PREP BASEBALL

MHSBCA Rankings 5/15/23

Division 1

1. Northville

2. Bay City Western

3. Orchard Lake St Mary’s

4. Battle Creek Lakeview

5. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

6. Zeeland East

7. Rockford

8. White Lake Lakeland

9. Birmingham Seaholm

10. West Bloomfield

11. Sterling Heights Stevenson

12. Jenison

13. Rochester Adams

14. Allen Park

15. Hartland

16. Hudsonville

17. Monroe

18. Grand Ledge

19. Portage Northern

20. Okemos

Division 2

1. Grand Rapids Christian

2. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

3. Carleton Airport

4. New Boston Huron

5. Flint Powers Catholic

6. Stevensville Lakeshore

7. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

8. Bay City John Glenn

9. Midland Bullock Creek

10. Detroit Country Day

11. Marine City

12. Richmond

13. Grand Rapids South Christian

14. Freeland

15. Olivet

16. Adrian

17. Corunna

18. North Branch

19. St Johns

20. Allendale

Division 3

1. Algonac

2. Detroit Edison

3. Clinton

4. Ecorse

5. Watervliet

6. Lansing Catholic

7. Laingsburg

8. North Muskegon

9. Parchment

10. Pewamo-Westphalia

11. Gladstone

12. Vassar

13. Galesburg-Augusta

14. Jackson Lumen Christi

15. Charlevoix

16. Bridgman

17. Onsted

18. Madison Heights Bishop Foley

19. Niles Brandywine

20. Sandusky

Division 4

1. East Jordan

2. Plymouth Christian Academy

3. Indian River Inland Lakes

4. Fowler

5. Beal City

6. Marine City Cardinal Mooney

7. Gaylord St Mary

8. Decatur

9. Painesdale Jeffers

10. Muskegon Catholic Central

11. Maple City Glen Lake

12. Ubly

13. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes

14. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

15. Peck

16. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

17. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

18. Rogers City

19. Merrill

20. Byron Center Zion Christian

golf

PGA Championship Scores

Thursday

At Oak Hill Country Club-East Course

Rochester, N.Y.

