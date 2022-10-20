CROSS COUNTRY
MHSAA Boys LP Rankings 10/21/22
Division 1
1. Northville
2. Saline
3. Traverse City Central
4. Portage Central
5. Brighton
6. Plymouth
7. Grand Haven
8. Ann Arbor Skyline
9. Romeo
10. Ann Arbor Pioneer
11. Troy
12. Clarkston
13. Detroit Catholic Central
14. Kalamazoo Central
15. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
Honorable Mention
Zeeland West
Milford
Division 2
1. East Grand Rapids
2. Chelsea
3. Pinckney
4. Grand Rapids Christian
5. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
6. Adrian
7. Dearborn Divine Child
8. Otsego
9. St Clair
10. Freeland
11. St Johns
12. Petoskey
13. Allendale
14. Yale
15. Holland Christian
Division 3
1. Hart
2. Traverse City St Francis
3. Hanover-Horton
4. St Louis
5. Saranac
6. Pewamo-Westphalia
7. Reed City
8. Benzie Central
9. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
10. Leslie
11. Central Montcalm
12. Ithaca
13. Clare
14. Elk Rapids
15. Jackson Lumen Christi
Honorable Mention
Saugatuck
Erie Mason
Division 4
1. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian
2. Johannesburg-Lewiston
3. Petoskey St Michael
4. Hillsdale Academy
5. Adrian Lenawee Christian
6. Whitmore Lake
7. Harbor Springs
8. Three Oaks River Valley
9. Frankfort
10. Mason County Eastern
11. Concord
12. Brown City
13. Carson City-Crystal
14. Ubly
15. Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy
Honorable Mention
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
Marine City Cardinal Mooney
MHSAA Boys UP Rankings 10/21/22
Division 1
1. Marquette
2. Sault Ste Marie
3. Gladstone
Division 2
1. Painesdale Jeffers
2. Manistique
3. Ironwood
Division 3
1. Dollar Bay
2. Engadine
3. Munising
MHSAA Girls LP Rankings 10/21/22
Division 1
1. Ann Arbor Pioneer
2. Holland West Ottawa
3. Saline
4. Brighton
5. Romeo
6. Traverse City West
7. Okemos
8. Jenison
9. Northville
10. Oxford
11. Rockford
12. Traverse City Central
13. Walled Lake Northern
14. Ann Arbor Skyline
15. Grand Haven
Honorable Mention
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
Division 2
1. Otsego
2. Grand Rapids Christian
3. East Grand Rapids
4. St Joseph
5. Zeeland East
6. Goodrich
7. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
8. Spring Lake
9. Alma
10. Grand Rapids South Christian
11. DeWitt
12. Williamston
13. Frankenmuth
14. Tecumseh
15. Hudsonville Unity Christian
Honorable Mention
St Johns
Monroe Jefferson
Shepherd
Division 3
1. Traverse City St Francis
2. Hart
3. Pewamo-Westphalia
4. Jackson Lumen Christi
5. Elk Rapids
6. Lansing Catholic
7. Caro
8. Leslie
9. Onsted
10. Benzie Central
11. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
12. Monroe St Mary Catholic Central
13. Ithaca
14. Kalamazoo Christian
15. Kent City
Honorable Mention
Central Montcalm
Division 4
1. Whitmore Lake
2. Johannesburg-Lewiston
3. Harbor Springs
4. Hillsdale Academy
5. Kingston
6. Unionville-Sebewaing
7. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest
8. Ubly
9. Buckley
10. Grand Traverse Academy
11. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
12. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
13. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian
14. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian
15. Beal City
Honorable Mention
Breckenridge
MHSAA Girls UP Rankings 10/21/22
Division 1
1. Marquette
2. Houghton
3. Sault Ste Marie
Division 2
1. Hancock
2. Wakefield-Marenisco
3. Ironwood
Division 3
1. Munising
2. Engadine
3. Rapid River
