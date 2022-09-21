PREP CROSS COUNTRY

MHSAA Boys LP Rankings 9/22/22

Division 1

1. Northville

2. Plymouth

3. Portage Central

4. Grand Haven

5. Traverse City Central

6. Brighton

7. Saline

8. Ann Arbor Skyline

9. Zeeland West

10. Port Huron Northern

11. Detroit Catholic Central

12. Romeo

13. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

14. Jenison

15. Utica

Honorable Mention

White Lake Lakeland

Dexter

Kalamazoo Central

Division 2

1. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

2. Chelsea

3. East Grand Rapids

4. Adrian

5. Grand Rapids Christian

6. Pinckney

7. Otsego

8. Holland Christian

9. St Johns

10. Sparta

11. St Clair

12. Dearborn Divine Child

13. Petoskey

14. Yale

15. Freeland

Division 3

1. Hart

2. Traverse City St Francis

3. Pewamo-Westphalia

4. Hanover-Horton

5. Saranac

6. Reed City

7. Benzie Central

8. St Louis

9. Ithaca

10. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

11. Clare

12. Central Montcalm

13. Elk Rapids

14. Erie Mason

15. Leslie

Honorable Mention

Dansville

Division 4

1. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian

2. Johannesburg-Lewiston

3. Petoskey St Michael

4. Hillsdale Academy

5. Adrian Lenawee Christian

6. Harbor Springs

7. Three Oaks River Valley

8. Mason County Eastern

9. Whitmore Lake

10. Concord

11. Ubly

12. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

13. Frankfort

14. Battle Creek St Philip

15. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

Honorable Mention

Marine City Cardinal Mooney

MHSAA Boys UP Rankings 9/22/22

Division 1

1. Marquette

2. Sault Ste Marie

3. Houghton

Division 2

1. Painesdale Jeffers

2. Ironwood

3. Manistique

Division 3

1. Dollar Bay

2. Republic-Michigamme

3. Munising

MHSAA Girls LP Rankings 9/22/22

Division 1

1. Holland West Ottawa

2. Ann Arbor Pioneer

3. Brighton

4. Saline

5. Northville

6. Romeo

7. Traverse City West

8. Okemos

9. Ann Arbor Skyline

10. Jenison

11. Macomb Dakota

12. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

13. Grand Haven

14. Bay City Western

15. Utica

Division 2

1. East Grand Rapids

2. Grand Rapids Christian

3. Otsego

4. St Joseph

5. Spring Lake

6. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

7. Zeeland East

8. Goodrich

9. Frankenmuth

10. Grand Rapids South Christian

11. Alma

12. Hudsonville Unity Christian

13. DeWitt

14. Shepherd

15. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Honorable Mention

Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy

Division 3

1. Traverse City St Francis

2. Pewamo-Westphalia

3. Jackson Lumen Christi

4. Hart

5. Leslie

6. Elk Rapids

7. Lansing Catholic

8. Caro

9. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

10. Kalamazoo Christian

11. Benzie Central

12. Onsted

13. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central

14. Ithaca

15. Central Montcalm

Honorable Mention

Kent City

Division 4

1. Hillsdale Academy

2. Whitmore Lake

3. Johannesburg-Lewiston

4. Harbor Springs

5. Unionville-Sebewaing

6. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest

7. Kingston

8. Ubly

9. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian

10. Beal City

11. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

12. Buckley

13. Farwell

14. Breckenridge

15. Hudsonville Libertas Christian

MHSAA Girls UP Rankings 9/22/22

Division 1

1. Marquette

2. Houghton

3. Calumet

Division 2

1. Hancock

2. Wakefield-Marenisco

3. Ironwood

Division 3

1 Munising

2 Chassell

3 Brimley

PREP BOYS TENNIS

MHSAA Rankings 9/22/22

Division 1

1. Bloomfield Hills

2. Northville

3. Troy

4. Novi

5. Rochester

6. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

7. Detroit Catholic Central

8. Rochester Adams

9. Ann Arbor Skyline

T-10. Hudsonville

T-10. Ann Arbor Huron

Division 2

1. Midland Dow

2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

3. Mattawan

4. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

5. Birmingham Groves

6. Birmingham Seaholm

7. Okemos

8. Traverse City Central

9. Grosse Pointe South

T-10. Detroit U-D Jesuit

T-10. Battle Creek Lakeview

Division 3

1. Ann Arbor Greenhills

2. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

3. Detroit Country Day

4. Chelsea

5. Parma Western

6. Holland Christian

7. East Grand Rapids

8. Petoskey

9. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

T-10. Sturgis

T-10. St Clair

Division 4

1. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

2. Traverse City St Francis

3. Big Rapids

4. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

