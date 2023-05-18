PREP BASEBALL
MHSBCA Rankings 5/15/23
Division 1
1. Northville
2. Bay City Western
3. Orchard Lake St Mary’s
4. Battle Creek Lakeview
5. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
6. Zeeland East
7. Rockford
8. White Lake Lakeland
9. Birmingham Seaholm
10. West Bloomfield
11. Sterling Heights Stevenson
12. Jenison
13. Rochester Adams
14. Allen Park
15. Hartland
16. Hudsonville
17. Monroe
18. Grand Ledge
19. Portage Northern
20. Okemos
Division 2
1. Grand Rapids Christian
2. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
3. Carleton Airport
4. New Boston Huron
5. Flint Powers Catholic
6. Stevensville Lakeshore
7. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
8. Bay City John Glenn
9. Midland Bullock Creek
10. Detroit Country Day
11. Marine City
12. Richmond
13. Grand Rapids South Christian
14. Freeland
15. Olivet
16. Adrian
17. Corunna
18. North Branch
19. St Johns
20. Allendale
Division 3
1. Algonac
2. Detroit Edison
3. Clinton
4. Ecorse
5. Watervliet
6. Lansing Catholic
7. Laingsburg
8. North Muskegon
9. Parchment
10. Pewamo-Westphalia
11. Gladstone
12. Vassar
13. Galesburg-Augusta
14. Jackson Lumen Christi
15. Charlevoix
16. Bridgman
17. Onsted
18. Madison Heights Bishop Foley
19. Niles Brandywine
20. Sandusky
Division 4
1. East Jordan
2. Plymouth Christian Academy
3. Indian River Inland Lakes
4. Fowler
5. Beal City
6. Marine City Cardinal Mooney
7. Gaylord St Mary
8. Decatur
9. Painesdale Jeffers
10. Muskegon Catholic Central
11. Maple City Glen Lake
12. Ubly
13. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes
14. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
15. Peck
16. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
17. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
18. Rogers City
19. Merrill
20. Byron Center Zion Christian
golf
PGA Championship Scores
Thursday
At Oak Hill Country Club-East Course
Rochester, N.Y.
Partial First Round
Suspended due to darkness
Bryson DeChambeau 32-34 – 66
Scott Schleffler 33-34 – 67
Corey Conners 33-34 – 67
Dustin Johnson 34-33 – 67
Ryan Fox 33-35 – 68
Victor Hovland 34-34 – 68
Keegan Bradley 34-34 – 68
Adam Scott 33-35 – 68
Justin Suh 34-35 – 69
Hayden Buckley 35-34 – 69
Sepp Straka 36-33 – 69
Thomas Peters 35-34 – 69
Keith Mitchell 36-33 – 69
Harold Varner III 35-35 – 70
Adam Svensson 35-35 – 70
Kurt Kitayama 36-34 – 70
Matt NeSmith 33-37 – 70
Michael Block 36-34 – 70
Taylor Pendrith 36-34 – 70
Chris Kirk 34-36 – 70
Sam Stevens 37-34 – 71
Beau Hossler 36-35 – 71
Sahith Theegala 33-38 – 71
Rory McIlroy 33-38 – 71
Collin Morikawa 37-34 – 71
Callum Tarren 34-37 – 71
Mark Hubbard 35-36 – 71
Cam Davis 34-37 – 71
Nick Taylor 36-35 – 71
Max Homa 38-33 – 71
Kazuki Higa 40-32 – 72
Davis Riley 36-36 – 72
Brooks Koepka 37-35 – 72
Justin Thomas 38-34 – 72
Padraig Harrington 36-36 – 72
