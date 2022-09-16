PREP CROSS COUNTRY
MHSAA Boys Rankings 9/17/22
Division 1
1. Northville
2. Portage Central
3. Plymouth
4. Grand Haven
5. Traverse City Central
6. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
7. Ann Arbor Skyline
8. Saline
9. Jenison
10. Detroit Catholic Central
11. Zeeland West
12. Romeo
13. Brighton
14. Utica
15. Battle Creek Lakeview
Honorable Mention
White Lake Lakeland
Macomb Dakota
Saginaw Heritage
Division 2
1. East Grand Rapids
2. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
3. Adrian
4. Grand Rapids Christian
5. Chelsea
6. Otsego
7. St Johns
8. Holland Christian
9. St Clair
10. Sparta
11. Petoskey
12. Freeland
13. Dearborn Divine Child
14. Holland
15. Yale
Honorable Mention
Frankenmuth
Division 3
1. Hart
2. Traverse City St Francis
3. Pewamo-Westphalia
4. Reed City
5. Hanover-Horton
6. Benzie Central
7. St Louis
8. Saranac
9. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
10. Ithaca
11. Clare
12. Elk Rapids
13. Leslie
14. Central Montcalm
15. Dansville
Honorable Mention
Saugatuck
Division 4
1. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian
2. Johannesburg-Lewiston
3. Adrian Lenawee Christian
4. Petoskey St Michael
5. Hillsdale Academy
6. Mason County Eastern
7. Harbor Springs
8. Breckenridge
9. Three Oaks River Valley
10. Whitmore Lake
11. Frankfort
12. Ubly
13. Battle Creek St Philip
14. Carson City-Crystal
15. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
Honorable Mention
Concord
Marine City Cardinal Mooney
MHSAA Girls Rankings 9/17/22
Division 1
1. Ann Arbor Pioneer
2. Holland West Ottawa
3. Saline
4. Northville
5. Traverse City West
6. Macomb Dakota
7. Brighton
8. Okemos
9. Romeo
10. Jenison
11. Ann Arbor Skyline
12. Traverse City Central
13. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
14. Utica
15. Byron Center
Honorable Mention
Midland Dow
Portage Central
Division 2
1. East Grand Rapids
2. Grand Rapids Christian
3. Otsego
4. Zeeland East
5. St Joseph
6. Goodrich
7. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
8. Hudsonville Unity Christian
9. Shepherd
10. DeWitt
11. Alma
12. Frankenmuth
13. Grand Rapids South Christian
14. Spring Lake
15. St Johns
Honorable Mention
Chelsea
Division 3
1. Traverse City St Francis
2. Pewamo-Westphalia
3. Hart
4. Jackson Lumen Christi
5. Elk Rapids
6. Lansing Catholic
7. Leslie
8. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
9. Kalamazoo Christian
10. Caro
11. Benzie Central
12. Onsted
13. Kent City
14. Ithaca
15. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central
Honorable Mention
Central Montcalm
Division 4
1. Johannesburg-Lewiston
2. Hillsdale Academy
3. Whitmore Lake
4. Harbor Springs
5. Unionville-Sebewaing
6. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian
7. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest
8. Ubly
9. Beal City
10. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
11. Farwell
12. Breckenridge
13. Kingston
14. Buckley
15. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian
Honorable Mention
Leland
Mason County Eastern
Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
Grand Traverse Academy
