TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City police officer was struck in the face with a cell phone during a domestic dispute.
The officer responded to the scene at 1:24 a.m. Wednesday morning in parking lot B of Clinch Marina along Grandview Parkway.
Police Chief Jeff O'Brien said a 19-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, both of Traverse City, were arguing and had each assaulted each other. The two were in a relationship, O'Brien said.
Another person got involved because the two were "so loud" and "screaming and yelling" at each other, he said.
The man swung and hit the officer with his cell phone after he was issued minor in possession of alcohol violation, O'Brien said.
Officers arrested the man on suspicion of domestic violence and resisting and obstructing. The officer hit by the phone did not request further charges for the assault against him.
The woman was arrested under suspicion of domestic assault and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
The investigation has been forwarded to the Grand Traverse County prosecutor's office for consideration.