5. Hudsonville Unity Christian

6. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

7. Grand Rapids South Christian

8. Allegan

9. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

10. Jackson Lumen Christi

Baseball

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 90 58 .608 _

Toronto 84 65 .564 6½

Tampa Bay 82 67 .550 8½

Baltimore 77 71 .520 13

Boston 72 76 .486 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 82 67 .550 _

Chicago 76 73 .510 6

Minnesota 73 76 .490 9

Kansas City 60 89 .403 22

Detroit 57 92 .383 25

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Houston 99 51 .660 _

Seattle 81 66 .551 16½

Los Angeles 65 84 .436 33½

Texas 64 84 .432 34

Oakland 54 94 .365 44

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

z-New York 95 56 .629 _

z-Atlanta 93 56 .624 1

Philadelphia 81 67 .547 12½

Miami 61 89 .407 33½

Washington 52 97 .349 42

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 87 62 .584 _

Milwaukee 79 70 .530 8

Chicago 64 85 .430 23

Cincinnati 59 90 .396 28

Pittsburgh 55 94 .369 32

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Los Angeles 103 45 .696 _

San Diego 82 66 .554 21

San Francisco 71 77 .480 32

Arizona 69 80 .463 34½

Colorado 64 84 .432 39

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0

Detroit 3, Baltimore 2

Boston 5, Cincinnati 3

Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11

N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 8

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 4

Cleveland 10, Chicago White Sox 7, 11 innings

Oakland 4, Seattle 1

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, Boston 1

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 2

Baltimore 8, Detroit 1

N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 2

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 7-6) at Texas (Pérez 12-6), 2:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Winder 4-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 3-8), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 7-4) at Oakland (Martinez 4-5), 3:37 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 11-5) at Tampa Bay (Chargois 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 17-3) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-7), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 11-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-5), 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 11-8) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-8), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 5, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1

Boston 5, Cincinnati 3

Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11

Atlanta 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 8

N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 5

San Francisco 6, Colorado 3

San Diego 5, St. Louis 0

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2, 2nd game

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 3, Atlanta 2

Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Mets 0

Cincinnati 5, Boston 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Ureña 3-6), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-11), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-12), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 13-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 9-5), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-7), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Baltimore 8, Detroit 1

Detroit Baltimore

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Greene cf 4 0 0 0 Mullins cf 5 1 1 0

Báez ss 3 0 0 0 Rutschman dh 5 1 1 2

W.Castro ss 1 0 0 0 Henderson ss-3b 5 0 2 1

Carpenter rf 3 1 2 1 Mountcastle 1b 3 0 0 1

Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 Vavra 2b 2 1 1 0

Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 Mateo pr-ss 0 1 0 0

H.Castro 2b 3 0 1 0 Hays lf 4 1 1 0

Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 Stowers rf 4 2 2 3

Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 Urías 3b-2b 1 1 0 0

Baddoo lf 3 0 0 0 Chirinos c 4 0 1 1

Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 33 8 9 8

Detroit 000 000 100 — 1

Baltimore 003 002 03x — 8

E_H.Castro (13). DP_Detroit 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Detroit 1, Baltimore 7. HR_Carpenter (6), Stowers (2). SB_Mateo (31). SF_Mountcastle (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Manning L,2-3 5 1/3 4 5 3 5 4

Norris 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 3

Foley 1 5 3 3 0 1

Baltimore

Lyles W,11-11 9 3 1 1 0 6

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:27. A_9,314 (45,971).

