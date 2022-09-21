PREP CROSS COUNTRY
MHSAA Boys LP Rankings 9/22/22
Division 1
1. Northville
2. Plymouth
3. Portage Central
4. Grand Haven
5. Traverse City Central
6. Brighton
7. Saline
8. Ann Arbor Skyline
9. Zeeland West
10. Port Huron Northern
11. Detroit Catholic Central
12. Romeo
13. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
14. Jenison
15. Utica
Honorable Mention
White Lake Lakeland
Dexter
Kalamazoo Central
Division 2
1. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
2. Chelsea
3. East Grand Rapids
4. Adrian
5. Grand Rapids Christian
6. Pinckney
7. Otsego
8. Holland Christian
9. St Johns
10. Sparta
11. St Clair
12. Dearborn Divine Child
13. Petoskey
14. Yale
15. Freeland
Division 3
1. Hart
2. Traverse City St Francis
3. Pewamo-Westphalia
4. Hanover-Horton
5. Saranac
6. Reed City
7. Benzie Central
8. St Louis
9. Ithaca
10. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
11. Clare
12. Central Montcalm
13. Elk Rapids
14. Erie Mason
15. Leslie
Honorable Mention
Dansville
Division 4
1. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian
2. Johannesburg-Lewiston
3. Petoskey St Michael
4. Hillsdale Academy
5. Adrian Lenawee Christian
6. Harbor Springs
7. Three Oaks River Valley
8. Mason County Eastern
9. Whitmore Lake
10. Concord
11. Ubly
12. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
13. Frankfort
14. Battle Creek St Philip
15. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
Honorable Mention
Marine City Cardinal Mooney
MHSAA Boys UP Rankings 9/22/22
Division 1
1. Marquette
2. Sault Ste Marie
3. Houghton
Division 2
1. Painesdale Jeffers
2. Ironwood
3. Manistique
Division 3
1. Dollar Bay
2. Republic-Michigamme
3. Munising
MHSAA Girls LP Rankings 9/22/22
Division 1
1. Holland West Ottawa
2. Ann Arbor Pioneer
3. Brighton
4. Saline
5. Northville
6. Romeo
7. Traverse City West
8. Okemos
9. Ann Arbor Skyline
10. Jenison
11. Macomb Dakota
12. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
13. Grand Haven
14. Bay City Western
15. Utica
Division 2
1. East Grand Rapids
2. Grand Rapids Christian
3. Otsego
4. St Joseph
5. Spring Lake
6. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
7. Zeeland East
8. Goodrich
9. Frankenmuth
10. Grand Rapids South Christian
11. Alma
12. Hudsonville Unity Christian
13. DeWitt
14. Shepherd
15. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Honorable Mention
Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy
Division 3
1. Traverse City St Francis
2. Pewamo-Westphalia
3. Jackson Lumen Christi
4. Hart
5. Leslie
6. Elk Rapids
7. Lansing Catholic
8. Caro
9. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
10. Kalamazoo Christian
11. Benzie Central
12. Onsted
13. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central
14. Ithaca
15. Central Montcalm
Honorable Mention
Kent City
Division 4
1. Hillsdale Academy
2. Whitmore Lake
3. Johannesburg-Lewiston
4. Harbor Springs
5. Unionville-Sebewaing
6. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest
7. Kingston
8. Ubly
9. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian
10. Beal City
11. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
12. Buckley
13. Farwell
14. Breckenridge
15. Hudsonville Libertas Christian
MHSAA Girls UP Rankings 9/22/22
Division 1
1. Marquette
2. Houghton
3. Calumet
Division 2
1. Hancock
2. Wakefield-Marenisco
3. Ironwood
Division 3
1 Munising
2 Chassell
3 Brimley
MHSAA Rankings 9/22/22
Division 1
1. Bloomfield Hills
2. Northville
3. Troy
4. Novi
5. Rochester
6. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
7. Detroit Catholic Central
8. Rochester Adams
9. Ann Arbor Skyline
T-10. Hudsonville
T-10. Ann Arbor Huron
Division 2
1. Midland Dow
2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
3. Mattawan
4. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
5. Birmingham Groves
6. Birmingham Seaholm
7. Okemos
8. Traverse City Central
9. Grosse Pointe South
T-10. Detroit U-D Jesuit
T-10. Battle Creek Lakeview
Division 3
1. Ann Arbor Greenhills
2. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
3. Detroit Country Day
4. Chelsea
5. Parma Western
6. Holland Christian
7. East Grand Rapids
8. Petoskey
9. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
T-10. Sturgis
T-10. St Clair
Division 4
1. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
2. Traverse City St Francis
3. Big Rapids
4. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
5. Hudsonville Unity Christian
6. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
7. Grand Rapids South Christian
8. Allegan
9. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
10. Jackson Lumen Christi
