PREP BOYS TENNIS
MHSAA Rankings 10/7/22
Division 1
1. Bloomfield Hills
2. Troy
3. Northville
4. Novi
5. Rochester
6. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
7. Detroit Catholic Central
8. Rochester Adams
9. Ann Arbor Skyline
10. Ann Arbor Huron
Division 2
1. Midland Dow
2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
3. Mattawan
4. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
5. Birmingham Groves
6. Birmingham Seaholm
7. Okemos
8. Traverse City Central
9. Grosse Pointe South
T-10. Detroit U-D Jesuit
T-10. Battle Creek Lakeview
Division 3
1. Ann Arbor Greenhills
2. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
3. Detroit Country Day
4. Chelsea
5. Parma Western
6. East Grand Rapids
7. Holland Christian
8. St Clair
9. Petoskey
10. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
Division 4
1. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
2. Traverse City St Francis
3. Big Rapids
4. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
5. Hudsonville Unity Christian
6. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
7. Grand Rapids South Christian
8. Allegan
9. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
10. Jackson Lumen Christi
deals
Thursday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned LHP Nick Vespi to Norfolk (IL). Selected the contract of C Anthony Bemboom from Norfolk. Designated RHP Anthony Castro for assignment. Reinsated 2B Ramon Urias from the 10-day and RHP Tyler Wells from the 15-day IL. Recalled OF Yusniel Diaz from Norfolk.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHPs Wyatt Mills, Nathan Webb, Jackson Kowar and Ryan Weiss, LHP Gabe Speier, OF Brent Rooker, SS Maikel Garcia and 1B Nick Pratto from Omaha (IL). Recalled RHP Jonathan Bowlan from NW Arkansas (TL). Terminated the contracts of manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Casey Lawrence to Buffalo (IL).
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated CF T.J. Friedl from the 10-day IL and LHP Mike Minor and RHP Justin Dunne from the 15-day IL. Recalled RHPs Dauri Moreta, Ryan Hendrix, Jared Solomon, Kyle Dowdy, Daniel Duarte and Raynel Espinal, Cs Mark Kolozsvary and Michael Papierski and OF Allan Cerda from Louisville (IL). Sent RHP Robert Dugger outright to Louisville.
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Agreed to terms with 1B/OF Yoel Yaqui on a contract.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Named Jared Lemieux field manager.
OTTAWA TITANS — Traded LHP Tyler Jondron to Winnipeg (AA) in exchage for RHP Erasmo Pinales and INF Justin Thompson.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released LHP Max Herrmann, 1B Kaleo Johnson and OF connor Oliver.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Waived F Isaiah Whaley. Signed F Xavier Sneed.
NBA G League
SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Acquired a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick and returning player rights to C Jon Teske from the Lakeland Magic in exchange for the returning player rights to F Jemerrio Jones and South Bay’s 2022 third-round pick (from Salt Lake City).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Released DT Anthony Rush.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB A.J. Klein to the active roster from New York Giants practice squad. Signed WR Andy Isabella to the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released WR Tavon Austin from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Pharoah Brown.
DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted RB Devine Ozigbo, S Anthony Harris and OLB Jonathan Kongbo to the active roster from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted RB Phillip Lindsay and DT Chris Williams to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed WR Dezmon Patmon to the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Chris Conley to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed K Taylor Bertolet to the practice squad. Released CB Michael Jacquet from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB Ryan Connelly to the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed QB Brian Hoyer on injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed S Landon Collins.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Designated DB Jimmie Ward to return to practice from injured reserve and DB Jason Verrett to return to practice from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released WR Cole Beasley from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Wyatt Ray to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned G Keith Kinkaid to Hersey (AHL). Placed LW Joona Koppanen, D Dan Renouf and RW Vinni Lettieri on waivers.
BUFFALO SABRES — Released C Cody Eakin from his professional tryout contract (PTO).
CALGARY FLAMES — Released LW Sonny Milano.
EDMONTON OILERS — Named Steve Staios special advisor. Placed G Calvin Pickard on waivers. Released RW Jake Virtanen from his professional tryout contract (PTO).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled C Zac Dalpe from Charlotte (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed C Lias Andersson on waivers. Recalled D Tobias Bjornfot, D Jordan Spence and C T.J. Tynan from Ontario (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Gustav Rydahl to Hartford (AHL). Placed RW Jonny Brodzinski on waivers.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned C Olle Lycksell to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Assigned G Arvid Holm to Manitoba (AHL). Announced G Mikhail Berdin will play in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) this season.
American Hockey League
HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Named Matt Turek interim general manager.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Sean Nealis to a three-year contract through 2026 with an option for 2027.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Named Stephanie Labbe general manager of women’s soccer.
COLLEGE
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named LaNiece Brown assistant athletic trainer, Jose Castilleja Jr. facilities and equipment coordinator, Denise Jackson academic success advisor, Loisa Perez athletics graphic designer, Ryela Rodriguez ticket sales and operations coordinator and Gricelda Saavedra assistant athletic director for business operations (Travel).
