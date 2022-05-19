Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.