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 90 58 .608 _
Toronto 84 65 .564 6½
Tampa Bay 82 67 .550 8½
Baltimore 77 71 .520 13
Boston 72 76 .486 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 82 67 .550 _
Chicago 76 73 .510 6
Minnesota 73 76 .490 9
Kansas City 60 89 .403 22
Detroit 57 92 .383 25
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 99 51 .660 _
Seattle 81 66 .551 16½
Los Angeles 65 84 .436 33½
Texas 64 84 .432 34
Oakland 54 94 .365 44
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-New York 95 56 .629 _
z-Atlanta 93 56 .624 1
Philadelphia 81 67 .547 12½
Miami 61 89 .407 33½
Washington 52 97 .349 42
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 87 62 .584 _
Milwaukee 79 70 .530 8
Chicago 64 85 .430 23
Cincinnati 59 90 .396 28
Pittsburgh 55 94 .369 32
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 103 45 .696 _
San Diego 82 66 .554 21
San Francisco 71 77 .480 32
Arizona 69 80 .463 34½
Colorado 64 84 .432 39
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0
Detroit 3, Baltimore 2
Boston 5, Cincinnati 3
Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11
N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 8
L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2
Kansas City 5, Minnesota 4
Cleveland 10, Chicago White Sox 7, 11 innings
Oakland 4, Seattle 1
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 5, Boston 1
Houston 5, Tampa Bay 2
Baltimore 8, Detroit 1
N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2
Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2
Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings
Kansas City 5, Minnesota 2
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 7-6) at Texas (Pérez 12-6), 2:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Winder 4-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 3-8), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 7-4) at Oakland (Martinez 4-5), 3:37 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 11-5) at Tampa Bay (Chargois 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 17-3) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-7), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 11-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 13-5), 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 11-8) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-8), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 5, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1
Boston 5, Cincinnati 3
Toronto 18, Philadelphia 11
Atlanta 3, Washington 2
N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 8
N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 5
San Francisco 6, Colorado 3
San Diego 5, St. Louis 0
Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2, 2nd game
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 3, Atlanta 2
Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Mets 0
Cincinnati 5, Boston 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 3
N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2
Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Ureña 3-6), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 0-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-11), 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-12), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 13-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 9-5), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-7), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore 8, Detroit 1
Detroit Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Greene cf 4 0 0 0 Mullins cf 5 1 1 0
Báez ss 3 0 0 0 Rutschman dh 5 1 1 2
W.Castro ss 1 0 0 0 Henderson ss-3b 5 0 2 1
Carpenter rf 3 1 2 1 Mountcastle 1b 3 0 0 1
Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 Vavra 2b 2 1 1 0
Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 Mateo pr-ss 0 1 0 0
H.Castro 2b 3 0 1 0 Hays lf 4 1 1 0
Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 Stowers rf 4 2 2 3
Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 Urías 3b-2b 1 1 0 0
Baddoo lf 3 0 0 0 Chirinos c 4 0 1 1
Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 33 8 9 8
Detroit 000 000 100 — 1
Baltimore 003 002 03x — 8
E_H.Castro (13). DP_Detroit 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Detroit 1, Baltimore 7. HR_Carpenter (6), Stowers (2). SB_Mateo (31). SF_Mountcastle (7).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Manning L,2-3 5 1/3 4 5 3 5 4
Norris 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 3
Foley 1 5 3 3 0 1
Baltimore
Lyles W,11-11 9 3 1 1 0 6
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_2:27. A_9,314 (45,971).
