CROSS COUNTRY

MHSAA Boys LP Rankings 10/21/22

Division 1

1. Northville

2. Saline

3. Traverse City Central

4. Portage Central

5. Brighton

6. Plymouth

7. Grand Haven

8. Ann Arbor Skyline

9. Romeo

10. Ann Arbor Pioneer

11. Troy

12. Clarkston

13. Detroit Catholic Central

14. Kalamazoo Central

15. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

Honorable Mention

Zeeland West

Milford

Division 2

1. East Grand Rapids

2. Chelsea

3. Pinckney

4. Grand Rapids Christian

5. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

6. Adrian

7. Dearborn Divine Child

8. Otsego

9. St Clair

10. Freeland

11. St Johns

12. Petoskey

13. Allendale

14. Yale

15. Holland Christian

Division 3

1. Hart

2. Traverse City St Francis

3. Hanover-Horton

4. St Louis

5. Saranac

6. Pewamo-Westphalia

7. Reed City

8. Benzie Central

9. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

10. Leslie

11. Central Montcalm

12. Ithaca

13. Clare

14. Elk Rapids

15. Jackson Lumen Christi

Honorable Mention

Saugatuck

Erie Mason

Division 4

1. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian

2. Johannesburg-Lewiston

3. Petoskey St Michael

4. Hillsdale Academy

5. Adrian Lenawee Christian

6. Whitmore Lake

7. Harbor Springs

8. Three Oaks River Valley

9. Frankfort

10. Mason County Eastern

11. Concord

12. Brown City

13. Carson City-Crystal

14. Ubly

15. Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy

Honorable Mention

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

Marine City Cardinal Mooney

MHSAA Boys UP Rankings 10/21/22

Division 1

1. Marquette

2. Sault Ste Marie

3. Gladstone

Division 2

1. Painesdale Jeffers

2. Manistique

3. Ironwood

Division 3

1. Dollar Bay

2. Engadine

3. Munising

MHSAA Girls LP Rankings 10/21/22

Division 1

1. Ann Arbor Pioneer

2. Holland West Ottawa

3. Saline

4. Brighton

5. Romeo

6. Traverse City West

7. Okemos

8. Jenison

9. Northville

10. Oxford

11. Rockford

12. Traverse City Central

13. Walled Lake Northern

14. Ann Arbor Skyline

15. Grand Haven

Honorable Mention

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

Division 2

1. Otsego

2. Grand Rapids Christian

3. East Grand Rapids

4. St Joseph

5. Zeeland East

6. Goodrich

7. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

8. Spring Lake

9. Alma

10. Grand Rapids South Christian

11. DeWitt

12. Williamston

13. Frankenmuth

14. Tecumseh

15. Hudsonville Unity Christian

Honorable Mention

St Johns

Monroe Jefferson

Shepherd

Division 3

1. Traverse City St Francis

2. Hart

3. Pewamo-Westphalia

4. Jackson Lumen Christi

5. Elk Rapids

6. Lansing Catholic

7. Caro

8. Leslie

9. Onsted

10. Benzie Central

11. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

12. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central

13. Ithaca

14. Kalamazoo Christian

15. Kent City

Honorable Mention

Central Montcalm

Division 4

1. Whitmore Lake

2. Johannesburg-Lewiston

3. Harbor Springs

4. Hillsdale Academy

5. Kingston

6. Unionville-Sebewaing

7. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest

8. Ubly

9. Buckley

10. Grand Traverse Academy

11. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

12. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

13. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian

14. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian

15. Beal City

Honorable Mention

Breckenridge

MHSAA Girls UP Rankings 10/21/22

Division 1

1. Marquette

2. Houghton

3. Sault Ste Marie

Division 2

1. Hancock

2. Wakefield-Marenisco

3. Ironwood

Division 3

1. Munising

2. Engadine

3. Rapid River