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 72 17

Miami 2 0 0 1.000 62 45

N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 40 54

New England 1 1 0 .500 24 34

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 46 28

Houston 0 1 1 .250 29 36

Indianapolis 0 1 1 .250 20 44

Tennessee 0 2 0 .000 27 62

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 62 51

Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 56 55

Pittsburgh 1 1 0 .500 37 37

Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 37 43

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 71 45

Denver 1 1 0 .500 32 26

L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 48 46

Las Vegas 0 2 0 .000 42 53

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

N.Y. Giants 2 0 0 1.000 40 36

Phila. 2 0 0 1.000 62 42

Dallas 1 1 0 .500 23 36

Washington 1 1 0 .500 55 58

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 39 13

New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 37 46

Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 53 58

Carolina 0 2 0 .000 40 45

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Chicago 1 1 0 .500 29 37

Detroit 1 1 0 .500 71 65

Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 34 33

Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 30 31

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 1 1 0 .500 50 67

L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 41 58

San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 37 26

Seattle 1 1 0 .500 24 43

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at New England, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Phila. at Washington, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Miami at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 2

Minnesota vs New Orleans at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Phila., 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 3

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Tennis

ATP Money Leaders

Through Sept. 20

1 Carlos Alcaraz $7,391,733

2 Rafael Nadal $6,699,851

3 Casper Ruud $4,647,680

4 Stefanos Tsitsipas $4,414,583

5 Novak Djokovic $4,239,527

6 Nick Kyrgios $3,309,109

7 Daniil Medvedev $3,275,337

8 Hubert Hurkacz $3,192,173

9 Taylor Fritz $3,045,820

10 Andrey Rublev $2,832,823

11 Cameron Norrie $2,800,722

12 Jannik Sinner $2,743,448

13 Pablo Carreno Busta $2,708,656

14 Alexander Zverev $2,678,178

15 Felix Auger-Aliassime $2,637,734

16 Matteo Berrettini $2,128,172

17 Denis Shapovalov $2,100,411

18 Diego Schwartzman $1,928,805

19 Alex de Minaur $1,915,562

20 Marin Cilic $1,821,073

21 Karen Khachanov $1,804,123

22 Frances Tiafoe $1,732,279

23 John Isner $1,629,253

24 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina $1,601,732

25 Roberto Bautista Agut $1,596,535

26 Daniel Evans $1,563,553

27 Borna Coric $1,404,340

28 Miomir Kecmanovic $1,404,270

29 Cristian Garin $1,362,800

30 Tommy Paul $1,354,862

31 Botic van de Zandschulp $1,333,720

32 Grigor Dimitrov $1,327,880

33 Lorenzo Sonego $1,216,077

34 David Goffin $1,194,805

35 Holger Rune $1,179,776

36 Fabio Fognini $1,115,911

37 Filip Krajinovic $1,097,308

38 Nikoloz Basilashvili $1,081,431

39 Alexander Bublik $1,074,152

40 Lorenzo Sonego $1,057,450

41 Francisco Cerundolo $1,053,066

42 Albert Ramos-Vinolas $1,021,973

43 Rajeev Ram $1,018,721

44 Joe Salisbury $1,018,661

45 Maxime Cressy $993,708

46 Thanasi Kokkinakis $991,833

47 Brandon Nakashima $960,930

48 Jenson Brooksby $956,469

49 Aslan Karatsev $955,081

50 Pedro Martinez $952,939

NCAA Football

College Football Schedule

West Virginia (1-2) at Virginia Tech (2-1), 7:30 p.m.

MIDWEST

Chattanooga (3-0) at Illinois (2-1), 8:30 p.m.

Friday, September 23

EAST

Virginia (2-1) at Syracuse (3-0), 7 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Boise St. (2-1) at UTEP (1-3), 9 p.m.

FAR WEST

Nevada (2-2) at Air Force (2-1), 8 p.m.