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 72 17
Miami 2 0 0 1.000 62 45
N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 40 54
New England 1 1 0 .500 24 34
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 46 28
Houston 0 1 1 .250 29 36
Indianapolis 0 1 1 .250 20 44
Tennessee 0 2 0 .000 27 62
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 62 51
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 56 55
Pittsburgh 1 1 0 .500 37 37
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 37 43
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 71 45
Denver 1 1 0 .500 32 26
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 48 46
Las Vegas 0 2 0 .000 42 53
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 2 0 0 1.000 40 36
Phila. 2 0 0 1.000 62 42
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 23 36
Washington 1 1 0 .500 55 58
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 39 13
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 37 46
Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 53 58
Carolina 0 2 0 .000 40 45
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 29 37
Detroit 1 1 0 .500 71 65
Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 34 33
Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 30 31
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 50 67
L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 41 58
San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 37 26
Seattle 1 1 0 .500 24 43
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at New England, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Phila. at Washington, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Denver, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Miami at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 2
Minnesota vs New Orleans at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.
Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Phila., 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.
Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 3
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
ATP Money Leaders
Through Sept. 20
1 Carlos Alcaraz $7,391,733
2 Rafael Nadal $6,699,851
3 Casper Ruud $4,647,680
4 Stefanos Tsitsipas $4,414,583
5 Novak Djokovic $4,239,527
6 Nick Kyrgios $3,309,109
7 Daniil Medvedev $3,275,337
8 Hubert Hurkacz $3,192,173
9 Taylor Fritz $3,045,820
10 Andrey Rublev $2,832,823
11 Cameron Norrie $2,800,722
12 Jannik Sinner $2,743,448
13 Pablo Carreno Busta $2,708,656
14 Alexander Zverev $2,678,178
15 Felix Auger-Aliassime $2,637,734
16 Matteo Berrettini $2,128,172
17 Denis Shapovalov $2,100,411
18 Diego Schwartzman $1,928,805
19 Alex de Minaur $1,915,562
20 Marin Cilic $1,821,073
21 Karen Khachanov $1,804,123
22 Frances Tiafoe $1,732,279
23 John Isner $1,629,253
24 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina $1,601,732
25 Roberto Bautista Agut $1,596,535
26 Daniel Evans $1,563,553
27 Borna Coric $1,404,340
28 Miomir Kecmanovic $1,404,270
29 Cristian Garin $1,362,800
30 Tommy Paul $1,354,862
31 Botic van de Zandschulp $1,333,720
32 Grigor Dimitrov $1,327,880
33 Lorenzo Sonego $1,216,077
34 David Goffin $1,194,805
35 Holger Rune $1,179,776
36 Fabio Fognini $1,115,911
37 Filip Krajinovic $1,097,308
38 Nikoloz Basilashvili $1,081,431
39 Alexander Bublik $1,074,152
40 Lorenzo Sonego $1,057,450
41 Francisco Cerundolo $1,053,066
42 Albert Ramos-Vinolas $1,021,973
43 Rajeev Ram $1,018,721
44 Joe Salisbury $1,018,661
45 Maxime Cressy $993,708
46 Thanasi Kokkinakis $991,833
47 Brandon Nakashima $960,930
48 Jenson Brooksby $956,469
49 Aslan Karatsev $955,081
50 Pedro Martinez $952,939
College Football Schedule
West Virginia (1-2) at Virginia Tech (2-1), 7:30 p.m.
MIDWEST
Chattanooga (3-0) at Illinois (2-1), 8:30 p.m.
Friday, September 23
EAST
Virginia (2-1) at Syracuse (3-0), 7 p.m.
SOUTHWEST
Boise St. (2-1) at UTEP (1-3), 9 p.m.
FAR WEST
Nevada (2-2) at Air Force (2-1), 8 p.m.
