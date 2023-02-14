PREP BASKETBALL
BOYS MHSAA Power Ratings 2/13/23
Division 1
1. North Farmington
2. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
3. Grand Blanc
4. Detroit Cass Tech
5. Muskegon
6. Kalamazoo Central
7. Port Huron Northern
8. Detroit U-D Jesuit
9. Grand Rapids Northview
10. Ann Arbor Huron
11. Orchard Lake St Mary’s
12. Warren De La Salle Collegiate
13. Oak Park
14. Rockford
15. Clarkston
16. Grosse Pointe South
17. Grand Haven
18. River Rouge
19. Troy
20. Battle Creek Lakeview
Division 2
1. Ferndale
2. Boyne City
3. Olivet
4. Benton Harbor
5. Kingsford
6. Grand Rapids Christian
7. Standish-Sterling
8. Warren Lincoln
9. Ludington
10. Big Rapids
11. Warren Michigan Collegiate
12. Cadillac
13. Croswell-Lexington
14. Grand Rapids South Christian
15. Flat Rock
16. Hart
17. Onsted
18. Flint Hamady
19. Macomb Lutheran North
20. Corunna
Division 3
1. Detroit Loyola
2. Watervliet
3. Laingsburg
4. Flint Beecher
5. Iron Mountain
6. Grandville Calvin Christian
7. Jonesville
8. Saginaw Nouvel
9. St Ignace
10. Cass City
11. Ovid-Elsie
12. Traverse City St Francis
13. Detroit Edison
14. Napoleon
15. Elk Rapids
16. Bad Axe
17. Brown City
18. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker
19. Plymouth Christian Academy
20. Niles Brandywine
Division 4
1. Painesdale Jeffers
2. Taylor Trillium Academy
3. Genesee Christian
4. Powers North Central
5. Lake Leelanau St Mary
6. Gaylord St Mary
7. Ironwood
8. Bellevue
9. Munising
10. Traverse City Christian
11. Eau Claire
12. Kingston
13. Mackinaw City
14. Kalamazoo Phoenix
15. Mio
16. Pittsford
17. Baldwin
18. Rudyard
19. Hillsdale Academy
20. Ellsworth
GIRLS MHSAA Power Ratings 2/13/23
Division 1
1. Rockford
2. Detroit Renaissance
3. Farmington Hills Mercy
4. West Bloomfield
5. Byron Center
6. Grand Blanc
7. East Kentwood
8. Hudsonville
9. Temperance Bedford
10. Grosse Pointe North
11. Utica Ford
12. Jackson Northwest
13. Riverview
14. North Farmington
15. East Grand Rapids
16. Wayne Memorial
17. Holt
18. Muskegon
19. Rochester
20. Coldwater
Division 2
1. Detroit Edison
2. Escanaba
3. Grand Rapids West Catholic
4. Chelsea
5. Haslett
6. Wixom St Catherine
7. Lake Fenton
8. Frankenmuth
9. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard
10. Redford Westfield Prep
11. Goodrich
12. Vicksburg
13. Houghton
14. North Branch
15. Dearborn Divine Child
PREP BASKETBALL
16. Grand Rapids Christian
17. Warren Fitzgerald
18. Saginaw Swan Valley
19. Freeland
20. Detroit Country Day
Division 3
1. Buchanan
2. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep
3. Hancock
4. Traverse City St Francis
5. Blissfield
6. Ovid-Elsie
7. Calumet
8. Hemlock
9. Niles Brandywine
10. Dansville
11. Ithaca
12. Hart
13. Evart
14. Pewamo-Westphalia
15. Lake City
16. Sanford Meridian
17. Watervliet
18. McBain
19. Harbor Springs
20. Elk Rapids
Division 4
1. Kingston
2. Maple City Glen Lake
3. Mackinaw City
4. Fowler
5. Gaylord St Mary
6. Baraga
7. Martin
8. St Charles
9. Pittsford
10. Morenci
11. Indian River Inland Lakes
12. Portland St Patrick
13. Hillman
14. Norway
15. Cedarville
16. Onaway
17. Adrian Lenawee Christian
18. Manistee Catholic Central
19. Brethren
20. Johannesburg-Lewiston
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 41 16 .719 —
Phila. 37 19 .661 3½