Partial First Round

Suspended due to darkness

Bryson DeChambeau 32-34 – 66

Scott Schleffler 33-34 – 67

Corey Conners 33-34 – 67

Dustin Johnson 34-33 – 67

Ryan Fox 33-35 – 68

Victor Hovland 34-34 – 68

Keegan Bradley 34-34 – 68

Adam Scott 33-35 – 68

Justin Suh 34-35 – 69

Hayden Buckley 35-34 – 69

Sepp Straka 36-33 – 69

Thomas Peters 35-34 – 69

Keith Mitchell 36-33 – 69

Harold Varner III 35-35 – 70

Adam Svensson 35-35 – 70

Kurt Kitayama 36-34 – 70

Matt NeSmith 33-37 – 70

Michael Block 36-34 – 70

Taylor Pendrith 36-34 – 70

Chris Kirk 34-36 – 70

Sam Stevens 37-34 – 71

Beau Hossler 36-35 – 71

Sahith Theegala 33-38 – 71

Rory McIlroy 33-38 – 71

Collin Morikawa 37-34 – 71

Callum Tarren 34-37 – 71

Mark Hubbard 35-36 – 71

Cam Davis 34-37 – 71

Nick Taylor 36-35 – 71

Max Homa 38-33 – 71

Kazuki Higa 40-32 – 72

Davis Riley 36-36 – 72

Brooks Koepka 37-35 – 72

Justin Thomas 38-34 – 72

Padraig Harrington 36-36 – 72

J.T. Poston 38-34 – 72

Cameron Smith 37-35 – 72

Luke Donald 36-36 – 72

Brendan Steele 36-36 – 72

Patrick Reed 37-35 – 72

Brian Harman 37-35 – 72

Tommy Fleetwood 36-36 – 72

Hideki Matsuyama 37-35 – 72

Tony Finau 41-31 – 72

Xander Schauffele 38-34 – 72

Min Woo Lee 37-36 – 73

K.H. Lee 36-37 – 73

Gary Woodland 34-39 – 73

Jimmie Walker 36-37 – 73

Shane Lowry 36-37 – 73

Jordan Speith 38-35 – 73

Dean Burmester 37-36 – 73

Christian Bezuidenhout 38-35 – 73

Tom Kim 35-38 – 73

Joel Dahmen 37-37 – 74

Adam Schenk 38-36 – 74

Andrew Putnam 36-38 – 74

Tom Hoge 39-35 – 74

Scott Stallings 39-35 – 74

Zach Johnson 38-36 – 74

Joaquin Niemann 38-36 – 74

Alex Noren 37-37 – 74

Mackenzie Hughes 37-37 – 74

Taylor Moore 37-37 – 74

Jeremy Wells 38-36 – 74

Brandon Wu 36-38 – 74

Thorbjorn Olesen 35-39 – 74

Danny Willett 39-35 – 74

Harris English 35-39 – 74

Callum Shinkwin 37-37 – 74

Cameron Young 39-35 – 74

Sam Burns 40-34 – 74

Josh Speight 36-39 – 75

Ben Griffin 37-38 – 75

Thirston Lawrence 38-37 – 75

Wyatt Worthington II 39-36 – 75

Nico Echavarria 37-38 – 75

Adrian Otaegui 38-37 – 75

Kevin Kisner 37-38 – 75

Lee Hodges 36-39 – 75

Adrian Meronk 38-37 – 75

Denny McCarthy 37-38 – 75

Rikuya Hoshino 38-37 – 75

Taylor Montgomery 39-36 – 75

Sihwan Kim 39-36 – 75

Rasmus Hojgaard 35-40 – 75

Lucas Herbert 37-38 – 75

Seamus Power 37-38 – 75

Nicolai Hojgaard 39-37 – 76

Steve Holmes 38-38 – 76

Matt Fitzpatrick 38-38 – 76

Jon Rahm 39-37 – 76

David Lingmerth 38-38 – 76

Yannick Paul 38-38 – 76

Adri Arnaus 37-39 – 76

Jason Day 38-38 – 76

Sadom Kaewkanjana 40-36 – 76

Ben Kern 41-35 – 76

Y.E. Yang 34-42 – 76

Brendon Todd 39-37 – 76

Robert McIntyre 38-38 – 76

John Somers 38-38 – 76

Chez Reavie 36-40 – 76

Abraham Ancer 41-35 – 76

Trey Mullinax 39-38 – 77

Colin Inglis 41-36 – 77

Wyndham Clark 37-40 – 77

Ockie Strydom 40-37 – 77

Davis Thompson 39-38 – 77

Jesse Droemer 40-37 – 77

Webb Simpson 38-39 – 77

Tyrrell Hatton 42-35 – 77

Chris French 37-41 – 78

Emiliano Grillo 43-35 – 78

Maverick McNeally 43-35 – 78

Sam Ryder 39-39 – 78

Matt Cahill 40-38 – 78

Braden Shattuck 40-39 – 79

Anthony Cordes 43-36 – 79

Steven Alker 38-42 – 80

Alex Beach 40-40 – 80

Sungjae Im 41-39 – 80

Shaun Micheel 37-44 – 81

Kenny Pigman 39-42 – 81

Gabe Reynolds 44-41 – 85

Did Not Finish

Eric Cole

Victor Perez

Adam Hadwin

Justin Rose

Patrick Rogers

Phis Mickelson

Jordan Smith

Thomas Detry

Billy Horschel

Ben Taylor

Stephan Jaeger

Rickie Fowler

Alex Smalley

Russell Henley

Mito Pereira

JJ Killeen

Si Woo Kim

Aaron Wise

J.J. Spaun

Matt Wallace

Anirban Lahiri

Patrick Cantlay

Matt Kuchar

Talor Gooch

Greg Koch

Francesco Molinari

Nick Hardy

Chris Sanger

David Micheluzzi

Russell Grove

Leaderboard

SCORE THRU

Eric Cole -5 14

Bryson DeChambeau -4 18

Scott Schleffler -3 18

Corey Conners -3 18

Dustin Johnson -3 18

Ryan Fox -2 18

Victor Hovland -2 18

Keegan Bradley -2 18

Adam Scott -2 18

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you