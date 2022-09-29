PREP BOYS SOCCER

MHSAA Rankings 9/30/22

Division 1

1. Detroit Catholic Central

2. Troy

3. Berkley

4. Rockford

5. Okemos

6. Salem

7. Rochester Adams

8. Troy Athens

9. Northville

10. Clarkston

11. Dearborn Fordson

12. Grand Haven

13. South Lyon

14. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

15. Traverse City West

Division 2

1. Richland Gull Lake

2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

4. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

5. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood

6. East Grand Rapids

7. St Joseph

8. Grand Rapids Christian

9. Fenton

10. Edwardsburg

11. Riverview

12. Parma Western

13. DeWitt

14. Ludington

15. South Lyon East

Division 3

1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

2. Detroit Country Day

3. Grand Rapids South Christian

4. Imlay City

5. Hudsonville Unity Christian

6. Holland Christian

7. Traverse City Christian

8. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

9. Elk Rapids

10. Frankenmuth

11. Macomb Lutheran North

12. Flint Powers Catholic

13. Milan

14. Ida

15. Grosse Ile

Division 4

1. Hartford

2. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

3. Lansing Christian

4. Grandville Calvin Christian

5. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest

6. Plymouth Christian Academy

7. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian

8. Hillsdale Academy

9. Marcellus Howardsville Christian

10. Clarkston Everest Collegiate

11. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

12. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist

13. Byron Center Zion Christian

14. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

15. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian

NHL Preseason

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div

Toronto 3 2 1 0 4 9 5 2-1-0 0-0-0 2-1-0

Buffalo 3 2 1 0 4 7 8 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0

Detroit 2 1 1 0 2 8 6 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0

Boston 2 1 1 0 2 4 4 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

Ottawa 3 1 2 0 2 8 11 0-0-0 1-2-0 1-1-0

Florida 3 1 2 0 2 6 12 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0

Tampa Bay 2 0 2 0 0 1 7 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

Montreal 3 0 3 0 0 4 9 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div

New Jersey 3 3 0 0 6 11 4 1-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0

Columbus 3 2 0 1 5 11 5 2-0-0 0-0-1 1-0-1

Carolina 2 2 0 0 4 10 3 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0

Washington 2 1 0 1 3 6 5 0-0-1 1-0-0 1-0-0

N.Y. Rangers 3 1 1 1 3 8 9 1-1-0 0-0-1 1-1-0

Philadelphia 3 1 2 0 2 4 6 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

Pittsburgh 3 1 2 0 2 6 13 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0

N.Y. Islanders 2 0 2 0 0 2 8 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-2-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div

St. Louis 3 3 0 0 6 13 5 0-0-0 3-0-0 3-0-0

Nashville 3 2 0 1 5 9 4 1-0-1 1-0-0 0-0-0

Minnesota 2 2 0 0 4 8 4 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0

Winnipeg 3 2 1 0 4 9 10 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0

Colorado 4 1 2 1 3 8 16 1-1-0 0-1-1 0-1-1

Chicago 2 1 1 0 2 5 6 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0

Dallas 2 1 1 0 2 4 7 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0

Arizona 4 0 3 1 1 10 15 0-2-0 0-1-1 0-1-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div

San Jose 3 3 0 0 6 11 7 2-0-0 1-0-0 3-0-0

Calgary 4 3 1 0 6 11 5 2-0-0 1-1-0 3-1-0

Seattle 2 2 0 0 4 6 0 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0

Anaheim 3 2 1 0 4 10 8 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0

Vegas 3 1 1 1 3 9 6 1-0-1 0-1-0 0-0-1

Los Angeles 3 1 1 1 3 5 7 0-1-0 1-0-1 1-1-1

Edmonton 3 1 2 0 2 4 7 1-0-0 0-2-0 0-2-0

Vancouver 2 0 1 1 1 2 7 0-0-1 0-1-0 0-1-1

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 3, Philadelphia 1

Columbus 4, Buffalo 1

Toronto 3, Montreal 0

Chicago 4, Detroit 2

San Jose 3, Los Angeles 1

Calgary 4, Edmonton 0

Vegas 7, Colorado 1

Anaheim 3, Arizona 1

Carolina at Tampa Bay, ppd

Thursday’s Games

New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Carolina 5, Florida 2

Winnipeg 4, Montreal 3

Nashville 2, Tampa Bay 0

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, ppd

Seattle at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto vs. Ottawa at CAA Arena, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas vs. St. Louis at Cable Dahmer Arena, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Chicago at Fiserv Forum, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you