Brooklyn 33 24 .579 8
New York 32 27 .542 10
Toronto 28 31 .475 14
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 32 26 .552 —
Atlanta 29 29 .500 3
Washington 26 30 .464 5
Orlando 24 35 .407 8½
Charlotte 16 43 .271 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 39 17 .696 —
Cleveland 38 22 .633 3
Chicago 26 31 .456 13½
Indiana 25 34 .424 15½
Detroit 15 43 .259 25
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 34 22 .607 —
Dallas 31 28 .525 4½
New Orleans 30 28 .517 5
San Antonio 14 44 .241 21
Houston 13 44 .228 21½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 40 18 .690 —
Minnesota 31 29 .517 10
Utah 29 30 .492 11½
Portland 28 29 .491 11½
Oklahoma City 27 29 .482 12
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Sacramento 32 24 .571 —
Phoenix 31 27 .534 2
L.A. Clippers 31 28 .525 2½
Golden State 29 28 .509 3½
L.A. Lakers 26 32 .448 7
Monday’s Games
Phila. 123, Houston 104
Cleveland 117, San Antonio 109
Charlotte 144, Atlanta 138
Utah 123, Indiana 117
Denver 112, Miami 108
New York 124, Brooklyn 106
Orlando 100, Chicago 91
New Orleans 103, Oklahoma City 100
Minnesota 124, Dallas 121
Portland 127, L.A. Lakers 115
Golden State 135, Washington 126
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 123, Orlando 113
Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Phila., 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled.
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 52 39 8 5 83 193 113
Toronto 54 32 14 8 72 181 145
Tampa Bay 52 34 16 2 70 187 153
Florida 56 27 23 6 60 194 191
Buffalo 52 26 22 4 56 190 182
Detroit 52 24 20 8 56 160 169
Ottawa 52 25 24 3 53 158 168
Montreal 54 23 27 4 50 148 194
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 53 35 10 8 78 178 144
New Jersey 53 35 13 5 75 184 141
N.Y. Rangers 53 31 14 8 70 178 141
Washington 56 28 22 6 62 171 160
Pittsburgh 52 26 17 9 61 169 163
N.Y. Islanders 56 27 23 6 60 162 155
Philadelphia 55 22 23 10 54 149 171
Columbus 54 16 34 4 36 137 207
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 54 30 14 10 70 181 139
Winnipeg 53 33 19 1 67 171 138
Minnesota 53 28 20 5 61 159 154
Colorado 51 28 19 4 60 157 143
Nashville 51 25 20 6 56 142 151
St. Louis 52 24 25 3 51 162 190
Arizona 54 18 28 8 44 146 191
Chicago 52 16 31 5 37 125 190
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 54 32 18 4 68 177 152
Los Angeles 55 30 18 7 67 184 185
Seattle 53 30 18 5 65 185 167
Edmonton 54 30 19 5 65 201 176
Calgary 54 25 18 11 61 175 166
Vancouver 54 21 29 4 46 182 221
San Jose 54 17 26 11 45 166 204
Anaheim 54 17 31 6 40 135 223
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Ottawa 4, Calgary 3, OT
Arizona 4, Nashville 2
Florida 2, Minnesota 1, SO
Detroit 6, Vancouver 1
Los Angeles 5, Buffalo 2
Tuesday’s Games
Montreal 4, Chicago 0
Carolina 3, Washington 2
New Jersey 3, Columbus 2
Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
Detroit at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.
New Jersey at St. Louis, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
NCAA Basketball
Men’s Top 25 Fared
Tuesday
No. 1 Alabama (22-3) did not play. Next: at No. 10 Tennessee, Wednesday.
No. 2 Houston (23-2) did not play. Next: at SMU, Thursday.
No. 3 Purdue (23-3) did not play. Next: at Maryland, Thursday.
No. 4 UCLA (21-4) did not play. Next: vs. Stanford, Thursday.
