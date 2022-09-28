PREP CROSS COUNTRY

MHSAA Boys LP Rankings 9/29/22

Division 1

1. Northville

2. Portage Central

3. Grand Haven

4. Ann Arbor Skyline

5. Plymouth

6. Brighton

7. Traverse City Central

8. Romeo

9. Detroit Catholic Central

10. Saline

11. Ann Arbor Pioneer

12. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

13. Troy

14. Port Huron Northern

15. Zeeland West

Honorable Mention

Caledonia

White Lake Lakeland

Dexter

Division 2

1. East Grand Rapids

2. Otsego

3. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

4. Chelsea

5. Grand Rapids Christian

6. Adrian

7. St Clair

8. Yale

9. Pinckney

10. Freeland

11. Fremont

12. Holland Christian

13. Dearborn Divine Child

14. Spring Lake

15. Allendale

Honorable Mention

St Johns

Division 3

1. Hart

2. Traverse City St Francis

3. Hanover-Horton

4. Pewamo-Westphalia

5. Saranac

6. Reed City

7. Benzie Central

8. St Louis

9. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

10. Clare

11. Ithaca

12. Central Montcalm

13. Saugatuck

14. Leslie

15. Erie Mason

Honorable Mention

Elk Rapids

Division 4

1. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian

2. Johannesburg-Lewiston

3. Petoskey St Michael

4. Hillsdale Academy

5. Harbor Springs

6. Adrian Lenawee Christian

7. Whitmore Lake

8. Three Oaks River Valley

9. Mason County Eastern

10. Ubly

11. Frankfort

12. Concord

13. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

14. Carson City-Crystal

15. Breckenridge

Honorable Mention

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

Marine City Cardinal Mooney

Brown City

MHSAA Boys UP Rankings 9/29/22

Division 1

1. Marquette

2. Sault Ste Marie

3. Houghton

Division 2

1. Painesdale Jeffers

2. Ironwood

3. Manistique

Division 3

1. Dollar Bay

2. Munising

3. Republic-Michigamme

MHSAA Girls LP Rankings 9/29/22

Division 1

1. Ann Arbor Pioneer

2. Holland West Ottawa

3. Romeo

4. Brighton

5. Saline

6. Northville

7. Okemos

8. Macomb Dakota

9. Traverse City West

10. Ann Arbor Skyline

11. Jenison

12. Dexter

13. Lowell

14. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

15. Midland Dow

Honorable Mention

Rockford

Division 2

1. Otsego

2. East Grand Rapids

3. Grand Rapids Christian

4. Spring Lake

5. St Joseph

6. Zeeland East

7. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

8. DeWitt

9. Hudsonville Unity Christian

10. Goodrich

11. Cadillac

12. Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy

13. Monroe Jefferson

14. Alma

15. Freeland

Honorable Mention

Croswell-Lexington

Division 3

1. Traverse City St Francis

2. Pewamo-Westphalia

3. Jackson Lumen Christi

4. Hart

5. Elk Rapids

6. Caro

7. Lansing Catholic

8. Leslie

9. Benzie Central

10. Onsted

11. Kalamazoo Christian

12. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

13. Central Montcalm

14. Kent City

15. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central

Division 4

1. Whitmore Lake

2. Hillsdale Academy

3. Johannesburg-Lewiston

4. Harbor Springs

5. Unionville-Sebewaing

6. Kingston

7. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest

8. Ubly

9. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian

10. Beal City

11. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

12. Grand Traverse Academy

13. Buckley

14. Lake Leelanau St Mary

15. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian

Honorable Mention

Breckenridge

MHSAA Girls UP Rankings 9/29/22

Division 1

1. Marquette

2. Houghton

3. Sault Ste Marie

Division 2

1. Hancock

2. Wakefield-Marenisco

3. Ironwood

Division 3

1. Munising

2. Chassell

3. Brimley

deals

SOCCER

Wednesday’s Transactions

Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Re-signed M Emanuel Reynoso to a three-year contract.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you