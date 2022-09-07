PREP BOYS SOCCER
MHSAA Rankings 9/4/22
Division 1
1. Detroit Catholic Central
2. Troy
3. Berkley
4. Okemos
5. Rockford
6. Troy Athens
7. Salem
8. Rochester Adams
9. Northville
10. Clarkston
11. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
12. Dearborn Fordson
13. Detroit U-D Jesuit
14. Walled Lake Northern
15. Portage Northern
Division 2
1. Richland Gull Lake
2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
4. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
5. Riverview
6. St Joseph
7. Fenton
8. Parma Western
9. Grand Rapids Christian
10. East Grand Rapids
11. Edwardsburg
12. Grand Rapids Northview
13. Zeeland East
14. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg
15. Ludington
Division 3
1. Grand Rapids South Christian
2. Detroit Country Day
3. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
4. Holland Christian
5. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
6. Hudsonville Unity Christian
7. Imlay City
8. Flint Powers Catholic
9. Grosse Ile
10. Wyoming Lee
11. Elk Rapids
12. Traverse City Christian
13. Grand Rapids West Catholic
14. Macomb Lutheran North
15. Frankenmuth
Division 4
1. Hartford
2. Lansing Christian
3. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
4. Grandville Calvin Christian
5. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
6. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian
7. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist
8. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
9. Ann Arbor Greenhills
10. Clinton
11. Hillsdale Academy
12. Marcellus Howardsville Christian
13. Clarkston Everest Collegiate
14. Plymouth Christian Academy
15. Byron Center Zion Christian
WNBA
Playoff Glance
First Round
(Best-of-3)
Las Vegas 2, Phoenix 0
Wednesday, August 17: Las Vegas 79, Phoenix 63
Saturday, August 20: Las Vegas 117, Phoenix 80
Chicago 2, New York 1
Wednesday, August 17: New York 98, Chicago 91
Saturday, August 20: Chicago 100, New York 62
Tuesday, August 23: Chicago 90, New York 72
Connecticut 2, Dallas 1
Thursday, August 18: Connecticut 93, Dallas 68
Sunday, August 21: Dallas 89, Connecticut 79
Wednesday, August 24: Connecticut 73, Dallas 58
Seattle 2, Washington 0
Thursday, August 18: Seattle 86, Washington 83
Sunday, August 21: Seattle 97, Washington 84
Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
Las Vegas 3, Seattle 1
Sunday, August 28: Seattle 76, Las Vegas 73
Wednesday, August 31: Las Vegas 78, Seattle 73
Sunday, September 4: Las Vegas 110, Seattle 98, OT
Tuesday, September 6: Las Vegas 97, Seattle 92
Chicago 2, Connecticut 2
Sunday, August 28: Connecticut 68, Chicago 63
Wednesday, August 31: Chicago 85, Connecticut 77
Sunday, September 4: Chicago 76, Connecticut 72
Tuesday, September 6: Connecticut 104, Chicago 80
Thursday, September 8: Connecticut at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Finals
(Best-of-5)
Las Vegas/Seattle winner vs. Chicago/Connecticut winner
deals
Wednesday’s Transactions
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
BROOKLYN NETS — Signed F Markieff Morris.
CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F Malcolm Hill to a two-way contract.
NBA G League
NBA G LEAGUE IGNITE — Signed G Mojave King and F Leonard Miller.
