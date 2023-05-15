PREP BOYS GOLF
iWanamaker Rankings 5/15/23
Division 1
1. Brighton
2. Ann Arbor Skyline
3. Northville
4. Traverse City Central
5. Novi
6. Portage Central
7. Rochester Adams
8. Clarkston
9. Detroit Catholic Central
10. Mattawan
11. Flushing
12. Traverse City West
13. South Lyon East
14. Warren De La Salle Collegiate
15. White Lake Lakeland
Division 2
1. Grand Rapids Christian
2. Hudsonville Unity Christian
3. Richland Gull Lake
4. Orchard Lake St Mary’s
5. Chelsea
6. Macomb Lutheran North
7. Detroit Country Day
8. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
9. Tecumseh
10. Flint Powers Catholic
11. Trenton
12. Lowell
13. Haslett
14. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood
15. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
Division 3
1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
2. Jackson Lumen Christi
3. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
4. Millington
5. Ann Arbor Greenhills
6. Saginaw Swan Valley
7. Lansing Catholic
8. Hanover-Horton
9. Manistee
10. Shepherd
11. Houghton Lake
12. Tawas
13. Frankenmuth
14. Grosse Ile
15. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian
Division 4
1. Clarkston Everest Collegiate
2. Maple City Glen Lake
3. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
4. Charlevoix
5. Suttons Bay
6. Hillsdale Academy
7. Pentwater
8. Saginaw Nouvel
9. Kalamazoo Christian
10. Cassopolis
11. Plymouth Christian Academy
12. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian
13. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes
14. McBain Northern Michigan Christian
15. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian
deals
Tuesday’s Transactions
MLB
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Logan Gillespie from Norfolk (IL). Optioned OF Kyle Stowers to Norfolk.
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Joely Rodriguez from the 15-day IL. Designated RHP Ryan Brasier for assignment.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Signed C Garrett Wolforth to a minor league contract.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated C Chad Wallach from the 7-day IL. Placed 3B Anthony Rendon on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 14. Recalled SS Livan Soto from Rocket City (SL). Optioned C Chris Okey to Salt Lake (PCL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP Adrian Martinez from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Zach Neal to Las Vegas (PCL). Sent RHP Spencer Patton outright to Las Vegas.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstate RHP Pete Fairbanks from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Chris Muller to Durham (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of LHP Cody Bradford from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned RHP Yerry Rodriguez to Round Rock.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Claimed RHP Derek Rodriguez off waivers from Minnesota. Transferred RHP Kyle Wright from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Jeremiah Estrada from Iowa (IL). Placed RHP Brad Boxberger on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 14. Selected the contract of RHP Nick Burdi from Iowa. Optioned RHP Hayden Wesneski to Iowa. Transferred RHP Adrian Sampson from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of INF Matt McLain from Louisville (IL). Placed LHP Brandon Williamson on on the taxi squad. Placed OF T.J. Friedl on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 12. Transferred 1B Joey Votto from the 15-day IL to the 60 day IL.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of LHP Fernando Abad from Albuquerque (PCL). Recalled INF/OF Michael Toglia from Albuquerque. Placed C.J. Cron on the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Nick Mears on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 12.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed 1B Luke Voit on the 10-day IL, Agreed to terms with 1B Darin Ruf. Transferred RHP Brandon Woodruff from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Colin Rea to Nashville (IL). Recalled RHP Trevor Megill from Nashville.
NEW YORK METS — Optioned LHP Zach Muckenhirn to Syracuse (IL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Selected the contract of RHP Drew Carlton from El Paso (PCL). Optioned LHP Ryan Weathers to El Paso. Placed LHP Drew Pomeranz on the 60-day IL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated OF Mike Yastrzemski from the 10-day IL Placed OF Joc Pederson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 13.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated OF Corey Dickerson from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Jake Alu and RHP Cory Abbott to Rochester (IL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed P Matt Haack and CB Kei’Trel Clark. Released K Elliott Fry, DL Manny Jones and LB Blake Lynch.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed S Lukas Denis, LB Andre Smith, WR Slade Bolden, OL Barry Wesley and DBs Natrone Brooks and Clifford Chattman. Released LB David Anenih, RB B.J. Baylor, CB Javelin Guidry, WR Ra’Shaun Henry, TE/FB John Raine and DBs Matt Hankins and Dylan Mabin.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed C Sam Mustipher.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB Isaiah Bowser, LB Travin Howard, TE Dalton Kincaid and DE Shane Ray.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OT B.J. Wilson.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OT Darnell Wright and DT Zacch Pickens and WR Tyler Scott.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived LB Storey Jackson and DT Roderick Perry II.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived WR Dallas Daniels, DB Darrious Gaines, TE Kris Leach and RB Emanuel Wilson. Signed RB Jacques Patrick and QB Ben Dinucci.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Brodric Martin and WR Dylan Drummond.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released S James Wiggins.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Shaquill Griffin and OL Juice Scruggs.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Jacob Harris, OT Anton Harrison and DT Tyler Lacy and S Latavious Brini. Waived DL Jayson Adermilola.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DB Ekow Boye-Dow. Waived WR Ty Scott.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Kristian Wilkerson. Waived WR Tyler Johnson.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB Timarcus Davis. Waived WR Tyler Hudson, LB Matthew Jester and DB Jaiden Woodbey.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DB Bryce Thompson and Ts Cedric Ogbuehi and Isaiah Wynn. Waived OT Jarrett Horst, and OLs Alex Jensen and D.J. Scaife.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR James Washington, RB Ellis Meriweather, DB Adrian Frye, OL Nick Saldiveri and DL Jack Heflin. Released WR Sy Barnett and DB Vincent Gray.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Jalin Hyatt.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Izaiah Gathings.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Alfonzo Graham.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DE Mario Edwards Jr. and DT Forrest Merrill. Waived LB Michael Ayers and DE Jacob Sykes.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR David Moore, OLB Markees Watts, DT C.J. Brewer and S Kendrick Whitehead. Waived OT Dylan Cook and OLB Nelson Mbanasor.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed CBs L.J. Davis, Eric Garror and Armani Marsh, C James Empey and WRs Gavin Holmes and Kearis Jackson.
WASHINGINTON COMMANDERS — Placed LB Drew White on the physically unable to play (PUP) list.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned G Joseph Woll to Toronto (AHL).
COLLEGE
KANSAS ST. — Announced head football coach Chris Klieman signed a new 8-year contract.
