MHSIBCA Boys Rankings 2/10/23
Division 1
1. Wayne Memorial
2. Midland
3. Utica Eisenhower
4. Waterford Kettering
5. Plymouth
6. St. Clair Shores Lakeview
7. Davison
8. Plymouth Canton
9. Macomb Dakota
10. Oxford
Division 2
1. Flint Kearsley
2. Gibraltar Carlson
3. St. Clair Shores Lakeshore
4. Bay City Western
5. Grand Rapids Northview
6. Mason
7. Tecumseh
8. Holly
9. Charlotte
10. Jackson Northwest
Division 3
1. Gladwin
2. Hazel Park
3. Muskegon Orchard View
4. Richmond
5. Standish-Sterling
6. Frankenmuth
7. Midland Bullock Creek
8. Comstock Park
9. Armada
10. Three Rivers
Divison 4
1. Grass Lake
2. Jonesville
3. Bronson
4. New Lothrop
5. Harbor Beach
6. Saugatuck
7. Burr Oak
8. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker
9. Bad Axe
10. Manchester
MHSIBCA Girls Rankings 2/10/23
Division 1
1. Plymouth Canton
2. Macomb Dakota
3. Westland John Glenn
4. Sterling Heights Stevenson
5. Oxford
6. Howell
7. Davison
8. Grand Haven
9. Lake Orion
10. Grand Blanc
Division 2
1. Flint Kearsley
2. Mason
3. Bay City John Glenn
4. Tecumseh
5. South Lyon East
6. Allegan
7. Charlotte
8. Sparta
9. Carleton Airport
10. Coldwater
Division 3
1. Three Rivers
2. Coloma
3. South Haven
4. Portland
5. Alma
6. Standish-Sterling
7. Hudsonville Tri-Unity
8. Whitehall
9. Kent City
10. Shepherd
Division 4
1. Hanover Horton
2. Beaverton
3. Jonesville
4. Bronson
5. Bad Axe
6. Byron
7. Cass City
8. Ithaca
9. Sandusky
10. New Lothrop
Thursday’s Transactions
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Returned RW Marian Studenic to Texas (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Donovan Sebrango to Grand Rapids (AHL) from Toledo (ECHL). Reassigned D Seth Barton to Toledo from Grand Rapids.