J.T. Poston 38-34 – 72
Cameron Smith 37-35 – 72
Luke Donald 36-36 – 72
Brendan Steele 36-36 – 72
Patrick Reed 37-35 – 72
Brian Harman 37-35 – 72
Tommy Fleetwood 36-36 – 72
Hideki Matsuyama 37-35 – 72
Tony Finau 41-31 – 72
Xander Schauffele 38-34 – 72
Min Woo Lee 37-36 – 73
K.H. Lee 36-37 – 73
Gary Woodland 34-39 – 73
Jimmie Walker 36-37 – 73
Shane Lowry 36-37 – 73
Jordan Speith 38-35 – 73
Dean Burmester 37-36 – 73
Christian Bezuidenhout 38-35 – 73
Tom Kim 35-38 – 73
Joel Dahmen 37-37 – 74
Adam Schenk 38-36 – 74
Andrew Putnam 36-38 – 74
Tom Hoge 39-35 – 74
Scott Stallings 39-35 – 74
Zach Johnson 38-36 – 74
Joaquin Niemann 38-36 – 74
Alex Noren 37-37 – 74
Mackenzie Hughes 37-37 – 74
Taylor Moore 37-37 – 74
Jeremy Wells 38-36 – 74
Brandon Wu 36-38 – 74
Thorbjorn Olesen 35-39 – 74
Danny Willett 39-35 – 74
Harris English 35-39 – 74
Callum Shinkwin 37-37 – 74
Cameron Young 39-35 – 74
Sam Burns 40-34 – 74
Josh Speight 36-39 – 75
Ben Griffin 37-38 – 75
Thirston Lawrence 38-37 – 75
Wyatt Worthington II 39-36 – 75
Nico Echavarria 37-38 – 75
Adrian Otaegui 38-37 – 75
Kevin Kisner 37-38 – 75
Lee Hodges 36-39 – 75
Adrian Meronk 38-37 – 75
Denny McCarthy 37-38 – 75
Rikuya Hoshino 38-37 – 75
Taylor Montgomery 39-36 – 75
Sihwan Kim 39-36 – 75
Rasmus Hojgaard 35-40 – 75
Lucas Herbert 37-38 – 75
Seamus Power 37-38 – 75
Nicolai Hojgaard 39-37 – 76
Steve Holmes 38-38 – 76
Matt Fitzpatrick 38-38 – 76
Jon Rahm 39-37 – 76
David Lingmerth 38-38 – 76
Yannick Paul 38-38 – 76
Adri Arnaus 37-39 – 76
Jason Day 38-38 – 76
Sadom Kaewkanjana 40-36 – 76
Ben Kern 41-35 – 76
Y.E. Yang 34-42 – 76
Brendon Todd 39-37 – 76
Robert McIntyre 38-38 – 76
John Somers 38-38 – 76
Chez Reavie 36-40 – 76
Abraham Ancer 41-35 – 76
Trey Mullinax 39-38 – 77
Colin Inglis 41-36 – 77
Wyndham Clark 37-40 – 77
Ockie Strydom 40-37 – 77
Davis Thompson 39-38 – 77
Jesse Droemer 40-37 – 77
Webb Simpson 38-39 – 77
Tyrrell Hatton 42-35 – 77
Chris French 37-41 – 78
Emiliano Grillo 43-35 – 78
Maverick McNeally 43-35 – 78
Sam Ryder 39-39 – 78
Matt Cahill 40-38 – 78
Braden Shattuck 40-39 – 79
Anthony Cordes 43-36 – 79
Steven Alker 38-42 – 80
Alex Beach 40-40 – 80
Sungjae Im 41-39 – 80
Shaun Micheel 37-44 – 81
Kenny Pigman 39-42 – 81
Gabe Reynolds 44-41 – 85
Did Not Finish
Eric Cole
Victor Perez
Adam Hadwin
Justin Rose
Patrick Rogers
Phis Mickelson
Jordan Smith
Thomas Detry
Billy Horschel
Ben Taylor
Stephan Jaeger
Rickie Fowler
Alex Smalley
Russell Henley
Mito Pereira
JJ Killeen
Si Woo Kim
Aaron Wise
J.J. Spaun
Matt Wallace
Anirban Lahiri
Patrick Cantlay
Matt Kuchar
Talor Gooch
Greg Koch
Francesco Molinari
Nick Hardy
Chris Sanger
David Micheluzzi
Russell Grove
Leaderboard
SCORE THRU
Eric Cole -5 14
Bryson DeChambeau -4 18
Scott Schleffler -3 18
Corey Conners -3 18
Dustin Johnson -3 18
Ryan Fox -2 18
Victor Hovland -2 18
Keegan Bradley -2 18
Adam Scott -2 18
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.