Saturday, September 24

EAST

Rhode Island (2-1) at Pittsburgh (2-1), Noon

ETSU (1-2) at Robert Morris (0-2), Noon

Cent. Michigan (1-2) at Penn St. (3-0), Noon

Harvard (1-0) at Brown (1-0), 12:30 p.m.

Columbia (1-0) at Georgetown (1-2), 12:30 p.m.

Holy Cross (3-0) at Colgate (1-2), 1 p.m.

Bryant (0-3) at LIU Brooklyn (0-3), 1 p.m.

Lafayette (1-2) at Penn (1-0), 1 p.m.

Dartmouth (1-0) at Sacred Heart (1-2), 2 p.m.

Yale (0-1) at Cornell (1-0), 2 p.m.

Umass (1-2) at Temple (1-2), 2 p.m.

Merrimack (1-2) at Delaware St. (2-1), 2 p.m.

Lehigh (1-2) at Princeton (1-0), 3 p.m.

CCSU (0-3) at Albany (NY) (0-3), 3:30 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) (1-2) at Villanova (2-1), 3:30 p.m.

New Hampshire (2-1) at Towson (2-1), 4 p.m.

Hampton (3-0) at Delaware (3-0), 6 p.m.

Iowa (2-1) at Rutgers (3-0), 7 p.m.

SOUTH

Missouri (2-1) at Auburn (2-1), Noon

South Florida (1-2) at Louisville (1-2), Noon

Clemson (3-0) at Wake Forest (3-0), Noon

Bowling Green (1-2) at Mississippi St. (2-1), Noon

Kent St. (1-2) at Georgia (3-0), Noon

Furman (2-1) at Charleston Southern (0-3), Noon

Morehead St. (1-2) at Stetson (2-1), 1 p.m.

Grambling St. (1-2) at Bethune-Cookman (0-2), 2 p.m.

Stony Brook (0-2) at Richmond (2-1), 2 p.m.

MVSU (0-3) at Jackson St. (3-0), 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) (1-2) at Norfolk St. (0-3), 2 p.m.

W. Carolina (2-1) at Samford (2-1), 3 p.m.

North Texas (2-2) at Memphis (2-1), 3:30 p.m.

Florida (2-1) at Tennessee (3-0), 3:30 p.m.

Elon (2-1) at William & Mary (3-0), 3:30 p.m.

James Madison (2-0) at Appalachian St. (2-1), 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame (1-2) at North Carolina (3-0), 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee (2-1) at Miami (2-1), 3:30 p.m.

FIU (1-1) at W. Kentucky (2-1), 3:30 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg (0-2) at NC Central (3-0), 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky (2-1) at Austin Peay (3-1), 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech (1-2) at UCF (2-1), 4 p.m.

Tulsa (2-1) at Mississippi (3-0), 4 p.m.

Jacksonville St. (3-1) at Nicholls (0-3), 4 p.m.

Lamar (0-3) at Northwestern St. (0-3), 4:30 p.m.

E. Illinois (0-3) at Murray St. (0-3), 5 p.m.

Ball St. (1-2) at Georgia Southern (2-1), 6 p.m.

Arkansas St. (1-2) at Old Dominion (1-2), 6 p.m.

Navy (0-2) at East Carolina (2-1), 6 p.m.

Wofford (0-3) at Kennesaw St. (0-2), 6 p.m.

Akron (1-2) at Liberty (2-1), 6 p.m.

Prairie View (1-2) at Alabama St. (2-1), 6 p.m.

Alabama A&M (0-3) at Florida A&M (1-2), 6 p.m.

Mercer (2-1) at Gardner-Webb (1-2), 6 p.m.

Southern Miss. (1-2) at Tulane (3-0), 7 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) (2-0) at UT Martin (1-2), 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word (3-0) at SE Louisiana (1-2), 7 p.m.

Tarleton St. (2-1) at North Alabama (1-2), 7 p.m.