No. 5 Kansas (20-5) at Oklahoma St. Next: vs. Baylor, Saturday.
No. 6 Texas (20-6) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Saturday.
No. 7 Virginia (19-4) did not play. Next: at Louisville, Wednesday.
No. 8 Arizona (22-4) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Thursday.
No. 9 Baylor (20-6) did not play. Next: at No. 5 Kansas, Saturday.
No. 10 Tennessee (19-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 Alabama, Wednesday.
No. 11 Marquette (20-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Xavier, Wednesday.
NCAA BASKETBALL
No. 12 Kansas St. (19-6) at Oklahoma. Next: vs. No. 19 Iowa St, Saturday.
No. 13 Gonzaga (21-5) did not play. Next: at Loyola Marymount, Thursday.
No. 14 Indiana (18-7) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Wednesday.
No. 15 Miami (21-5) did not play. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Saturday.
No. 16 Xavier (19-6) did not play. Next: at Marquette, Wednesday.
No. 17 Saint Mary’s (Cal) (22-5) did not play. Next: at No. 21 San Diego St., Thursday.
No. 18 Creighton (17-9) lost to No. 24 Providence 94-86, 2OT. Next: at St. John’s, Saturday.
No. 19 Iowa St. (16-8) did not play. Next: vs. No. 22 TCU, Wednesday.
No. 20 UConn (19-7) did not play. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Saturday.
No. 21 San Diego St. (20-5) did not play. Next: at Fresno St., Wednesday.
No. 22 TCU (17-8) did not play. Next: at No. 19 Iowa St., Wednesday.
No. 23 NC State (20-7) lost to Syracuse 75-72. Next: vs. North Carolia, Sunday.
No. 24 Providence (19-7) beat No. 18 Creighton 94-86, 2OT. Next: vs. Villanova, Saturday.
No. 25 FAU (24-2) did not play. Next: at Middle Tennessee, Thursday.
Women’s Top 25 Fared
Monday
No. 1 South Carolina (25-0) did not play. Next: vs. Mississippi, Thursday.
No. 2 Indiana (24-1) beat No. 13 Ohio St. 83-59. Next: vs. No. 2 Michigan, Thursday.
No. 3 Stanford (24-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 25 Southern Cal, Friday.
No. 4 Utah (22-2) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Arizona, Friday.
No. 5 LSU (23-1) did not play. Next: vs. Florida, Thursday.
No. 6 UConn (22-4) did not play. Next: vs. Creighton, Wednesday.
No. 7 Iowa (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Wednesday.
No. 8 Maryland (21-5) did not play. Next: at Michigan St., Saturday.
No. 9 Duke (22-3) did not play. Next: at No. 11 Virginia Tech, Thursday.
No. 10 Notre Dame (20-4) did not play. Next: vs. Louisville, Thursday.
No. 11 Virginia Tech (20-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Duke, Thursday.
No. 12 Michigan (20-5) did not play. Next: at No. 2 Indiana, Thursday.
No. 13 Ohio St. (21-5) lost to No. 2 Indiana 83-59. Next: at Penn St., Thursday.
No. 14 Villanova (22-4) did not play. Next: at. St. John’s, Wednesday.
No. 15 Oklahoma (20-4) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Wednesday.
No. 16 UCLA (20-6) did not play. Next: at California, Friday.
No. 17 Texas (20-7) lost to No. 22 Iowa St. 66-61. Next: vs. West Virginia, Sunday.
No. 18 Arizona (19-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 Utah, Friday.
No. 19 North Carolina (18-7) did not play. Next: at NC State, Thursday.
No. 20 Gonzaga (23-3) did not play. Next: vs. Pacific, Thursday.
No. 21 Colorado (20-5) did not play. Next: at Arizona St., Friday.
No. 22 Iowa St. (16-7) beat No. 17 Texas 66-61. Next: at Baylor, Saturday.
No. 23 UNLV (24-2) did not play. Next: vs. San Jose St., Thursday.
No. 24 Florida St. (20-7) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse, Thursday.
No. 25 Southern Cal (19-6) did not play. Next: at No. 3 Stanford, Friday.