Saturday, September 24
EAST
Rhode Island (2-1) at Pittsburgh (2-1), Noon
ETSU (1-2) at Robert Morris (0-2), Noon
Cent. Michigan (1-2) at Penn St. (3-0), Noon
Harvard (1-0) at Brown (1-0), 12:30 p.m.
Columbia (1-0) at Georgetown (1-2), 12:30 p.m.
Holy Cross (3-0) at Colgate (1-2), 1 p.m.
Bryant (0-3) at LIU Brooklyn (0-3), 1 p.m.
Lafayette (1-2) at Penn (1-0), 1 p.m.
Dartmouth (1-0) at Sacred Heart (1-2), 2 p.m.
Yale (0-1) at Cornell (1-0), 2 p.m.
Umass (1-2) at Temple (1-2), 2 p.m.
Merrimack (1-2) at Delaware St. (2-1), 2 p.m.
Lehigh (1-2) at Princeton (1-0), 3 p.m.
CCSU (0-3) at Albany (NY) (0-3), 3:30 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) (1-2) at Villanova (2-1), 3:30 p.m.
New Hampshire (2-1) at Towson (2-1), 4 p.m.
Hampton (3-0) at Delaware (3-0), 6 p.m.
Iowa (2-1) at Rutgers (3-0), 7 p.m.
SOUTH
Missouri (2-1) at Auburn (2-1), Noon
South Florida (1-2) at Louisville (1-2), Noon
Clemson (3-0) at Wake Forest (3-0), Noon
Bowling Green (1-2) at Mississippi St. (2-1), Noon
Kent St. (1-2) at Georgia (3-0), Noon
Furman (2-1) at Charleston Southern (0-3), Noon
Morehead St. (1-2) at Stetson (2-1), 1 p.m.
Grambling St. (1-2) at Bethune-Cookman (0-2), 2 p.m.
Stony Brook (0-2) at Richmond (2-1), 2 p.m.
MVSU (0-3) at Jackson St. (3-0), 2 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) (1-2) at Norfolk St. (0-3), 2 p.m.
W. Carolina (2-1) at Samford (2-1), 3 p.m.
North Texas (2-2) at Memphis (2-1), 3:30 p.m.
Florida (2-1) at Tennessee (3-0), 3:30 p.m.
Elon (2-1) at William & Mary (3-0), 3:30 p.m.
James Madison (2-0) at Appalachian St. (2-1), 3:30 p.m.
Notre Dame (1-2) at North Carolina (3-0), 3:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee (2-1) at Miami (2-1), 3:30 p.m.
FIU (1-1) at W. Kentucky (2-1), 3:30 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg (0-2) at NC Central (3-0), 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky (2-1) at Austin Peay (3-1), 4 p.m.
Georgia Tech (1-2) at UCF (2-1), 4 p.m.
Tulsa (2-1) at Mississippi (3-0), 4 p.m.
Jacksonville St. (3-1) at Nicholls (0-3), 4 p.m.
Lamar (0-3) at Northwestern St. (0-3), 4:30 p.m.
E. Illinois (0-3) at Murray St. (0-3), 5 p.m.
Ball St. (1-2) at Georgia Southern (2-1), 6 p.m.
Arkansas St. (1-2) at Old Dominion (1-2), 6 p.m.
Navy (0-2) at East Carolina (2-1), 6 p.m.
Wofford (0-3) at Kennesaw St. (0-2), 6 p.m.
Akron (1-2) at Liberty (2-1), 6 p.m.
Prairie View (1-2) at Alabama St. (2-1), 6 p.m.
Alabama A&M (0-3) at Florida A&M (1-2), 6 p.m.
Mercer (2-1) at Gardner-Webb (1-2), 6 p.m.
Southern Miss. (1-2) at Tulane (3-0), 7 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) (2-0) at UT Martin (1-2), 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word (3-0) at SE Louisiana (1-2), 7 p.m.
Tarleton St. (2-1) at North Alabama (1-2), 7 p.m.
N. Illinois (1-2) at Kentucky (3-0), 7 p.m.
SC State (1-1) at NC A&T (0-3), 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff (2-1) at Alcorn St. (1-2), 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech (1-2) at South Alabama (2-1), 7 p.m.
