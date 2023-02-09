PREP BOWLING

MHSIBCA Boys Rankings 2/10/23

Division 1

1. Wayne Memorial

2. Midland

3. Utica Eisenhower

4. Waterford Kettering

5. Plymouth

6. St. Clair Shores Lakeview

7. Davison

8. Plymouth Canton

9. Macomb Dakota

10. Oxford

Division 2

1. Flint Kearsley

2. Gibraltar Carlson

3. St. Clair Shores Lakeshore

4. Bay City Western

5. Grand Rapids Northview

6. Mason

7. Tecumseh

8. Holly

9. Charlotte

10. Jackson Northwest

Division 3

1. Gladwin

2. Hazel Park

3. Muskegon Orchard View

4. Richmond

5. Standish-Sterling

6. Frankenmuth

7. Midland Bullock Creek

8. Comstock Park

9. Armada

10. Three Rivers

Divison 4

1. Grass Lake

2. Jonesville

3. Bronson

4. New Lothrop

5. Harbor Beach

6. Saugatuck

7. Burr Oak

8. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker

9. Bad Axe

10. Manchester

MHSIBCA Girls Rankings 2/10/23

Division 1

1. Plymouth Canton

2. Macomb Dakota

3. Westland John Glenn

4. Sterling Heights Stevenson

5. Oxford

6. Howell

7. Davison

8. Grand Haven

9. Lake Orion

10. Grand Blanc

Division 2

1. Flint Kearsley

2. Mason

3. Bay City John Glenn

4. Tecumseh

5. South Lyon East

6. Allegan

7. Charlotte

8. Sparta

9. Carleton Airport

10. Coldwater

Division 3

1. Three Rivers

2. Coloma

3. South Haven

4. Portland

5. Alma

6. Standish-Sterling

7. Hudsonville Tri-Unity

8. Whitehall

9. Kent City

10. Shepherd

Division 4

1. Hanover Horton

2. Beaverton

3. Jonesville

4. Bronson

5. Bad Axe

6. Byron

7. Cass City

8. Ithaca

9. Sandusky

10. New Lothrop

deals

Thursday’s Transactions

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Returned RW Marian Studenic to Texas (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Donovan Sebrango to Grand Rapids (AHL) from Toledo (ECHL). Reassigned D Seth Barton to Toledo from Grand Rapids.

