PREP CROSS COUNTRY

MHSAA Boys Rankings 9/17/22

Division 1

1. Northville

2. Portage Central

3. Plymouth

4. Grand Haven

5. Traverse City Central

6. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

7. Ann Arbor Skyline

8. Saline

9. Jenison

10. Detroit Catholic Central

11. Zeeland West

12. Romeo

13. Brighton

14. Utica

15. Battle Creek Lakeview

Honorable Mention

White Lake Lakeland

Macomb Dakota

Saginaw Heritage

Division 2

1. East Grand Rapids

2. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

3. Adrian

4. Grand Rapids Christian

5. Chelsea

6. Otsego

7. St Johns

8. Holland Christian

9. St Clair

10. Sparta

11. Petoskey

12. Freeland

13. Dearborn Divine Child

14. Holland

15. Yale

Honorable Mention

Frankenmuth

Division 3

1. Hart

2. Traverse City St Francis

3. Pewamo-Westphalia

4. Reed City

5. Hanover-Horton

6. Benzie Central

7. St Louis

8. Saranac

9. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

10. Ithaca

11. Clare

12. Elk Rapids

13. Leslie

14. Central Montcalm

15. Dansville

Honorable Mention

Saugatuck

Division 4

1. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian

2. Johannesburg-Lewiston

3. Adrian Lenawee Christian

4. Petoskey St Michael

5. Hillsdale Academy

6. Mason County Eastern

7. Harbor Springs

8. Breckenridge

9. Three Oaks River Valley

10. Whitmore Lake

11. Frankfort

12. Ubly

13. Battle Creek St Philip

14. Carson City-Crystal

15. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

Honorable Mention

Concord

Marine City Cardinal Mooney

MHSAA Girls Rankings 9/17/22

Division 1

1. Ann Arbor Pioneer

2. Holland West Ottawa

3. Saline

4. Northville

5. Traverse City West

6. Macomb Dakota

7. Brighton

8. Okemos

9. Romeo

10. Jenison

11. Ann Arbor Skyline

12. Traverse City Central

13. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

14. Utica

15. Byron Center

Honorable Mention

Midland Dow

Portage Central

Division 2

1. East Grand Rapids

2. Grand Rapids Christian

3. Otsego

4. Zeeland East

5. St Joseph

6. Goodrich

7. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

8. Hudsonville Unity Christian

9. Shepherd

10. DeWitt

11. Alma

12. Frankenmuth

13. Grand Rapids South Christian

14. Spring Lake

15. St Johns

Honorable Mention

Chelsea

Division 3

1. Traverse City St Francis

2. Pewamo-Westphalia

3. Hart

4. Jackson Lumen Christi

5. Elk Rapids

6. Lansing Catholic

7. Leslie

8. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

9. Kalamazoo Christian

10. Caro

11. Benzie Central

12. Onsted

13. Kent City

14. Ithaca

15. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central

Honorable Mention

Central Montcalm

Division 4

1. Johannesburg-Lewiston

2. Hillsdale Academy

3. Whitmore Lake

4. Harbor Springs

5. Unionville-Sebewaing

6. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian

7. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest

8. Ubly

9. Beal City

10. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

11. Farwell

12. Breckenridge

13. Kingston

14. Buckley

15. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian

Honorable Mention

Leland

Mason County Eastern

Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

Grand Traverse Academy

