PREP BOYS SOCCER

MHSAA Rankings 9/4/22

Division 1

1. Detroit Catholic Central

2. Troy

3. Berkley

4. Okemos

5. Rockford

6. Troy Athens

7. Salem

8. Rochester Adams

9. Northville

10. Clarkston

11. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

12. Dearborn Fordson

13. Detroit U-D Jesuit

14. Walled Lake Northern

15. Portage Northern

Division 2

1. Richland Gull Lake

2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

4. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

5. Riverview

6. St Joseph

7. Fenton

8. Parma Western

9. Grand Rapids Christian

10. East Grand Rapids

11. Edwardsburg

12. Grand Rapids Northview

13. Zeeland East

14. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg

15. Ludington

Division 3

1. Grand Rapids South Christian

2. Detroit Country Day

3. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

4. Holland Christian

5. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

6. Hudsonville Unity Christian

7. Imlay City

8. Flint Powers Catholic

9. Grosse Ile

10. Wyoming Lee

11. Elk Rapids

12. Traverse City Christian

13. Grand Rapids West Catholic

14. Macomb Lutheran North

15. Frankenmuth

Division 4

1. Hartford

2. Lansing Christian

3. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

4. Grandville Calvin Christian

5. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

6. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian

7. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist

8. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

9. Ann Arbor Greenhills

10. Clinton

11. Hillsdale Academy

12. Marcellus Howardsville Christian

13. Clarkston Everest Collegiate

14. Plymouth Christian Academy

15. Byron Center Zion Christian

WNBA

Playoff Glance

First Round

(Best-of-3)

Las Vegas 2, Phoenix 0

Wednesday, August 17: Las Vegas 79, Phoenix 63

Saturday, August 20: Las Vegas 117, Phoenix 80

Chicago 2, New York 1

Wednesday, August 17: New York 98, Chicago 91

Saturday, August 20: Chicago 100, New York 62

Tuesday, August 23: Chicago 90, New York 72

Connecticut 2, Dallas 1

Thursday, August 18: Connecticut 93, Dallas 68

Sunday, August 21: Dallas 89, Connecticut 79

Wednesday, August 24: Connecticut 73, Dallas 58

Seattle 2, Washington 0

Thursday, August 18: Seattle 86, Washington 83

Sunday, August 21: Seattle 97, Washington 84

Semifinals

(Best-of-5)

Las Vegas 3, Seattle 1

Sunday, August 28: Seattle 76, Las Vegas 73

Wednesday, August 31: Las Vegas 78, Seattle 73

Sunday, September 4: Las Vegas 110, Seattle 98, OT

Tuesday, September 6: Las Vegas 97, Seattle 92

Chicago 2, Connecticut 2

Sunday, August 28: Connecticut 68, Chicago 63

Wednesday, August 31: Chicago 85, Connecticut 77

Sunday, September 4: Chicago 76, Connecticut 72

Tuesday, September 6: Connecticut 104, Chicago 80

Thursday, September 8: Connecticut at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Finals

(Best-of-5)

Las Vegas/Seattle winner vs. Chicago/Connecticut winner

deals

Wednesday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Signed F Markieff Morris.

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed F Malcolm Hill to a two-way contract.

NBA G League

NBA G LEAGUE IGNITE — Signed G Mojave King and F Leonard Miller.

