegon

6. Allen Park

7. Riverview

8. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

9. Harper Woods

10. Cedar Springs

11. Stevensville Lakeshore

12. Zeeland West

13. Marquette

14. River Rouge

15. Mason

16. Trenton

Division 4

1. Chelsea

2. Hudsonville Unity Christian

3. Edwardsburg

4. Vicksburg

5. Lake Fenton

6. Redford Union

7. Grand Rapids Christian

8. Hastings

9. Freeland

10. St Clair

11. Cadillac

12. Goodrich

13. Livonia Clarenceville

14. Croswell-Lexington

15. Plainwell

16. Grand Rapids South Christian

Division 5

1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

2. Marine City

3. Grand Rapids West Catholic

4. Frankenmuth

5. Comstock Park

6. Portland

7. Williamston

8. Berrien Springs

9. Gladwin

10. Kingsley

11. Howard City Tri County

12. Muskegon Oakridge

T-13. Armada

T-13. Kingsford

15. Olivet

16. Essexville Garber

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you