Deals
Tuesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Extended the contract of John Mozeliak president of baseball operations through 2025.
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed INF Juremi Profar.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Traded RHP Dan Kubiak to Ogden (Pioneer League).
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed C Dewayne Dedmon to a rest-of-season contract and G Mac McClung to a two-way contract. Waived F Julian Champagnie.
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Re-signed C Charles Bassey to a rest-of-season contract.
Women’s National Basketball Association
CHICAGO SKY — Signed F Alanna Smith to a regular contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Jonathan Gannon head coach.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Named Todd Monken offensive coordinator.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Jim Caldwell senior assistant.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released LB Jordan Kunaszyk.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named Shane Steichen head coach.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released QB Derek Carr.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed G Jack Anderson.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Chad Brinker assistant general manager.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Les Mauro to a one-year contract and WR Kenny Lawler to a two-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Brad Hunt and C Ben Meyers from Colorado (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Jakub Vrana from Grand Rapids (AHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled LW Devin Shore from Bakersfield (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Returned D Tobie Bisson to Ontario (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Returned D Kevin Gravel, RW Phil Tomasino and C Tommy Novak to Milwaukee (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Jacob Larsson from Belleville (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Mason Millman from Reading (ECHL) to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled G Eetu Makiniemi from San Jose (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled G Joseph Woll, LW Alex Steeves and C Pontus Holmberg from Toronto (AHL). Reassigned G Erik Kallgren to Toronto. Placed RW Wayne Simmonds on waivers.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Loaned G Spencer Martin to Abbotsford (AHL). Recalled G Arturs Silovs from Abbotsford.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Joe Snively from Hershey (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Activated D Dylan Demelo from injured reserve.
American Hockey League
ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Signed G Dan Bakala to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
COLORADO EAGLES — Signed F Brandon Cutler to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned F Cedric Lacroix to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
LAVAL ROCKET — Returned G Joe Vrbetic to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled RW Charlie Gerard from Reading (ECHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed RW Mathew Santos to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Allen head coach Chad Costello one game and fined him an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions during a Feb. 11 game against Fort Wayne.
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Traded D Ryan DaSilva to Wheeling.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated G Joe Murdaca from reserve. Placed F Carlos Fornaris on reserve.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Suspended F Matt McLeod and removed him from the roster.
INDY FUEL — Released F Austin Albrecht.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released F Ted McGreen. Signed F Steven Leonard. Activated D Kevin McKernan from injured reserve. Placed F Alec Broetzman on reserve. Placed F Jake Durflinger on injured reserve.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Acquired D Kurt Gosselin from Toledo. Placed F Mason McCarty on reserve. Placed D Anthony Florentino on injured reserve.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Lifted F Brian Bowen from suspension and added him to the active roster. Activated D Ian White from reserve. Placed F Ryan Foss on reserve.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed F nathan Hudgin. Activated F Grant Mismash from injured reserve. Suspended F Hunter Fejes and removed him from roster.
READING ROYALS — Signed D Bryan Etter.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Tarek Baker from reserve. Placed D Carter Allen on reserve.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed G William Lavalliere. Activated D Mathieu Brodeur from injured reserve, suspended him and removed him from the roster. Placed D Dillon Hill on reserve. Placed F D-Jay Jerome on injured reserve.
WHEELING NAILERS — Traded F Nick Huthchinson to Adirondack.
WICHITA THUNDER — Acquired G Ky Nixon as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG).
WORCESTER RAILERS — Acquired F/D Josh Victor from Florida. Released D Artur Terchiyev.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Signed M Sebastian Driussi to a two-year contract extension.
HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Named Sarah Jo Luedtke chief marketing officer.
INTER MIAMI CF — Signed G Drake Callender to a two-year contract extension.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed D Abdi Salim to a one-year contract.
USL League One
UNION OMAHA — Signed M Joe Gallardo and D Alexi Souahy, pending league and federation approval.
COLLEGE
MICHIGAN — Named Benavia Jenkins head volleyball coach.
ST. JOHN’S — Announced the retirement of Kathleen Meehan senior deputy athletics director.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.