Marshall (2-1) at Troy (1-2), 7 p.m.
Davidson (2-1) at Presbyterian (1-2), 7 p.m.
Charlotte (1-3) at South Carolina (1-2), 7:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt (3-1) at Alabama (3-0), 7:30 p.m.
Uconn (1-3) at NC State (3-0), 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico (2-1) at LSU (2-1), 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette (2-1) at Louisiana-Monroe (1-2), 8 p.m.
Mississippi College (0-0) at McNeese St. (0-3), 8 p.m.
Boston College (1-2) at Florida St. (3-0), 8 p.m.
MIDWEST
Duke (3-0) at Kansas (3-0), Noon
Baylor (2-1) at Iowa St. (3-0), Noon
Maryland (3-0) at Michigan (3-0), Noon
Buffalo (0-3) at E. Michigan (2-1), Noon
San Diego (1-2) at Valparaiso (1-2), 1 p.m.
Fordham (3-0) at Ohio (1-2), 2 p.m.
Marist (0-2) at Drake (0-3), 2 p.m.
N. Dakota St. (2-1) at South Dakota (1-2), 2 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) (0-1) at St. Thomas (Minn.) (1-1), 2 p.m.
S. Dakota St. (2-1) at Missouri St. (2-1), 3 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas (1-2) at SE Missouri (2-1), 3 p.m.
North Dakota (2-1) at S. Illinois (1-2), 3 p.m.
Minnesota (3-0) at Michigan St. (2-1), 3:30 p.m.
Indiana (3-0) at Cincinnati (2-1), 3:30 p.m.
N. Iowa (0-3) at W. Illinois (0-3), 4 p.m.
Wisconsin (2-1) at Ohio St. (3-0), 7:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) (1-2) at Northwestern (1-2), 7:30 p.m.
FAU (2-2) at Purdue (1-2), 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHWEST
TCU (2-0) at SMU (2-1), Noon
Texas Southern (1-2) at UTSA (1-2), 3:30 p.m.
Texas (2-1) at Texas Tech (2-1), 3:30 p.m.
Rice (2-1) at Houston (1-2), 6 p.m.
North American University (0-1) at Texas A&M Commerce (1-2), 7 p.m.
Texas A&M (2-1) vs. Arkansas (3-0) at Arlington, Texas, 7 p.m.
Warner University (0-0) at Stephen F. Austin (1-2), 7 p.m.
Houston Baptist (1-1) at Texas State (1-2), 7 p.m.
W. New Mexico (0-0) at Abilene Christian (2-1), 8 p.m.
Kansas St. (2-1) at Oklahoma (3-0), 8 p.m.
FAR WEST
UCLA (3-0) at Colorado (0-3), 2 p.m.
Idaho St. (0-3) at N. Colorado (1-2), 3 p.m.
Toledo (2-1) at San Diego St. (1-2), 3:30 p.m.
Portland St. (0-2) at Montana (3-0), 4 p.m.
Oregon (2-1) at Washington St. (3-0), 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. (2-0) at Colorado St. (0-3), 4 p.m.
Montana St. (2-1) at E. Washington (1-1), 4 p.m.
Idaho (1-2) at N. Arizona (1-2), 4 p.m.
Arizona (2-1) at California (2-1), 5:30 p.m.
UNLV (2-1) at Utah St. (1-2), 7 p.m.
Utah Tech (1-2) at S. Utah (2-1), 8 p.m.
Hawaii (1-3) at New Mexico St. (0-4), 8 p.m.
Southern Cal (3-0) at Oregon St. (3-0), 9:30 p.m.
Weber St. (3-0) at UC Davis (1-2), 10 p.m.
Wyoming (3-1) at BYU (2-1), 10:15 p.m.
Stanford (1-1) at Washington (3-0), 10:30 p.m.
Utah (2-1) at Arizona St. (1-2), 10:30 p.m.
W. Michigan (1-2) at San Jose St. (1-1), 10:30 p.m.
