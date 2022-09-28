PREP CROSS COUNTRY
MHSAA Boys LP Rankings 9/29/22
Division 1
1. Northville
2. Portage Central
3. Grand Haven
4. Ann Arbor Skyline
5. Plymouth
6. Brighton
7. Traverse City Central
8. Romeo
9. Detroit Catholic Central
10. Saline
11. Ann Arbor Pioneer
12. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
13. Troy
14. Port Huron Northern
15. Zeeland West
Honorable Mention
Caledonia
White Lake Lakeland
Dexter
Division 2
1. East Grand Rapids
2. Otsego
3. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
4. Chelsea
5. Grand Rapids Christian
6. Adrian
7. St Clair
8. Yale
9. Pinckney
10. Freeland
11. Fremont
12. Holland Christian
13. Dearborn Divine Child
14. Spring Lake
15. Allendale
Honorable Mention
St Johns
Division 3
1. Hart
2. Traverse City St Francis
3. Hanover-Horton
4. Pewamo-Westphalia
5. Saranac
6. Reed City
7. Benzie Central
8. St Louis
9. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
10. Clare
11. Ithaca
12. Central Montcalm
13. Saugatuck
14. Leslie
15. Erie Mason
Honorable Mention
Elk Rapids
Division 4
1. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian
2. Johannesburg-Lewiston
3. Petoskey St Michael
4. Hillsdale Academy
5. Harbor Springs
6. Adrian Lenawee Christian
7. Whitmore Lake
8. Three Oaks River Valley
9. Mason County Eastern
10. Ubly
11. Frankfort
12. Concord
13. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
14. Carson City-Crystal
15. Breckenridge
Honorable Mention
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
Marine City Cardinal Mooney
Brown City
MHSAA Boys UP Rankings 9/29/22
Division 1
1. Marquette
2. Sault Ste Marie
3. Houghton
Division 2
1. Painesdale Jeffers
2. Ironwood
3. Manistique
Division 3
1. Dollar Bay
2. Munising
3. Republic-Michigamme
MHSAA Girls LP Rankings 9/29/22
Division 1
1. Ann Arbor Pioneer
2. Holland West Ottawa
3. Romeo
4. Brighton
5. Saline
6. Northville
7. Okemos
8. Macomb Dakota
9. Traverse City West
10. Ann Arbor Skyline
11. Jenison
12. Dexter
13. Lowell
14. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
15. Midland Dow
Honorable Mention
Rockford
Division 2
1. Otsego
2. East Grand Rapids
3. Grand Rapids Christian
4. Spring Lake
5. St Joseph
6. Zeeland East
7. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
8. DeWitt
9. Hudsonville Unity Christian
10. Goodrich
11. Cadillac
12. Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy
13. Monroe Jefferson
14. Alma
15. Freeland
Honorable Mention
Croswell-Lexington
Division 3
1. Traverse City St Francis
2. Pewamo-Westphalia
3. Jackson Lumen Christi
4. Hart
5. Elk Rapids
6. Caro
7. Lansing Catholic
8. Leslie
9. Benzie Central
10. Onsted
11. Kalamazoo Christian
12. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
13. Central Montcalm
14. Kent City
15. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central
Division 4
1. Whitmore Lake
2. Hillsdale Academy
3. Johannesburg-Lewiston
4. Harbor Springs
5. Unionville-Sebewaing
6. Kingston
7. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest
8. Ubly
9. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian
10. Beal City
11. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
12. Grand Traverse Academy
13. Buckley
14. Lake Leelanau St Mary
15. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian
Honorable Mention
Breckenridge
MHSAA Girls UP Rankings 9/29/22
Division 1
1. Marquette
2. Houghton
3. Sault Ste Marie
Division 2
1. Hancock
2. Wakefield-Marenisco
3. Ironwood
Division 3
1. Munising
2. Chassell
3. Brimley
deals
SOCCER
Wednesday’s Transactions
Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA UNITED — Re-signed M Emanuel Reynoso to a three-year contract.
Commented
