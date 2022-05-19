PREP BASEBALL

MHSAA Rankings 5/19/22

Division 1

1. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

2. Grand Blanc

3. Northville

4. Rockford

5. Muskegon Mona Shores

6. Howell

7. Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills

8. Battle Creek Lakeview

9. Rochester Adams

10. Lake Orion

11. Livonia Franklin

12. Brownstown Woodhaven

13. Okemos

14. Hudsonville

15. Midland

16. Plymouth

17. Portage Northern

18. Traverse City Central

19. Traverse City West

20. Mount Pleasant

Division 2

1. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

2. New Boston Huron

3. Detroit Country Day

4. Grand Rapids West Catholic

5. Goodrich

6. Edwardsburg

7. Essexville Garber

8. Freeland

9. Trenton

10. St. Clair

11. Eaton Rapids

12. Richmond

13. Cheboygan

14. Portland

15. St. Johns

16. Grosse Ile

17. Olivet

18. Vicksburg

19. Grand Rapids Christian

20. Zeeland East

Division 3

1. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

2. Buchanan

3. Hemlock

4. New Lothrop

5. Detroit Edison

6. Standish-Sterling

7. Bad Axe

8. Bridgman

9. Chesaning

10. Jackson Lumen Christi

11. Algonac

12. Watervliet

13. Gladstone

14. Houghton

15. Homer

16. Onsted

17. Clinton

18. Hudson

19. North Muskegon

20. Sandusky

Division 4

1. Beal City

2. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic

3. Bay City All Saints

4. Marine City Cardinal Mooney

5. Rogers City

6. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest

7. Indian River Inland Lakes

8. Maple City Glen Lake

9. Decatur

10. Whitmore Lake

11. Breckenridge

12. Marlette

13. Kalamazoo Christian

14. Mendon

15. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

16. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

17. Rudyard

18. Norway

19. Kingston

20. Plymouth Christian Academy

