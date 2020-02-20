TRAVERSE CITY -- Grand Traverse County Health Department officials said they monitored an area resident at medium-risk for developing the coronavirus, but the incubation period passed with no symptoms of the illness.
"We monitored this person daily, determined they were observing proper precautions and they fell off the 14-day period on Feb. 17," said Michael Lahey, emergency preparedness coordinator.
The unnamed resident recently traveled to China, Lahey said, and returned to the U.S. through Detroit Metro. The airport is one of 11 nationwide selected by the Federal Aviation Administration to received diverted flights.
A Centers for Disease Control medical screening team interviews passengers arriving from China, conducts health tests and notifies local health jurisdictions of potential risk.
"Medium risk" denotes a person who has been in close proximity with a person who later developed a laboratory-confirmed case of the illness, according the CDC's website.
"It would seem that the state and the CDC's notification process is working as intended and we were able to access that process," Lahey said.
