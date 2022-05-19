PREP BASEBALL
MHSAA Rankings 5/19/22
Division 1
1. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
2. Grand Blanc
3. Northville
4. Rockford
5. Muskegon Mona Shores
6. Howell
7. Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills
8. Battle Creek Lakeview
9. Rochester Adams
10. Lake Orion
11. Livonia Franklin
12. Brownstown Woodhaven
13. Okemos
14. Hudsonville
15. Midland
16. Plymouth
17. Portage Northern
18. Traverse City Central
19. Traverse City West
20. Mount Pleasant
Division 2
1. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
2. New Boston Huron
3. Detroit Country Day
4. Grand Rapids West Catholic
5. Goodrich
6. Edwardsburg
7. Essexville Garber
8. Freeland
9. Trenton
10. St. Clair
11. Eaton Rapids
12. Richmond
13. Cheboygan
14. Portland
15. St. Johns
16. Grosse Ile
17. Olivet
18. Vicksburg
19. Grand Rapids Christian
20. Zeeland East
Division 3
1. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
2. Buchanan
3. Hemlock
4. New Lothrop
5. Detroit Edison
6. Standish-Sterling
7. Bad Axe
8. Bridgman
9. Chesaning
10. Jackson Lumen Christi
11. Algonac
12. Watervliet
13. Gladstone
14. Houghton
15. Homer
16. Onsted
17. Clinton
18. Hudson
19. North Muskegon
20. Sandusky
Division 4
1. Beal City
2. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
3. Bay City All Saints
4. Marine City Cardinal Mooney
5. Rogers City
6. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest
7. Indian River Inland Lakes
8. Maple City Glen Lake
9. Decatur
10. Whitmore Lake
11. Breckenridge
12. Marlette
13. Kalamazoo Christian
14. Mendon
15. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
16. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
17. Rudyard
18. Norway
19. Kingston
20. Plymouth Christian Academy
