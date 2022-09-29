PREP BOYS SOCCER
MHSAA Rankings 9/30/22
Division 1
1. Detroit Catholic Central
2. Troy
3. Berkley
4. Rockford
5. Okemos
6. Salem
7. Rochester Adams
8. Troy Athens
9. Northville
10. Clarkston
11. Dearborn Fordson
12. Grand Haven
13. South Lyon
14. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
15. Traverse City West
Division 2
1. Richland Gull Lake
2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
3. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
4. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
5. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
6. East Grand Rapids
7. St Joseph
8. Grand Rapids Christian
9. Fenton
10. Edwardsburg
11. Riverview
12. Parma Western
13. DeWitt
14. Ludington
15. South Lyon East
Division 3
1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
2. Detroit Country Day
3. Grand Rapids South Christian
4. Imlay City
5. Hudsonville Unity Christian
6. Holland Christian
7. Traverse City Christian
8. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
9. Elk Rapids
10. Frankenmuth
11. Macomb Lutheran North
12. Flint Powers Catholic
13. Milan
14. Ida
15. Grosse Ile
Division 4
1. Hartford
2. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
3. Lansing Christian
4. Grandville Calvin Christian
5. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest
6. Plymouth Christian Academy
7. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian
8. Hillsdale Academy
9. Marcellus Howardsville Christian
10. Clarkston Everest Collegiate
11. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
12. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist
13. Byron Center Zion Christian
14. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
15. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
NHL Preseason
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Toronto 3 2 1 0 4 9 5 2-1-0 0-0-0 2-1-0
Buffalo 3 2 1 0 4 7 8 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
Detroit 2 1 1 0 2 8 6 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Boston 2 1 1 0 2 4 4 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Ottawa 3 1 2 0 2 8 11 0-0-0 1-2-0 1-1-0
Florida 3 1 2 0 2 6 12 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 2 0 2 0 0 1 7 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Montreal 3 0 3 0 0 4 9 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
New Jersey 3 3 0 0 6 11 4 1-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0
Columbus 3 2 0 1 5 11 5 2-0-0 0-0-1 1-0-1
Carolina 2 2 0 0 4 10 3 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Washington 2 1 0 1 3 6 5 0-0-1 1-0-0 1-0-0
N.Y. Rangers 3 1 1 1 3 8 9 1-1-0 0-0-1 1-1-0
Philadelphia 3 1 2 0 2 4 6 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
Pittsburgh 3 1 2 0 2 6 13 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Islanders 2 0 2 0 0 2 8 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-2-0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
St. Louis 3 3 0 0 6 13 5 0-0-0 3-0-0 3-0-0
Nashville 3 2 0 1 5 9 4 1-0-1 1-0-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 2 2 0 0 4 8 4 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
Winnipeg 3 2 1 0 4 9 10 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
Colorado 4 1 2 1 3 8 16 1-1-0 0-1-1 0-1-1
Chicago 2 1 1 0 2 5 6 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0
Dallas 2 1 1 0 2 4 7 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Arizona 4 0 3 1 1 10 15 0-2-0 0-1-1 0-1-1
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
San Jose 3 3 0 0 6 11 7 2-0-0 1-0-0 3-0-0
Calgary 4 3 1 0 6 11 5 2-0-0 1-1-0 3-1-0
Seattle 2 2 0 0 4 6 0 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0
Anaheim 3 2 1 0 4 10 8 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0
Vegas 3 1 1 1 3 9 6 1-0-1 0-1-0 0-0-1
Los Angeles 3 1 1 1 3 5 7 0-1-0 1-0-1 1-1-1
Edmonton 3 1 2 0 2 4 7 1-0-0 0-2-0 0-2-0
Vancouver 2 0 1 1 1 2 7 0-0-1 0-1-0 0-1-1
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 3, Philadelphia 1
Columbus 4, Buffalo 1
Toronto 3, Montreal 0
Chicago 4, Detroit 2
San Jose 3, Los Angeles 1
Calgary 4, Edmonton 0
Vegas 7, Colorado 1
Anaheim 3, Arizona 1
Carolina at Tampa Bay, ppd
Thursday’s Games
New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Carolina 5, Florida 2
Winnipeg 4, Montreal 3
Nashville 2, Tampa Bay 0
Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, ppd
Seattle at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Toronto vs. Ottawa at CAA Arena, 7 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Florida at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Dallas vs. St. Louis at Cable Dahmer Arena, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Chicago at Fiserv Forum, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