N. Illinois (1-2) at Kentucky (3-0), 7 p.m.

SC State (1-1) at NC A&T (0-3), 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-1) at Alcorn St. (1-2), 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech (1-2) at South Alabama (2-1), 7 p.m.

Marshall (2-1) at Troy (1-2), 7 p.m.

Davidson (2-1) at Presbyterian (1-2), 7 p.m.

Charlotte (1-3) at South Carolina (1-2), 7:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt (3-1) at Alabama (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

Uconn (1-3) at NC State (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico (2-1) at LSU (2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette (2-1) at Louisiana-Monroe (1-2), 8 p.m.

Mississippi College (0-0) at McNeese St. (0-3), 8 p.m.

Boston College (1-2) at Florida St. (3-0), 8 p.m.

MIDWEST

Duke (3-0) at Kansas (3-0), Noon

Baylor (2-1) at Iowa St. (3-0), Noon

Maryland (3-0) at Michigan (3-0), Noon

Buffalo (0-3) at E. Michigan (2-1), Noon

San Diego (1-2) at Valparaiso (1-2), 1 p.m.

Fordham (3-0) at Ohio (1-2), 2 p.m.

Marist (0-2) at Drake (0-3), 2 p.m.

N. Dakota St. (2-1) at South Dakota (1-2), 2 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) (0-1) at St. Thomas (Minn.) (1-1), 2 p.m.

S. Dakota St. (2-1) at Missouri St. (2-1), 3 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas (1-2) at SE Missouri (2-1), 3 p.m.

North Dakota (2-1) at S. Illinois (1-2), 3 p.m.

Minnesota (3-0) at Michigan St. (2-1), 3:30 p.m.

Indiana (3-0) at Cincinnati (2-1), 3:30 p.m.

N. Iowa (0-3) at W. Illinois (0-3), 4 p.m.

Wisconsin (2-1) at Ohio St. (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) (1-2) at Northwestern (1-2), 7:30 p.m.

FAU (2-2) at Purdue (1-2), 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

TCU (2-0) at SMU (2-1), Noon

Texas Southern (1-2) at UTSA (1-2), 3:30 p.m.

Texas (2-1) at Texas Tech (2-1), 3:30 p.m.

Rice (2-1) at Houston (1-2), 6 p.m.

North American University (0-1) at Texas A&M Commerce (1-2), 7 p.m.

Texas A&M (2-1) vs. Arkansas (3-0) at Arlington, Texas, 7 p.m.

Warner University (0-0) at Stephen F. Austin (1-2), 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist (1-1) at Texas State (1-2), 7 p.m.

W. New Mexico (0-0) at Abilene Christian (2-1), 8 p.m.

Kansas St. (2-1) at Oklahoma (3-0), 8 p.m.

FAR WEST

UCLA (3-0) at Colorado (0-3), 2 p.m.

Idaho St. (0-3) at N. Colorado (1-2), 3 p.m.

Toledo (2-1) at San Diego St. (1-2), 3:30 p.m.

Portland St. (0-2) at Montana (3-0), 4 p.m.

Oregon (2-1) at Washington St. (3-0), 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. (2-0) at Colorado St. (0-3), 4 p.m.

Montana St. (2-1) at E. Washington (1-1), 4 p.m.

Idaho (1-2) at N. Arizona (1-2), 4 p.m.

Arizona (2-1) at California (2-1), 5:30 p.m.

UNLV (2-1) at Utah St. (1-2), 7 p.m.

Utah Tech (1-2) at S. Utah (2-1), 8 p.m.

Hawaii (1-3) at New Mexico St. (0-4), 8 p.m.

Southern Cal (3-0) at Oregon St. (3-0), 9:30 p.m.

Weber St. (3-0) at UC Davis (1-2), 10 p.m.

Wyoming (3-1) at BYU (2-1), 10:15 p.m.

Stanford (1-1) at Washington (3-0), 10:30 p.m.

Utah (2-1) at Arizona St. (1-2), 10:30 p.m.

W. Michigan (1-2) at San Jose St. (1-1), 10:30 p.m.

