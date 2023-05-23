PREP BOYS GOLF
iWanamaker Rankings 5/22/23
Division 1
1. Ann Arbor Skyline
2. Brighton
3. Traverse City Central
4. Northville
5. Novi
6. Rochester Adams
7. Detroit Catholic Central
8. Portage Central
9. Clarkston
10. Mattawan
11. Warren De La Salle Collegiate
12. Flushing
13. Lake Orion
14. Traverse City West
15. Salem
Division 2
1. Grand Rapids Christian
2. Orchard Lake St Mary’s
3. Richland Gull Lake
4. Hudsonville Unity Christian
5. Detroit Country Day
6. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
7. Macomb Lutheran North
8. Chelsea
9. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
10. Tecumseh
11. Trenton
12. Haslett
13. Lowell
14. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
15. Flint Powers Catholic
Division 3
1. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
2. Jackson Lumen Christi
3. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
4. Hanover-Horton
5. Ann Arbor Greenhills
6. Lansing Catholic
7. Saginaw Swan Valley
8. Tawas
9. Manistee
10. Millington
11. Shepherd
12. Houghton Lake
13. Frankenmuth
14. Almont
15. Traverse City St Francis
Division 4
1. Clarkston Everest Collegiate
2. Maple City Glen Lake
3. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
4. Charlevoix
5. Hillsdale Academy
6. Kalamazoo Christian
7. Suttons Bay
8. Pentwater
9. Saginaw Nouvel
10. Cassopolis
11. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian
12. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes
13. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian
14. Plymouth Christian Academy
15. McBain Northern Michigan Christian
tuesday’s transactions
MLB
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Signed free agent CF Ben DeLuzio to a minor league contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of RHP Nick Wittgren from Omaha (IL). Optioned RHP Max Catillo to Omaha.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Trevor Larnach on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 22. Recalled OF Matt Wallner from St. Paul (IL). Optioned RHP Max Castillo to Omaha (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated RHP Trevor May from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Kyle Muller to Las Vegas (PCL)
TEXAS RANGERS — Sent C Mitch Garver and CF Travis Jankowski on a rehab assignment to Round Rock (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Adam Cimber from the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Ernie Clement from Buffalo (IL). Optioned RHP Thomas Hatch and INF Otto Lopez to Buffalo. Transferred RHP Mitch White to the 60- day IL from his rehab assignment. Activated 2B Ernie Clement.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated CF T.J. Friedl from the 10-day IL. Optioned RF Will Benson to Louisville (IL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Transferred RHP Dustin May from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Activated RHP Bobby Miller. Placed RHP Tyler Cyr on the 15-day IL retroactive to May 21.
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Johnny Cueto on the 60-day IL. Activated CF Jonathon Davis.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated RHP Dylan Covey to the active roster. Optioned RHP Andrew Bellatti to Lehigh Valley (IL).
Minor League
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated OF Brian Goodwin. Placed RHP Joe Iorio on the inactive list.
Frontier League
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed INF Sam Plash.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Matt Vogel.
OTTAWA TITANS — Signed C Daniel Molinari.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released INF Justin Thompson and RHP Justin Tymochko.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Released RHP Joe Johnson.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released 1b Brock Ephan and RHP Mason McAlister.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released RHP Brendan Smith.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Miami F Jimmy Butler $25,000 for violating league rules governing media interview access.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Released K Brandon McManus. Signed DT Tyler Lancaster.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Jack Campbell to a rookie contract.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Jadakis Bonds. Released TE Nick Guggemos.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Agreed to terms with RB Austin Ekeler on a one-year contract.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived OLB Kenny Willekes. Signed WR Lucky Jackson.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed C John Michael Schmitz to a rookie contract.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed CB Artie Burns. Waived DT Robert Cooper.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed S Ferro Gardner.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Dawson Barteaux and G Remi Poirier from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).
Minor League Hockey
East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Promoted Tara Schwinn to manager of marketing and team business services.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Fined Atlanta United M Luiz Araujo an undisclosed amount for not leaving the field in a timely manner and orderly manner in a match on May 20 against Chicago.
United States National Soccer
United States National Soccer Team — Named Sascha Pilippi interim head coach of the U.S Men’s Futsal National Team.
COLLEGE
ADRIAN — Named Nathan Kronewetter head women’s soccer coach.
CREIGHTON — Named Adam Kessenich assistant women’s volleyball coach.
FLORIDA GULF COAST — Named Andrew Francis assistant men’s basketball coach.
MEMPHIS — Named Nadira Evans director of operations for women’s basketball.
MONMOUTH (Ill.) — Named Michelle DeCoud head women’s basketball coach.
SOUTH ALABAMA — Named Riley Conroy assistant men’s basketball coach.
UT-Martin — Promoted Brandon Butcher to football defensive coordinator.
