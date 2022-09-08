PREP CROSS COUNTRY

MHSAA Boys Rankings

Division 1

1. Northville

2. Grand Haven

3. Portage Central

4. Plymouth

5. Brighton

6. Romeo

7. Traverse City Central

8. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

9. Detroit Catholic Central

10. Zeeland West

11. Jenison

12. Ann Arbor Pioneer

13. Saginaw Heritage

14. Saline

15. Rockford

Honorable Mention

Ann Arbor Skyline

Kalamazoo Central

Milford

Port Huron Northern

Utica

Division 2

1. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

2. East Grand Rapids

3. Adrian

4. Grand Rapids Christian

5. Holland Christian

6. Sparta

7. St Johns

8. Otsego

9. Freeland

10. St Clair

11. Grand Rapids South Christian

12. Pinckney

13. Dearborn Divine Child

14. Chelsea

15. Frankenmuth

Honorable Mention

Allendale

Division 3

1. Hart

2. Traverse City St Francis

3. Reed City

4. Pewamo-Westphalia

5. St Louis

6. Benzie Central

7. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

8. Clare

9. Hanover-Horton

10. Elk Rapids

11. Ithaca

12. Leslie

13. Saranac

14. Saugatuck

15. Kalamazoo Christian

Division 4

1. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian

2. Johannesburg-Lewiston

3. Adrian Lenawee Christian

4. Hillsdale Academy

5. Mason County Eastern

6. Breckenridge

7. Harbor Springs

8. Three Oaks River Valley

9. Petoskey St Michael

10. Frankfort

11. Ubly

12. Whitmore Lake

13. Battle Creek St Philip

14. Carson City-Crystal

15. Muskegon Catholic Central

Honorable Mention

Concord

Holland Calvary

Novi Christian Academy

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

MHSAA Girls Rankings

Division 1

1. Holland West Ottawa

2. Ann Arbor Pioneer

3. Northville

4. Traverse City Central

5. Brighton

6. Jenison

7. Saline

8. Traverse City West

9. Grand Haven

10. Okemos

11. Romeo

12. Walled Lake Northern

13. Oxford

14. Byron Center

15. Ann Arbor Skyline

Honorable Mention

Macomb Dakota

Canton

Division 2

1. East Grand Rapids

2. Grand Rapids Christian

3. Zeeland East

4. Goodrich

5. Otsego

6. DeWitt

7. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

8. Shepherd

9. Hudsonville Unity Christian

10. Grand Rapids South Christian

11. St Joseph

12. Alma

13. Spring Lake

14. St Johns

15. Frankenmuth

Division 3

1. Pewamo-Westphalia

2. Traverse City St Francis

3. Hart

4. Jackson Lumen Christi

5. Elk Rapids

6. Lansing Catholic

7. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

8. Leslie

9. Kalamazoo Christian

10. Benzie Central

11. Caro

12. Onsted

13. Kent City

14. Ithaca

15. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central

Honorable Mention

St Louis

Division 4

1. Whitmore Lake

2. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest

3. Johannesburg-Lewiston

4. Unionville-Sebewaing

5. Hillsdale Academy

6. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian

7. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian

8. Harbor Springs

9. Mason County Eastern

10. Breckenridge

11. Kingston

12. Buckley

13. Beal City

14. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

15. Grand Traverse Academy

