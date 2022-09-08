PREP CROSS COUNTRY
MHSAA Boys Rankings
Division 1
1. Northville
2. Grand Haven
3. Portage Central
4. Plymouth
5. Brighton
6. Romeo
7. Traverse City Central
8. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
9. Detroit Catholic Central
10. Zeeland West
11. Jenison
12. Ann Arbor Pioneer
13. Saginaw Heritage
14. Saline
15. Rockford
Honorable Mention
Ann Arbor Skyline
Kalamazoo Central
Milford
Port Huron Northern
Utica
Division 2
1. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
2. East Grand Rapids
3. Adrian
4. Grand Rapids Christian
5. Holland Christian
6. Sparta
7. St Johns
8. Otsego
9. Freeland
10. St Clair
11. Grand Rapids South Christian
12. Pinckney
13. Dearborn Divine Child
14. Chelsea
15. Frankenmuth
Honorable Mention
Allendale
Division 3
1. Hart
2. Traverse City St Francis
3. Reed City
4. Pewamo-Westphalia
5. St Louis
6. Benzie Central
7. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
8. Clare
9. Hanover-Horton
10. Elk Rapids
11. Ithaca
12. Leslie
13. Saranac
14. Saugatuck
15. Kalamazoo Christian
Division 4
1. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian
2. Johannesburg-Lewiston
3. Adrian Lenawee Christian
4. Hillsdale Academy
5. Mason County Eastern
6. Breckenridge
7. Harbor Springs
8. Three Oaks River Valley
9. Petoskey St Michael
10. Frankfort
11. Ubly
12. Whitmore Lake
13. Battle Creek St Philip
14. Carson City-Crystal
15. Muskegon Catholic Central
Honorable Mention
Concord
Holland Calvary
Novi Christian Academy
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
MHSAA Girls Rankings
Division 1
1. Holland West Ottawa
2. Ann Arbor Pioneer
3. Northville
4. Traverse City Central
5. Brighton
6. Jenison
7. Saline
8. Traverse City West
9. Grand Haven
10. Okemos
11. Romeo
12. Walled Lake Northern
13. Oxford
14. Byron Center
15. Ann Arbor Skyline
Honorable Mention
Macomb Dakota
Canton
Division 2
1. East Grand Rapids
2. Grand Rapids Christian
3. Zeeland East
4. Goodrich
5. Otsego
6. DeWitt
7. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
8. Shepherd
9. Hudsonville Unity Christian
10. Grand Rapids South Christian
11. St Joseph
12. Alma
13. Spring Lake
14. St Johns
15. Frankenmuth
Division 3
1. Pewamo-Westphalia
2. Traverse City St Francis
3. Hart
4. Jackson Lumen Christi
5. Elk Rapids
6. Lansing Catholic
7. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
8. Leslie
9. Kalamazoo Christian
10. Benzie Central
11. Caro
12. Onsted
13. Kent City
14. Ithaca
15. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central
Honorable Mention
St Louis
Division 4
1. Whitmore Lake
2. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest
3. Johannesburg-Lewiston
4. Unionville-Sebewaing
5. Hillsdale Academy
6. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian
7. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian
8. Harbor Springs
9. Mason County Eastern
10. Breckenridge
11. Kingston
12. Buckley
13. Beal City
14. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
15. Grand Traverse Academy
